London’s £10 Million-Plus Sales Remain High, Bucking National Housing Slowdown
Despite home sales slowing across the U.K., super-prime sales in London this year are nearly on par with the 2021 boom, according to a report from Knight Frank Thursday. From January through October, there have been 152 super-prime sales, or home sales above £10 million (US$12.25 million). This year’s number is slightly below 2021’s 159 super-prime sales during the same period, though the report notes that the 2022 figure could change as government records are updated through the end of the year.
