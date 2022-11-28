Read full article on original website
UNI diving: Hogan, Moran, Peters lead Panthers at Hawkeye Invitational
IOWA CITY, Iowa --- UNI divers took to the springboards at the Campus Recreation-Wellness Center on the University of Iowa campus on Thursday and Friday for the Hawkeye Invitational. Site of this year's Missouri Valley Conference (MVC) Championships this coming February, the Panthers got an early competition under their belts...
UNI women's basketball loses steam in 80-69 loss to South Dakota State
BROOKINGS, S.D. – The Panther offense fizzled in the fourth quarter in an 80-69 loss to the South Dakota State Jackrabbits on Saturday evening. UNI played a tale of two halves at Frost Arena. It was a low-scoring and defensive-minded first half but in the second half, both teams found their shooting. The Panthers shined in the third quarter going 8-15 from the floor and 4-9 from three-point range. But only 33% scoring in the fourth would end UNI's night against the Jackrabbits.
Panther men's basketball rolls to first MVC win over Evansville
Dec. 06 (Tue) / 7:30 p.m. CEDAR FALLS, Iowa --- UNI led from the opening tip to the final whistle on Saturday afternoon as the Panthers rolled past the Evansville Purple Aces at home, 72-55 in their Missouri Valley Conference (MVC) home opener inside the McLeod Center. The Panthers now even their MVC at 1-1 following their two early season league games.
UNI men's basketball hosts Evansville in MVC home opener
ESPN+ (Eric Braley: Play-by-Play / Matt Schneiderman: Analyst) Panther Sports Radio Network (J.W. Cox: Play-by-Play) CEDAR FALLS, Iowa --- Panther men's basketball welcomes the University of Evansville to town on Saturday afternoon as UNI battles the Purple Aces in its MVC home opener inside the McLeod Center at 1 p.m. CT. The matchup kicks off a four-game homestand for the Panthers, who will be at home for 6 of their next 7 games.
UNI volleyball knocks off No. 7 Florida State in NCAA’s first round
MINNEAPOLIS – With Minnesota natives Olivia Tjernagel and Kira Fallert anchoring a spirited effort at Maturi Pavilion, the UNI Panther volleyball team notched a 3-0 sweep (26-24, 25-19, 25-21) Friday versus the seventh-seeded "RV" Florida State Seminoles during the first round of the 2022 NCAA Volleyball Championship. Tjernagel posted a contest-best 13 kills on .632 hitting, and Fallert added 10 kills and a match-high-tying two aces.
