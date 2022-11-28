BROOKINGS, S.D. – The Panther offense fizzled in the fourth quarter in an 80-69 loss to the South Dakota State Jackrabbits on Saturday evening. UNI played a tale of two halves at Frost Arena. It was a low-scoring and defensive-minded first half but in the second half, both teams found their shooting. The Panthers shined in the third quarter going 8-15 from the floor and 4-9 from three-point range. But only 33% scoring in the fourth would end UNI's night against the Jackrabbits.

BROOKINGS, SD ・ 9 HOURS AGO