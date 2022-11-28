Read full article on original website
goaugie.com
No. 5 Viking Wrestling Takes the Road for UMN Dual
SIOUX FALLS, S.D.--Augustana wrestling is on the road this week for a dual against the University of Minnesota on Thursday. The Vikings head to Chadron, Nebraska, on Sunday for duals against San Francisco State and Western Colorado. Live results can be found at GoAugie.com/Live and on the GoAugie app, presented...
goaugie.com
Augustana Cross Country Set for NCAA National Championships
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The nationally-ranked Augustana cross country teams are ready to race at the NCAA National Championships in Seattle, Washington, this weekend. The races take place Friday at the Chambers Creek Regional Park course hosted by Seattle Pacific University. The day will begin with the men's 10k race being slated for a noon (CDT) start, followed by the women's 6k race at 1:15 p.m. (CDT).
