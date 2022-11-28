SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The nationally-ranked Augustana cross country teams are ready to race at the NCAA National Championships in Seattle, Washington, this weekend. The races take place Friday at the Chambers Creek Regional Park course hosted by Seattle Pacific University. The day will begin with the men's 10k race being slated for a noon (CDT) start, followed by the women's 6k race at 1:15 p.m. (CDT).

