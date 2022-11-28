Read full article on original website
2 dead after tornadoes, storms rip across South, leave thousands without power
At least two people died after a tornado touched down in Alabama overnight, as swaths of the South hunkered down under twister warnings. Tornado warnings in Alabama and Mississippi continued into the early hours of Wednesday morning amid reports of twisters in the region overnight that appeared to leave a trail of destruction.
Virginia Walmart mass shooting survivor files $50 million lawsuit
A Walmart employee who survived last week's mass shooting at a store in Virginia has filed a $50 million lawsuit against the company for allegedly continuing to employ the shooter "who had known propensities for violence, threats and strange behavior." The lawsuit, which appears to be the first to stem...
Georgia man arrested for shooting boy campaigning for Sen. Warnock in runoff election against Walker
A Georgia man was arrested for allegedly shooting a 15-year-old boy who was at his door campaigning for Sen. Raphael Warnock in his runoff election with GOP challenger Herschel Walker. "At this point, there is no indication the shooting was politically motivated," Savannah Police said in a statement. Jimmy Paiz,...
