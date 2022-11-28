ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edinburg, TX

Edinburg kicks off December with holiday events

By Alejandra Yañez
 4 days ago

EDINBURG, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — Edinburg will kick off December with multiple holiday events this week.

Here’s a quick look at the events starting Thursday:

Tree Lighting

At 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, the city will host a tree-lighting ceremony at the downtown promenade. The ceremony will debut the city’s 30-foot energy-efficient LED Christmas tree atop the grassy knoll by the amphitheater.

Nativity scenes from late bishop to be on display in Edinburg

“The ceremony will signify the start of the holiday season and will also light up all the city’s additional Christmas-themed displays along the downtown promenade,” a post from the city stated.

Christmas Market

Following the tree-lighting ceremony from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, the city will host a Christmas Market outside the Edinburg Amphitheater. The event will feature vendors selling all sorts of Christmas gift ideas and decorations, pictures with Santa, letters to Santa and more.

Fire Stoppers Festival

At 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, the city will host the Santa and Sirens Fire Stoppers Festival. The festival will consist of food, entertainment and love music performances by Tejano Highway 281, Conjunto Cats, Spare Parts and Frankie Caballero Jr.

UTRGV looking for a football coach—how much might they be willing to pay?

Attendees are encouraged to bring their lawn chairs and blankets to enjoy the music on the new amphitheater.

Christmas Parade

At 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, the Storybook Christmas Parade will take place. The lighted parade, full of brightly decorated floats will include a visit from Santa.

The parade route will travel along North Closner Boulevard, beginning at the corner of Mark S. Pena Dr and N. Closner Blvd (Richard Flores Stadium) and end on the corner of W. McIntyre St. and N. Closner Blvd (Museum of South Texas History).

ValleyCentral

McAllen ISD aviation course takes flight

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen ISD high school seniors can now get their private pilot license. The district is offering a new aviation course for students wanting to learn how to fly planes. “I’ve been pondering the idea of what it would be like to fly. But it’s very expensive to learn. So I heard […]
MCALLEN, TX
