Tuesday is a very important day for non-profits

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Tuesday is a very important day in the lives of neighboring agencies whose work it is to help families at this time of year.

Rachel’s Table, the food distribution people, wants us to know that Tuesday is “Giving Tuesday”, with the focus on donating to the agencies devoted to helping people during this holiday season.

Jodi Falk, the Director of Rachel’s Table, said “Hopefully, and we’re one of them, we’re also a non-profit, Rachel’s table, and I really feel it’s important at this time to share with so many non-profits. It’s a great day to think of your non-profits and to give to them.”

The Giving Tuesday tradition also highlights volunteering your time on behalf of non-profits in the community you feel need your presence to maximize the work they’re doing for the people benefiting from their service.

