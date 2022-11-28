ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Tuesday is a very important day for non-profits

By Sy Becker
WWLP
WWLP
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KfyW8_0jQEQ8AV00

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Tuesday is a very important day in the lives of neighboring agencies whose work it is to help families at this time of year.

Tito’s Vodka matching donations to Second Chance Animal Services for GivingTuesday

Rachel’s Table, the food distribution people, wants us to know that Tuesday is “Giving Tuesday”, with the focus on donating to the agencies devoted to helping people during this holiday season.

Jodi Falk, the Director of Rachel’s Table, said “Hopefully, and we’re one of them, we’re also a non-profit, Rachel’s table, and I really feel it’s important at this time to share with so many non-profits. It’s a great day to think of your non-profits and to give to them.”

The Giving Tuesday tradition also highlights volunteering your time on behalf of non-profits in the community you feel need your presence to maximize the work they’re doing for the people benefiting from their service.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westernmassnews.com

Springfield woman wins $25,000 a year for life lottery prize

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Springfield woman has thousands of reasons to be happy this holiday season. Mass. Lottery spokesperson Christian Teja said Lillieth Hanson of Springfield won a $25,000 a year for life prize when her first five numbers matched on the “Lucky for Life” drawing that took place on Tuesday, November 22. He added that the numbers were “an assortment of family birthdays.”
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WWLP

WWLP

36K+
Followers
27K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy