ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, LA

Monroe man arrested for firing shots while intoxicated

By Aysha Decuir
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nMI8R_0jQEPt5q00

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 27, 2022, the Monroe Police Department answered a shots fired call through ShotSpotter. The shots were reported to have been fired on South 7th Street.

When authorities arrived at the scene, they noticed a male, whom they later identified as James Earl Robinson. Robison was seen sitting in the front seat on the driver’s side of the vehicle at the residence.

ShotSpotter revealed that the single round fired happened in the front yard next to the vehicle parked at the residence. There was a handgun found inside the vehicle on the right front passenger seat that was well within Robinson’s reach.

Officers removed Robison from the vehicle and proceeded to place him in handcuffs. There was a single shell casing that matched the caliber of the handgun at the scene and was found directly outside the driver’s side door.

Robinson received a gunshot residue test on his left and right hands. Additionally, a Bud Light can was found in his center console, which led officers to believe that he was impaired.

While Robison was questioned, he displayed staggering behavior, and officers detected a strong odor of alcohol on his person. He was transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center for booking and charged with illegal use of weapons or dangerous instruments.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe man arrested; allegedly assaulted deputy during arrest

Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 1, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office observed a male walking in the middle of Morton Street in Monroe, La. After deputies came to a stop to avoid hitting the male, they advised him of his violation. According to deputies, […]
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Caldwell Parish Sheriff addresses viral arrest video

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - On Nov. 7, deputies with the Caldwell Parish Sheriff’s Office pulled over Brandon Dean for a traffic stop that ended with his arrest for resisting arrest. Video filmed by a bystander was widely circulated on social media. The video showed one deputy punching the man in his ribs as two other officers assisted in the arrest. Some people commented on the video, questioning the deputy’s use of force.
CALDWELL PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

West Monroe man arrested; allegedly stole floodlights from previous employer

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 30, 2022, Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested 39-year-old Jason Laird for allegedly stealing four floodlights from his previous employer. According to a deputy, the victim advised four of his Rab FxLED 150T floodlights were missing from the business’s storage. The floodlights were worth $877.80 each, reports say. The […]
WEST MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Three suspects wanted by Monroe police in connection to July homicide

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying three people who are accused of homicide. MPD says the homicide took place on July 30, 2022, at Oak Manor Apartments. Anyone with information regarding the pictured individuals can contact MPD at (318)-329-2600...
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Investigation lands duo behind bars for possessing 150 Xanax pills and firearm, Monroe Police say

DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Over the past several months, Monroe Police have been receiving information that 29-year-old Daniel Modicue and 26-year-old Billishea Kid were allegedly selling narcotics from their apartment. During the investigation, Monroe Police conducted surveillance on the residence. On November 29, 2022, Monroe Police […]
MONROE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Driver sleeping in roadway booked for DWI

A Mississippi man was arrested on his second DWI in less than a year after a Lincoln Parish deputy sheriff found him asleep behind the wheel in the roadway. Early Wednesday morning, Alberto Hernandez, 34, of Horn Lake, Miss. was found asleep in his Ford pickup in the northbound lane of La. Highway 33. When the deputy attempted to wake the driver, Hernandez drove off, traveling a short distance before stopping again.
HORN LAKE, MS
cenlanow.com

Monroe Police asking for assistance in searching for suspect

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Monroe police are asking for assistance locating and identifying a suspect. If you know the identity and the location of this suspect, please contact the Monroe Police Department at (318) 329-2600 or Crime Stoppers of North Delta at (318) 388-CASH(2274).
MONROE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Wanted man arrested on warrants

A Downsville man was arrested last week after narcotics officers spotted him in front of a Ruston tavern. Terrel V. Andrews, 31, was spotted by members of the Lincoln Parish Narcotics Enforcement Team (LPNET) about 9:30 p.m. last Wednesday night. The team held several warrants for Andrews for distribution of Schedule II controlled substances.
RUSTON, LA
WKRG News 5

Driver was allegedly under the influence during car crash that injured Tallulah police officer, officials say

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE (11/30/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, November 30, 2022, officials issued an update on the November 27, 2022, accident that left a Tallulah police officer injured. According to officials, the driver of the second vehicle was allegedly under the influence during the incident. Authorities confirmed that […]
TALLULAH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe woman allegedly stabs door with kitchen knife while searching for ex-boyfriend; assaulted police en route to jail

Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, November 30, 2022, Monroe Police were dispatched to a residence on Stacy Drive in Monroe, La. due to a disturbance. Upon arrival, police were informed that the suspect, 34-year-old Roshonda R. Starks, fled the scene. According to witnesses, Starks went […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Former El Dorado school counselor arrested for selling tobacco and alcohol to minors, police say

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, December 1, 2022, a former school counselor with the El Dorado School District, 38-year-old Megan B. Wilson, was arrested for allegedly selling tobacco and alcohol to minors. According to El Dorado News-Times, the arrest took place after a lengthy investigation by El Dorado Police. Wilson was a school […]
EL DORADO, AR
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe woman accused of dragging police officer with vehicle after stealing items from Dillards; arrested

DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 26, 2022, at approximately 5:03 PM, Monroe Police were dispatched for a theft that took place in Dillard’s located in the Pecanland Mall. The police learned that 47-year-old Twanna Lenoir allegedly took several polo shirts and boxer briefs without paying. […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Driver attempts to take vehicle at DWI scene, arrested by West Monroe Police for possessing warrant and firearm

DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, November 28, 2022, at 7:51 PM, the West Monroe Police Department was attending to a DWI arrest and was awaiting the arrival of a driver for the vehicle. Once the driver, 38-year-old Jacob Hamilton Kottenrook, arrived at the scene, […]
WEST MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

64K+
Followers
14K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy