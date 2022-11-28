Monroe man arrested for firing shots while intoxicated

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 27, 2022, the Monroe Police Department answered a shots fired call through ShotSpotter. The shots were reported to have been fired on South 7th Street.

When authorities arrived at the scene, they noticed a male, whom they later identified as James Earl Robinson. Robison was seen sitting in the front seat on the driver’s side of the vehicle at the residence.

ShotSpotter revealed that the single round fired happened in the front yard next to the vehicle parked at the residence. There was a handgun found inside the vehicle on the right front passenger seat that was well within Robinson’s reach.

Officers removed Robison from the vehicle and proceeded to place him in handcuffs. There was a single shell casing that matched the caliber of the handgun at the scene and was found directly outside the driver’s side door.

Robinson received a gunshot residue test on his left and right hands. Additionally, a Bud Light can was found in his center console, which led officers to believe that he was impaired.

While Robison was questioned, he displayed staggering behavior, and officers detected a strong odor of alcohol on his person. He was transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center for booking and charged with illegal use of weapons or dangerous instruments.