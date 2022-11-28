Some of the events of the night of Dec. 20, 2019 are not in question. Rosie Figueroa, 39, was driving her mom, Sylvia Figueroa, home from being seen at the hospital in a Toyota Camry. In what seemed like a separate universe, two young men, Tyrone Moore and Jacques Clarke, met at a party in Marina. They left the party and were driving to Sonic Burger in a Mazda 6 – and they were going fast, probably over 75mph in a 45mph zone on South Davis Road near Acacia Street in Salinas – when they rear-ended the Figueroas in front of them. The Toyota was forced off the road and into a tree, and rolled. Rosie died at the scene within minutes of the collision; her mother, who was injured, survived. Rosie also left behind a 4-year-old daughter, Camila.

SALINAS, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO