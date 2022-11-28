Read full article on original website
Angela
3d ago
omg I hope you catch the people that did it and I hope they do prison time for it they shouldn't get a smack on the hand for killing animals. Obviously was a neighbor
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Santa Cruz police forcibly seize 13-year-old and taken to reunification therapyRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Santa Cruz Supervisors want California to eliminate family court reunification programsRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Santa Cruz Mayor and Supervisor speak out in support of children forcibly taken to reunification centerRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
KSBW.com
Four mountain lions spotted in Soquel
SOQUEL, Calif. — A trail camera captured a group of four mountain lions following behind a deer in Soquel. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife says this is the first time they’ve heard of them being spotted in a while. “I knew that we had wildlife mountain...
KSBW.com
Salinas residents left without mail after their mailboxes were broken into
SALINAS, Calif. — Nearly 300 residents at the Cypress Creek Apartments in Salinas have been without mail delivery for about eight months since their mailboxes were broken into earlier this year. Residents have been left in the dark, waiting for checks, missing bills, and important paperwork. The Post Office...
pajaronian.com
Photo: A scent of pine
Mamh Corrigan sets up a display of trees at his family lot, Corrigan Christmas Trees, in the East Lake Village Shopping Center in Watsonville. He said his family is now in their 31st season of selling trees. They carry a range of trees, from tabletop to 14-feet. They also carry “snow spray” and fresh wreaths. The shopping center is at 966 East Lake Ave. For information, call 818.2860.
KSBW.com
Watsonville man struck by driver in Santa Cruz while walking on Highway 1
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol reported a crash between a pedestrian and a vehicle that happened on Nov. 30 around 6:48 p.m. According to CHP, a 31-year-old man from Watsonville was walking on northbound Highway 1, as a 61-year-old woman from Capitola was driving an Acura heading northbound, struck the man as he was walking within the lanes of Northbound Highway 1, south of Park Avenue.
KSBW.com
Before using a space heater, read this
SALINAS, Calif. — The rain and cold temperatures across the Central Coast had many people wondering how they would stay warm. Some residents use space heaters to stay warm in their homes during this year. However, if a space heater is used incorrectly, it could lead to serious fire danger.
KSBW.com
'One step closer': Salinas family hopes for justice for son following arrest
SALINAS, Calif. — "We were talking about how he was very excited to buy his first car and how he was super excited to get his license. And he was 20 credits away from graduating high school." Alexis Misener can still remember the last conversation she had with her...
montereycountyweekly.com
A botched investigation leaves questions unanswered.
Some of the events of the night of Dec. 20, 2019 are not in question. Rosie Figueroa, 39, was driving her mom, Sylvia Figueroa, home from being seen at the hospital in a Toyota Camry. In what seemed like a separate universe, two young men, Tyrone Moore and Jacques Clarke, met at a party in Marina. They left the party and were driving to Sonic Burger in a Mazda 6 – and they were going fast, probably over 75mph in a 45mph zone on South Davis Road near Acacia Street in Salinas – when they rear-ended the Figueroas in front of them. The Toyota was forced off the road and into a tree, and rolled. Rosie died at the scene within minutes of the collision; her mother, who was injured, survived. Rosie also left behind a 4-year-old daughter, Camila.
Palma School teacher shaves head after students raise nearly $5,000 to fight cancer
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- A Palma School teacher kept his word after his student exceeded his fundraising expectations. Matt Thorup, an English teacher, shaved his head to an auditorium full of laughing students. He challenged his students to raise more than $4,000 for the American Cancer Society. They ended up raising $4,919.25. The post Palma School teacher shaves head after students raise nearly $5,000 to fight cancer appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
Monterey Bay Aquarium relaunches 'Free to Learn' program
MONTEREY, Calif. — The Monterey Bay Aquarium has officially relaunched its "Free to Learn" program after a hiatus due to the pandemic. Video Player: Monterey Bay Aquarium’s newest exhibit showcases the mysteries of the deep. Aquarium officials say the program provides complimentary group admission to nonprofit organizations and...
Husband who died in Dublin domestic dispute identified
Police have identified the man who was shot and killed in a domestic dispute in Dublin on Nov. 20.
KSBW.com
Monterey County residents not receiving EBT funds due to state glitch
SALINAS, Calif. — Thousands of EBT recipients in Monterey County did not receive their funds on the first of the month due to a glitch, the county reported. When asked for information, Monterey County Department of Social Services (MCDSS) said that the problem prevented cash aid benefits for the CalWORKs and General Assistance programs from loading on cards.
KSBW.com
Salinas police arrest 2 for house party murder
SALINAS, Calif. — Two people, including a teenager, were arrested for the murder of Salinas teen in October. Video Player: Family react to arrests made in murder of Salinas teen. According to police, Raymond Xavier Matias was at a house party on San Ysidro Way when a fight broke...
Underage tobacco decoy operations result in eight citations for Watsonville businesses
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Watsonville Police said a minor decoy operation has resulted in several Watsonville tobacco businesses being fined for selling to minors. During the week, 11 businesses were visited, and one of them sold to an undercover volunteer. Cigarette City on Freedom Boulevard now faces a $1,000 fine for selling to minors, said police. The post Underage tobacco decoy operations result in eight citations for Watsonville businesses appeared first on KION546.
montereycountyweekly.com
Organized thefts make waves throughout Monterey County retail stores.
Smash-and-grab robberies are nothing new, but a few local stores have been hit repeatedly over the last few years: Victoria’s Secret in Salinas, Ulta in Sand City and Apple in Monterey. High-end jewelers have also been robbed. (Store managers were unable to provide comment, and corporate media contacts for chain stores were unavailable by deadline.)
Video shows person riding outside of VTA train
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Video shared with KRON4 shows a person riding on the outside of a Valley Transportation Authority light rail. The video, which you can watch above, shows the person clinging on as the train hurtles down the track at what a witness says was nearly 70 MPH. “VTA is investigating what […]
salinasvalleytribune.com
Soledad gang member arrested for guns, drugs
SOLEDAD — With the recent violence in South Monterey County, the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office Property Crimes Unit began investigating 35-year-old Francisco Galvan of Soledad. Detectives identified a house where Galvan was residing in the 200 block of Seventh Street in the city of Soledad. On Nov. 16,...
Alleged hate crime disturbs small, ‘magical’ Bay Area town
Racist graffiti has reportedly appeared on Alameda school campuses in the past.
The 3-minute heist wreaking havoc on the Bay Area is only getting worse
Skyrocketing catalytic converter thefts lead to monthslong backorders for Prius parts.
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Santa Cruz (Santa Cruz, CA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Santa Clara. A 61-year-old Capitola resident was traveling north in an Acura. A 31-year-old Watsonville man was strolling on Highway 1's northbound lanes, south of park avenue.
NBC San Diego
Families in SJ Neighborhood to Receive Free Cameras in Effort to Fight Crime
Dozens of families in San Jose's Seven Trees neighborhood will be getting free Ring doorbell cameras and motion sensor lights in an effort to battle crime. The group behind the effort is Rebuilding Together Silicon Valley and they chose that neighborhood, made up of the working class, low-income families, and aging residents, as a starting point.
