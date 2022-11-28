Wausau area obituaries November 28, 2022

Dr. Curt Grauer

Dr. Curt Grauer, 97, died Nov. 16, 2022, at Mountain Terrace Senior Living Center in Wausau, WI. He was born on April 19, 1925, in Cincinnati, Ohio, to Gerhard and Marie Grauer. He attended medical school at Northwestern University in Chicago.In 1950, he married Ruth Bergstrom. They were married for 71 years. He was a family physician in Wausau until his retirement. He was a long time member of St. Pauls Church in Wausau and sang for many years in the church choir. His many interests included fishing, golf, walking his dogs, singing with the Wausau Barbershop Quartet Society and learning new things through reading. He was an avid Badger and Green Bay Packer fan. He was a much loved husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather.

Curt was preceded in death by his parents,and a grandson,Tom Meals.He is survived by his wife, Ruth Grauer, brother David Grauer, sister JoAnn Desenis, his children Nancy Grauer (Steve Meals), Pat (Hank) Schultz, Dan Grauer, Ann (Ben) Jackson, Bill Grauer ( Kamilla Bulie), 8 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. His family will greatly miss his loving care and guidance.

The family thanks the staff at Mountain Terrace and Interim Hospice for their care of our dad. A memorial service will be held a later date.

Carol L. Knutson

Carol L. Knutson, 78, of Weston, passed away November 26, 2022, at Care Partners, with her family by her side.

Carol is survived by her husband of 58 years, Charles Knutson; daughters Julie (Ryan) Fernstaedt and Ann (Eagan) Heath; grandchildren Alec, Olivia, and Ashtyn Fernstaedt; sister Denise (Darryl) Wessoleck; and extended family and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents Herbert and Florence Rode.

A visitation will be held Friday, December 2, 2022, from 4 pm- 6 pm at Brainard Funeral Home, 5712 Memorial Court, Weston and again at the funeral home on Saturday, December 2, 2022, from 10 am until the service at 11 am. Rev. Dr. Steven Gjerde will officiate. Services will be livestreamed below. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Zion Lutheran Church, 709 N 6th Street, Wausau, WI 54403.

Carol’s family wishes to thank the staff at Care Partners, especially Diane, Kiana, Savannah, and Heather for their dedication and care.

Richard M. Dubiel

Richard M. Dubiel, a retired professor of communication at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point who was a lifelong outdoorsman with a love for philosophy and ethics, died on November 23, 2022. He was 79 years old.

Best known among his UWSP colleagues for his care and concern for students and his wickedly humorous observations on academic life, Dubiel joined the UWSP faculty as an assistant professor with specialties in advertising and public relations in 1985.

He retired as a full professor in 2015, having served almost 30 years as advisor to the nationally acclaimed UWSP chapter of the Public Relations Student Society of America and for several years as secretary-treasurer of the National Communication Association’s Communication Ethics Division.

A winner of several awards for scholarship, teaching, and service during his three decades at UWSP, he received a bachelor’s degree in English from Pennsylvania State University, a master’s in English from Purdue University, and a doctorate from Purdue in English and philosophy. He also completed an intensive program in business at New York University for doctoral recipients in the humanities, as well as graduate coursework and research in religion and literature at Drew University.

He taught freshman and sophomore English at Hughesville High School in Pennsylvania from 1964 to 1965 and was chair of the Department of English at Central Catholic High School in Lafayette, Indiana, from 1978 to 1982.

He is survived by his partner of 16 years, Kathy Freitag; her children Amy and Daniel Freitag; his mother, Adeline Dubiel; a sister and brother-in-law, Nancy and Jim Campanile; and nephew Anthony Campanile. He was preceded in death by his father, Walter Dubiel.

Visitation will be held at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at Zion Lutheran Church, 709 N 6th Street, Wausau. The funeral service will be at 11:00 AM, and Reverend Steven Gjerde will preside. All friends, colleagues, and others are invited. A luncheon will follow the funeral service at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Zion Lutheran Church in Wausau and Aspirus Comfort Care of Wausau are appreciated.

Special thanks go to the staff of Woodland Elder Services in Merrill, Aspirus Comfort Care, and the friends of Bill W.

Karen G. Yankouski

Karen G. Yankouski (Hoesly) died Nov. 27, 2022 at Rennes Health & Rehab Weston.

Karen was born January 6, 1942 to Roy and Virginia Hoesly in Wausau, Wi. She graduated from Wausau Senior High in 1960.

Karen worked next to her Mother at Rilling’s Lamps & Shades, a business on 3rd St. in Wausau, for many years. Her favorite hobby was sending Greeting Cards for all occasions with lots of stickers.

Karen was preceded in death by her husband Lowell of 49 years(2014) and her parents Roy and Virginia Hoesly.

She is survived by her Brother Dale (Gail) Hoesly, Hazelhurst, Nephew Chad Hoesly (Ann) and their son Morgan. Wausau.

Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 AM on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at Brainard Funeral Home – Everest Chapel, 5712 Memorial Court, Weston. The Rev. Joy Nelson-Jeffers will officiate.

In Lieu of flowers, please donate to Aspirus Comfort Care & Hospice.

Ronald D. Petrowski

Ronald D. Petrowski, age 80, of Wausau passed away unexpectedly at Aspirus Wausau Hospital on Tuesday, November 22, 2022.

Ron was bon on June 15, 1942 in Wausau to the late Wallace and Martha (Pepowski) Petrowski. He graduated from Wausau Newman High School in 1960 and went on to serve his country honorably in the US Army. He was stationed in Germany during the Berlin Crisis from 1961-1963. Upon his return from the service, he started work with his dad at Wally’s Welding. In 1968 he bought and took over ownership of the shop until 1990. He then went to work for Butterfield/Stainless Specialist until his retirement in 2008.He enjoyed his job and all the people he worked with throughout the years. He married the love of his life, Patricia Behr, on May 14, 1966. Together, they enjoyed motorcycle trips on their Harley to such places as Canada, Alaska and California. Over the years, the motorcycle club turned into the Geezer Breakfast – a group of friends who would get together for breakfast every Thursday. Ron also enjoyed deer hunting at the cabin in Manitowish Waters. He had a wonderful sense of humor and always had something smart to say. He was also an avid reader. Ron was a member of The Pistol Club, The American Legion and Holy Name Catholic Church.

Ron is survived by his wife, Patty Petrowski, son Ken Petrowski, granddaughter Regina (Nicholas Fahy) Petrowski, and siblings Virginia Siewert and Carol Marcell. Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother Norm and brothers-in-law Les Siewert and Chuck Marcell.

Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at Holy Name Catholic Church, Wausau. The Rev. Samuel Martin will officiate. Visitation will take place from 10:00 AM until the time of service at the church on Thursday. Helke Funeral Home is assisting the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family.

Carol R. O’Keefe

Carol Ruth O’Keefe, 68 of Rothschild passed away peacefully at home with her loving son at her bedside on November 24, 2022.

She was born to William and Margaret (Vilter) O’Keefe on September 17, 1954.

She is survived by her son Jason M. (Jen) O’Keefe, mother Margaret, siblings Ronald O’Keefe, Robert O’Keefe, Darlene O’Keefe, Patricia LaPorte, William O’Keefe, James (Martha) O’Keefe, Gerald O’Keefe, Kathleen O’Keefe and many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her father William O’Keefe and brother-in-law Keith LaPorte.

Services will be held at John J. Buettgen Funeral Home on Monday, December 5, 2022, with family and friends gathering at 2:00 p.m. until the time of Prayer Service at 4:00 p.m.

“In honor of Carol’s memory please feel free to wear your Packers attire. Especially Donald Driver, her favorite player.

John J. Buettgen Funeral Home is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at HonorOne.com

Donald J. Haas

Donald “Don” Joseph Haas, 72 of Kronenwetter, went home to be with his Lord on November 24th, 2022, Thanksgiving Day. He passed away at Aspirus Wausau Hospital, surrounded by the people he loved most, after fighting a very valiant 31-month battle with pancreatic cancer.

Don was born on February 1, 1950, in Medford to the late Frank and Verna (Bielke) Haas. Don and his siblings were raised in Medford, attended Holy Rosary Catholic Grade school, and graduated from Medford High School in 1968. He attended a Technical School for a short time.

He married Pamela Schmidt on August 4th, 1973, in Wausau. Together they had two daughters, whom survive. Rebecca Koss and Jessica (fiancé Tim Johnson) Tamminga. They were married for 15 years before Pam passed away on July 1, 1988. Don then married Elaine Tryba on June 8, 1996, in Wausau. She survives. Don and Elaine were able to celebrate 25 years of marriage with a vow renewal in 2021.

Don worked at several different Wausau area retail stores including Carl’s Hardware, Sears, Grebes, and he retired from Fleet Farm in 2017. He was very knowledgeable in many different areas, including HVAC, paint and stain, tools and hardware, and he was a Master Gardener for 12 years. He was very active at Mount Calvary Lutheran Church when he was a member there. He was currently a very active member of Mount Olive Lutheran Church. Don acted as Kronenwetter Town Supervisor for 14 years. In his earlier years, Don was a Ham Radio Operator, belonged to the Young Republicans, was a member of the Optimist and Elk Clubs. At the time of his death, he was a member of the I-39 Kowalski Drive Interchange Committee.

Don loved to tinker in his garage and watch Nascar. He enjoyed Badger and Packer games. He loved to work in the yard, play solitaire and do Lumosity memory games. He and Elaine were avid travelers. They spent time in Germany and other parts of Europe, Egypt, Jordan, Israel, the Panama Canal, Canada, went on several Caribbean cruises and visited many states, including Alaska and Hawaii. Don loved a good Friday fish fry with a whiskey or Maker’s Mark drink. Don spent hours reading the Milwaukee Sentinel and the Christian News. He was very up to date on current events.

While Don had various health issues, including cancer twice, he never deviated from his faith. He was a very strong person, physically and emotionally. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather and he stepped in as both mother and father after Pam’s death. Don never complained no matter what he was facing, and his hope was always in his heavenly Father. He was a very generous man and thought nothing of going out of his way to help someone in need even when he had his own challenges. His attitude was always positive and uplifting. He had a way of making people feel at ease.

In addition to Elaine and his daughters, Don is survived by 4 grandchildren. Mary (Sean) Bickerton, Kayleigh Tamminga, Andrew and Tommy Koss. He is further survived by his father-in-law, William Tryba, sister, and brothers-in-law Marlene (David) Zoromski, Joanie Tryba, Cyndy (Ken) Milbeck, Carol (Tom) Anklam, Eunice Gardner, Lynn Barrett, Stuart (Terry) Schmidt, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Don treasured the special relationship he had with his nephew and neighbor, Patrick Washburn and his Aunt Ruth and Uncle Bud Schumacher. They enjoyed many visits and laughs together.

Don was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife Pam and her parents Clyde and Irene Schmidt. His siblings and their spouses MaryAnn (Wally) Detert, Frank (Evelyn) Haas, Helen “Mazie” Kelley, James Haas, and Thomas Haas. He is also preceded in death by his mother-in-law Alice Tryba, brother-in- laws Ken and Jerome Tryba, nieces Sue and Siarra Detert and Victoria Ladwig. Don and his brother Jim both passed away on November 24th, with Jim passing in 2020.

Elaine would like to thank Don’s medical team at Rochester Mayo Clinic, especially Dr. Mark Truty. Also, the team at the Aspirus Cancer Center, mainly Dr. Christopher Peterson. Don always talked about the excellent care he received throughout his journey, the nurses, staff on the oncology units, pastoral staff at Mount Olive, family and friends and anyone else that reached out to help him.

Don’s service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, December 1, 2022, at Mount Olive Lutheran Church, 6205 Alderson St, Weston WI. Visitation will be from 9:30 am until the service at 11:30 am. Pastor Lance Hoelscher and Pastor Mike Fox will officiate. Pastor Jordan Balk will provide music and vocals. Interment will be at Restlawn Memorial Park, 235962 Troy St, Wausau. Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Wausau is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Irene Igers

Irene Jaeger Igers passed away on November 6, 2022, at Mt. View Care Center, Wausau. She was born June 14, 1932, to Lawrence and Eva Jaeger in Pierce County, North Dakota, one of fourteen children. She attended High School at St. Francis’ Academy, Hankinson, North Dakota. After High School she joined the community of Franciscan Sisters of Hankinson. She worked in hospitals in North Dakota as a nursing assistant and Licensed Practical Nurse. In 1969 she graduated as a Registered Nurse from St. Joseph’s Hospital, Minot, North Dakota.

She then participated in a Clinical Pastoral Education program at the North Dakota State Hospital in Jamestown, North Dakota. On August 18, 1971 she married Jack Igers in St. Anne’s Church, Kimball, Minnesota. She subsequently worked in the University of Iowa psychiatric hospital in Iowa City, Iowa and Iowa Lutheran Hospital, Des Moines, Iowa.

She moved to Wausau, Wisconsin in 1973 and worked as a registered nurse at the Wausau Medical Center and the Marshfield Clinic until her retirement.

She was the mother of two children, Brad, of Lynnwood, Washington (partner, Megan James) and Shawn, deceased. One granddaughter, Harper, of Lynnwood, Washington. She is survived by her husband, Jack, and one sibling, Christ, of Fargo, North Dakota.

A funeral mass will be celebrated at St. Anne’s Church, Wausau at 11:00 AM on Thursday, December 1 with visitation at the church from 9:30 until the time of service.

Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at MWCS.WS

Raphael ‘Pat’ Gunderson

Raphael ‘Pat’ Gunderson, 94 of Eland, died on Friday, November 25, 2022 at Aspirus Langlade Hospital, Antigo.

Pat was born on August 6, 1928, in Wittenberg, the son of Bernard and Almyra (McClean) Gunderson.

Pat was a United States Army Veteran and was a member of the Elderon Memorial Post #8068 Veterans of Foreign Wars.

On June 30, 1951, Pat was united in marriage to Jean Larson, in the town of Alban. She preceded him in death on March 14, 2013.

Pat was a custodian for the Wittenberg-Birnamwood School District for many years, until his retirement. He enjoyed sports, and was an avid Chicago Cubs and Green Bay Packers fan. Pat enjoyed playing golf, and once had a hole in one. He also played baseball for the Wittenberg, Elderon and Eland BABA teams. He bowled at the Wittenberg bowling center for over 70 years. Pat enjoyed playing his guitar and listening to Johnny Cash. Family was important to Pat and he especially enjoyed deer hunting with family. Pat was also a member of Zion Lutheran Church, Eland.

Pat is survived by his children, Shelley (John) Boda, Donna Gunderson, Peggy (Marty) Benes, Ray Gunderson, Wanda Gunderson and David Gunderson; 10 grandchildren, Rick (Cathy) Boda, Robert (Diane) Boda, Rachael Boda, Brydee White, Tatum (Crystal) Neal, Brandy (Joe) Bures, Zachary (Morgan) Benes, Nathan Gunderson, Steve (Kelly) Gunderson and Nicholas (Shannon) Gunderson and 25 great-grandchildren, with one on the way and many other relatives and friends.

Pat was preceded in death by his wife; parents; a son Mark and siblings, Jacqueline Gunderson, Marcia Nilles, Thelma Van Order, Dale, Kenneth and Magnus Gunderson.

A funeral service will be held at 11AM on Friday, December 2, 2022, at Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg. Rev. Mark Hesse will officiate. Burial, with military rites, will be in Forest Home Cemetery, Wittenberg. Visitation will be on Thursday from 4PM to 6PM and again on Friday from 9AM until the time of service at the funeral home. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.

In lieu of flowers a memorial will be established.

Carol Gilles

Carol Gilles passed away peacefully at Aspirus Hospital on November 24, 2022. Carol was born August 21, 1949 in Wausau, WI to Ernest and Irene Stubbe. She married Gary Gilles on October 6, 1973 and they had four children. Carol loved many things including friends, Black Friday shopping, gardening, Robert Redford, quilting, some terrible movies, auctions, and, above everything else, family. She was caring, staunchly supportive, unselfish, and always put family first.

Carol is survived by her husband Gary; brother Gary (Rose) Stubbe; sisters Stephanie (Roger) Neitzke and Earleen (Dennis) Fox; sons Bryan (Amy) Gilles, Matthew (Erin) Gilles, Eric (Ivy) Gilles; daughter Angela (Derek) Mikula; and grandchildren Dakota, Kenadie, Kyndra, Robert, Ella, Lilly, Jack, and Madelyn. She is preceded in death by her parents (Ernest and Irene), sister (Bette), brother (Gene), and granddaughter (Daisy).