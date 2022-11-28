Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cenlanow.com
Man found shot to death in Harvey
HARVEY, La. (WGNO) — A man is dead after the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s deputies found him shot to death. In the 2600 block of Max Dr. deputies responded to a report of gunshots around 11 p.m. While on the scene in the area they received another report of a shooting nearby in the 3700 block of Long Leaf Ln.
cenlanow.com
Teens arrested in connection to Slidell driver, passenger shootings
SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — Two teenagers were arrested by St. Tammany Parish detectives Friday morning in connection to a shooting earlier in the week that left a 19-year-old driver dead and a passenger wounded. The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office says that a 15-year-old suspect was taken into custody...
cenlanow.com
One arrested, one injured during Jefferson Parish bank robbery and carjacking
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WGNO) — A Jefferson Parish man is behind bars after a bank robbery and carjacking earlier this week, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office. At about 1:20 p.m. Wednesday (Nov. 30) deputies responded to the scene of a bank robbery in the 3600 block...
cenlanow.com
Funeral arrangements set for both victims of Covington double homicide
COVINGTON, La. (WGNO) — Funeral arrangements have been set for both of the victims in Covington double homicide at their church home, St. Peter Catholic Church. Father Otis Young’s funeral will be held Monday (Dec. 5th) at 12:00 p.m. Visitation will take place at the church before the...
cenlanow.com
NOPD search warrant results in large drug bust
NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) — A search warrant leads NOPD officers to a siege of multiple firearms and large amounts of illegal narcotics. Friday (Dec. 1) around 6:15 p.m. the NOPD executed a search warrant following a armed robbery in the 200 block of Poydras st, that took place earlier that day.
cenlanow.com
Luling man accused of brutally beating victim with pipe
LULING, La. (WGNO) — The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man on a charge of aggravated second degree battery. The suspect is Craig Lee, a 43-year old Killona resident. On November 12th, deputies responded to a call from the St. Charles Parish Hospital, referring them...
cenlanow.com
Suspects wanted in connection to Nola armed robbery
NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect wanted in connection with an armed robbery investigation. On Friday (Nov. 25th) around 7:00 p.m. at the intersection of Morrison Road and Bullard Avenue the suspect pictured above...
cenlanow.com
Marrero man convicted of 2020 murder of older brother
MARRERO, La. (WGNO) — Two years after the fatal attack on a Jefferson Parish man, a jury has convicted his younger brother of manslaughter. On Thursday, John “Blair” McMillan was convicted as charged for the November 2020 death of 63-year-old Kenneth McMillan. In a statement from District Attorney Paul Connick, Kenneth’s death stemmed from a volatile relationship between the brothers, who also lived together at their Marrero home.
cenlanow.com
WATCH: Bodycam footage of Superdome officer-involved shooting released by NOPD
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — More than two weeks after a man was shot by an officer outside the Caesars Superdome, the New Orleans Police Department has released video of the moments leading up to and following the shooting. On Tuesday, November 15, the NOPD says officers responded to the...
cenlanow.com
Man pleads guilty to ramming car into Washington Parish deputy
COVINGTON, La. (WGNO) — Zarius J. Brown, age 35, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault on a peace officer with a motor vehicle, illegal possession of stolen things and aggravated criminal damage to property. In July of 2018, a Washington Parish Sheriff’s deputy responded to a call of a stolen...
cenlanow.com
St. George, Baton Rouge, Prairieville Fire Departments join others in responding to massive St. Gabriel fire
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – All local fire departments are responding to a blaze in St. Gabriel, according to the St. George Fire Department. As of 12 noon, St. George is joined by first responders with the Baton Rouge Fire Department, Prairieville Fire Department, and Geismar Fire Department. St....
cenlanow.com
‘Emancipation’ extra allegedly injured by 50-pound camera system on Louisiana set files lawsuit
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — An East Feliciana Parish man is suing a year after allegedly receiving severe injuries while on the set of Will Smith’s “Emancipation.”. According to a lawsuit filed Tuesday in the 19th Judicial District Court in East Baton Rouge Parish, James Walker, Jr., who worked as a background actor on the movie’s Louisiana set, was “violently” hit in the face by a 50-pound cable-suspended camera system traveling 60 miles per hour.
cenlanow.com
Zulu Club gives back this holiday
NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) — As we usher ourselves further into the holiday season the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club hosted a giveaway to help feed families in need. On Saturday (Dec. 3) the Zulu club and it’s members got together to give away over 200 holiday baskets for residents across the city of New Orleans.
cenlanow.com
Sports Zone: Former Green Wave QB Lester Ricard weighs in on success of No. 18 Tulane
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — With the 18th-ranked Green Wave (10-2) hosting No. 22 Central Florida (9-3) in the American Athletic Conference championship game on Saturday, former Tulane quarterback Lester Ricard joined WGNO sports director Ed Daniels in the studio for Sports Zone on Nola 38 (The CW) Friday. The...
Comments / 0