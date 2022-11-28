ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man found shot to death in Harvey

HARVEY, La. (WGNO) — A man is dead after the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s deputies found him shot to death. In the 2600 block of Max Dr. deputies responded to a report of gunshots around 11 p.m. While on the scene in the area they received another report of a shooting nearby in the 3700 block of Long Leaf Ln.
Teens arrested in connection to Slidell driver, passenger shootings

SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — Two teenagers were arrested by St. Tammany Parish detectives Friday morning in connection to a shooting earlier in the week that left a 19-year-old driver dead and a passenger wounded. The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office says that a 15-year-old suspect was taken into custody...
NOPD search warrant results in large drug bust

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) — A search warrant leads NOPD officers to a siege of multiple firearms and large amounts of illegal narcotics. Friday (Dec. 1) around 6:15 p.m. the NOPD executed a search warrant following a armed robbery in the 200 block of Poydras st, that took place earlier that day.
Luling man accused of brutally beating victim with pipe

LULING, La. (WGNO) — The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man on a charge of aggravated second degree battery. The suspect is Craig Lee, a 43-year old Killona resident. On November 12th, deputies responded to a call from the St. Charles Parish Hospital, referring them...
Suspects wanted in connection to Nola armed robbery

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect wanted in connection with an armed robbery investigation. On Friday (Nov. 25th) around 7:00 p.m. at the intersection of Morrison Road and Bullard Avenue the suspect pictured above...
Marrero man convicted of 2020 murder of older brother

MARRERO, La. (WGNO) — Two years after the fatal attack on a Jefferson Parish man, a jury has convicted his younger brother of manslaughter. On Thursday, John “Blair” McMillan was convicted as charged for the November 2020 death of 63-year-old Kenneth McMillan. In a statement from District Attorney Paul Connick, Kenneth’s death stemmed from a volatile relationship between the brothers, who also lived together at their Marrero home.
Man pleads guilty to ramming car into Washington Parish deputy

COVINGTON, La. (WGNO) — Zarius J. Brown, age 35, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault on a peace officer with a motor vehicle, illegal possession of stolen things and aggravated criminal damage to property. In July of 2018, a Washington Parish Sheriff’s deputy responded to a call of a stolen...
‘Emancipation’ extra allegedly injured by 50-pound camera system on Louisiana set files lawsuit

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — An East Feliciana Parish man is suing a year after allegedly receiving severe injuries while on the set of Will Smith’s “Emancipation.”. According to a lawsuit filed Tuesday in the 19th Judicial District Court in East Baton Rouge Parish, James Walker, Jr., who worked as a background actor on the movie’s Louisiana set, was “violently” hit in the face by a 50-pound cable-suspended camera system traveling 60 miles per hour.
Zulu Club gives back this holiday

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) — As we usher ourselves further into the holiday season the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club hosted a giveaway to help feed families in need. On Saturday (Dec. 3) the Zulu club and it’s members got together to give away over 200 holiday baskets for residents across the city of New Orleans.
