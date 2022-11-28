Read full article on original website
Four options for Democrats to avert another debt ceiling crisis
Everyone agrees the federal government should make good on its financial promises. It must pay its bills to ensure the well-being of our people — from fulfilling the promises of Social Security and Medicare to providing basic support for human needs like food, housing, health care and education. Ordinarily,...
Buyers in These U.S. Cities Get the Best Mortgage Rates
After hitting record lows in August of 2021, mortgage interest rates have been steadily rising. Recent actions by the Federal Reserve to combat inflation have caused mortgage rates to double since the start of the year. While home prices are starting to come down, the drop is not expected to offset the price jump that occurred during the pandemic. As a result, the combination of rising rates on top of an already expensive housing market have made purchasing a home even more costly.
Is now the right time for your business to buy real estate?
Predictions of a recession combined with high interest rates and inflation make it a daunting time to enter the real estate market. That doesn’t make it the wrong time in all cases, though. Small-business owners looking for commercial property should consider their business’s growth stage, along with the cost of borrowing and how that might change what down payment they can afford. Startups may be less inclined to buy than well-established businesses. Real estate agents who specialize in the buyer’s industry can often answer any lingering questions.
States That Ship the Most Goods to Other States
The last few years have starkly shown how interconnected the world has become. The COVID-19 virus spread across borders and regions with ease, disrupting communities and economies across the globe. One of COVID’s biggest ripple effects was the impact on global supply chains. Suppliers worldwide operated through much of 2020...
