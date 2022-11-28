The background: Michigan Republicans and Democrats are trying again to move to the front of the presidential primary line to gain more influence in deciding presidential nominees. In their lame-duck session this week, the Michigan Senate overwhelmingly and bipartisanly passed a bill to move Michigan’s primary date a month earlier from the second week in March to the second week in February. The idea is to let Michigan primary voters decide on a presidential candidate before voters in Iowa or New Hampshire.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO