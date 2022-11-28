ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
michiganradio.org

Stateside Podcast: Legal aftermath of Oxford shooting

Just over one year ago, on November 30, 2021, a tragic shooting occurred at Oxford High School in Oxford, Michigan. A student, who was 15-years-old at the time, opened fire inside the school, killing four and injuring seven others. Both the shooter and his parents are incarcerated. Legal affairs reporter Tresa Baldas of the Detroit Free Press joined the Stateside podcast for an update on the cases related to the shooting.
MICHIGAN STATE
michiganradio.org

It’s Just Politics: Friday Rundown

A big change could be in store for when Michigan gets to choose a presidential nominee. President Biden comes for another visit to Michigan. A shake-up in the Whitmer Administration before the second term begins. And, lawmakers in Lansing are eyeing the final days of their lame-duck session. MLive politics...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Recount sought of numerous Michigan precincts for 2 ballot proposals

Lansing — An Oakland County man, working with groups that have previously spread unproven election fraud claims, filed paperwork and paid a hefty financial deposit in pursuit of a recount of the votes on an abortion rights ballot proposal in more than 500 Michigan precincts. Jerome Jay Allen of...
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

Updated: GOP group celebrates recount of hundreds of Michigan precincts over Proposals 2 and 3

Updated, 8:43 a.m. with more details from the Secretary of State’s office The votes in more than 600 precincts across Michigan will be recounted after an Oakland County man filed paperwork Wednesday alleging “fraud or error” in balloting for voting and abortion rights proposals that were approved by voters on Nov. 8. The petitions, signed […] The post Updated: GOP group celebrates recount of hundreds of Michigan precincts over Proposals 2 and 3 appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
clarkstonnews.com

Family seeking justice for familiar face

Christian Chambers has been a fixture in Clarkston his entire life. A 1993 graduate of Clarkston High School, Chambers can be seen on the sidelines for Clarkston varsity football games as an honorary “coach,” something cerebral palsy hasn’t stopped him from enjoying the past 35 years. Now,...
CLARKSTON, MI
wrif.com

Michigan Has the No. 2 Best College Town in America for 2023

A new study is out that looks at America’s college towns and ranks them to find the very best. Of course, here in Michigan, we have plenty of fantastic college towns, so it’s not a surprise that we’re on this list. In fact, we have the No. 2 city listed in the new study.
MICHIGAN STATE
michiganradio.org

Michigan is trying again for more influence in deciding who’s president

The background: Michigan Republicans and Democrats are trying again to move to the front of the presidential primary line to gain more influence in deciding presidential nominees. In their lame-duck session this week, the Michigan Senate overwhelmingly and bipartisanly passed a bill to move Michigan’s primary date a month earlier from the second week in March to the second week in February. The idea is to let Michigan primary voters decide on a presidential candidate before voters in Iowa or New Hampshire.
MICHIGAN STATE
wrif.com

Major 24/7 Convenience Store Announces Move Into Michigan

One can never have too many convenience stores, right? In that spirit, a popular regional convenience store is making its way into Michigan. If you’re from the Pennsylvania area, you’ll likely be happy with this news. Sheetz has announced it will expand into Michigan, opening its first Michigan store location in 2025 in the Detroit market.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Oxford Strong: Community comes together to honor students 1 year later

OXFORD, Mich. – A recently-painted mural is comforting, honoring the victims of the tragic Oxford High School Shooting one year later. Sadly, it can’t cover the scars left behind from that devastating day, Nov. 30, 2021. “Time doesn’t heal all wounds but helps us move on to find...
abc12.com

4 Mid-Michigan school districts getting extra help to improve education

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The state of Michigan is partnering with dozens of struggling schools across both peninsulas to help improve academic outcomes. The Michigan Department of Education is forcing 54 school districts with a total of 112 schools into partnership agreements with the state. They were selected based on falling into the bottom 5% of standardized tests scores or a graduation rate below 67%.
MICHIGAN STATE
Oxford Leader

New officer patrolling the streets of Oxford

On a chilly Nov. 21 evening, community leaders and members – old and young – gathered in downtown Oxford to watch the lights light up on the bridge over M-24. There too were Oxford Village Police Chief Mike Solwold and his newest higher, patrolman Brendan Westenbarger. It was a good time to introduce Westenbarger to the community.

Comments / 0

Community Policy