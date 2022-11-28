Read full article on original website
WNEM
Did you see it? Reports of fireball in Genesee County & SE Michigan
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM) - Reports of a fireball streaking across the sky have surfaced in Genesee County, and other parts of southeast Michigan. The reports in Genesee County occurred around 7:30 PM to 7:35 PM. Both reports indicated it was greenish in color, and lasted about 1-3 seconds. If...
michiganradio.org
Stateside Podcast: Legal aftermath of Oxford shooting
Just over one year ago, on November 30, 2021, a tragic shooting occurred at Oxford High School in Oxford, Michigan. A student, who was 15-years-old at the time, opened fire inside the school, killing four and injuring seven others. Both the shooter and his parents are incarcerated. Legal affairs reporter Tresa Baldas of the Detroit Free Press joined the Stateside podcast for an update on the cases related to the shooting.
michiganradio.org
It’s Just Politics: Friday Rundown
A big change could be in store for when Michigan gets to choose a presidential nominee. President Biden comes for another visit to Michigan. A shake-up in the Whitmer Administration before the second term begins. And, lawmakers in Lansing are eyeing the final days of their lame-duck session. MLive politics...
Detroit News
Recount sought of numerous Michigan precincts for 2 ballot proposals
Lansing — An Oakland County man, working with groups that have previously spread unproven election fraud claims, filed paperwork and paid a hefty financial deposit in pursuit of a recount of the votes on an abortion rights ballot proposal in more than 500 Michigan precincts. Jerome Jay Allen of...
Updated: GOP group celebrates recount of hundreds of Michigan precincts over Proposals 2 and 3
Updated, 8:43 a.m. with more details from the Secretary of State’s office The votes in more than 600 precincts across Michigan will be recounted after an Oakland County man filed paperwork Wednesday alleging “fraud or error” in balloting for voting and abortion rights proposals that were approved by voters on Nov. 8. The petitions, signed […] The post Updated: GOP group celebrates recount of hundreds of Michigan precincts over Proposals 2 and 3 appeared first on Michigan Advance.
clarkstonnews.com
Family seeking justice for familiar face
Christian Chambers has been a fixture in Clarkston his entire life. A 1993 graduate of Clarkston High School, Chambers can be seen on the sidelines for Clarkston varsity football games as an honorary “coach,” something cerebral palsy hasn’t stopped him from enjoying the past 35 years. Now,...
wrif.com
Michigan Has the No. 2 Best College Town in America for 2023
A new study is out that looks at America’s college towns and ranks them to find the very best. Of course, here in Michigan, we have plenty of fantastic college towns, so it’s not a surprise that we’re on this list. In fact, we have the No. 2 city listed in the new study.
michiganradio.org
Michigan is trying again for more influence in deciding who’s president
The background: Michigan Republicans and Democrats are trying again to move to the front of the presidential primary line to gain more influence in deciding presidential nominees. In their lame-duck session this week, the Michigan Senate overwhelmingly and bipartisanly passed a bill to move Michigan’s primary date a month earlier from the second week in March to the second week in February. The idea is to let Michigan primary voters decide on a presidential candidate before voters in Iowa or New Hampshire.
Community plans to ‘let love win’ on anniversary of Oxford High School shooting
Oxford Township in Oakland County is expected to grow silent at 12:51 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30. The time marks a year since four students were killed during a mass shooting at Oxford High School on Nov. 30, 2021. The nearly 23,000-resident community plans a moment of silence to commemorate the...
Michigan family seeks living donor for dying father
That includes one family from west Michigan looking for a living donor for their father, who is dying.
wrif.com
Major 24/7 Convenience Store Announces Move Into Michigan
One can never have too many convenience stores, right? In that spirit, a popular regional convenience store is making its way into Michigan. If you’re from the Pennsylvania area, you’ll likely be happy with this news. Sheetz has announced it will expand into Michigan, opening its first Michigan store location in 2025 in the Detroit market.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Oxford Strong: Community comes together to honor students 1 year later
OXFORD, Mich. – A recently-painted mural is comforting, honoring the victims of the tragic Oxford High School Shooting one year later. Sadly, it can’t cover the scars left behind from that devastating day, Nov. 30, 2021. “Time doesn’t heal all wounds but helps us move on to find...
Michigan flags 112 low-performing schools for intensive intervention
Michigan’s Department of Education is requiring 112 low-performing public schools in 54 districts around the state to enter into agreements with the state to improve students’ academic performance. The list includes 25 schools from the Detroit Public Schools Community District, 10 from the Lansing Public Schools, seven from...
Lawyers seek class-action status for all Oxford school district students and families
Lawyers representing 19 families – known as Oxford4Change – filed a motion to expand their current law suit to a class-action suit, covering nearly 5,800 parents and students in the entire Oxford school district.
abc12.com
4 Mid-Michigan school districts getting extra help to improve education
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The state of Michigan is partnering with dozens of struggling schools across both peninsulas to help improve academic outcomes. The Michigan Department of Education is forcing 54 school districts with a total of 112 schools into partnership agreements with the state. They were selected based on falling into the bottom 5% of standardized tests scores or a graduation rate below 67%.
campussafetymagazine.com
Oxford Schools Whistleblowers: District Failed to Implement Threat Assessment Policy
OXFORD, Mich. — Two former school board members claim Oxford Community Schools did not implement its threat assessment policy which they say could have prevented last year’s mass shooting. During a news conference Monday, just two days shy of one year since the shooting, the whistleblowers said the...
Oxford Leader
New officer patrolling the streets of Oxford
On a chilly Nov. 21 evening, community leaders and members – old and young – gathered in downtown Oxford to watch the lights light up on the bridge over M-24. There too were Oxford Village Police Chief Mike Solwold and his newest higher, patrolman Brendan Westenbarger. It was a good time to introduce Westenbarger to the community.
Prosecutors say hero student stops classmate with knife
A Macomb County student is credited with preventing school violence and being called a hero by the Prosecutor. The alleged incident happened at Prevail Academy in Mt. Clemens.
MLive.com
Michigan state park ranked ‘most beautiful’ in U.S. – beating one in Hawaii
Michigan’s Porcupine Mountains Wilderness is the “most beautiful” state park in the United States – and the one that’s growing the most in popularity, according to a recent study. The study by Travel Lens analyzed Yelp reviews for words synonymous with beautiful (stunning, breathtaking) to...
Take A Look At The Best Christmas Light Display In Michigan
It doesn't matter if you're young or old. Everyone enjoys looking at Christmas lights during the holiday season. Michigan has lots of great places to check out Christmas lights, but which one is the best? According to this list, we have an answer. Take A Look At The Best Christmas...
