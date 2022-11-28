ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
“2 Across” playing at the Olde Towne Dinner Theatre

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We spoke with theater critic Mitchell Olson about a new play at the Olde Town Dinner Theatre called “2 Across.” It is a witty and romantic story of two people on a train who fall in love over a crossword puzzle.
Disney On Ice returns to Sioux Falls with new show

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -This weekend Disney On Ice is back at the Premier Center with its ‘Find Your Hero Show.’. The show will feature plenty of Disney’s classic characters, along with several recent additions to the Disney cast. ”You’re going to see everything out there...
Gift Wrap Booth opens Friday at Empire Mall

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Take one thing off your To Do list this holiday season. The Gift Wrap Booth opens Friday at the Empire Mall. It’s one of the biggest fundraisers of the year for the Children’s Home Shelter for Family Safety. It’s been a...
Get in the holiday spirit with these events across KELOLAND

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With snow falling and Christmas decorations going up, it’s hard not to feel the holiday spirit in KELOLAND. Whether you’re looking to hear Christmas carols or find the best light displays, KELOLAND has compiled a list of events and displays for you to enjoy this holiday season.
Yankton Parade of Lights and Tree Lighting

Last night the Meridian District of Yankton hosted the Yankton Parade of Lights and the Tree Lighting Ceremony with fireworks. Luke Youmans, the city’s Aquatics, Recreation and Special Events Manager, talks about the participants in the parade…. The parade started with the Yankton Police Department battling The Grinch, and...
DTSF announces winners of 30th Annual Parade of Lights

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The six award winners of The 30th Annual Parade of Lights presented by First Bank & Trust have been announced. Float awards were presented at the Parade of Lights After Party & Awards Ceremony at the Holiday Inn City Centre. Winners were selected from over 60 parade entries, including new floats and past favorites. The Parade of Lights has attracted thousands, with an estimated 54,300 in attendance for 2022!
Piano business announces closure

Schoppert’s Piano Gallery, which opened a little more than a dozen years ago, will close in early 2023. Owners Cindy Schoppert-Pickett and Jay Tripp announced the closing late last week. The closing sale will run through mid-January. Schmitt Music is assisting with the sale. The building at 1020 E....
Jaber Soul Boutique using new location to give back to those in need

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - From the outside, Jaber Soul looks like a typical boutique. But once you get inside the shop, you find out its goal is anything but typical. ”'Jaber’ means ‘beautiful’ in one of the African tribal languages. So we are ‘beautiful soul’ or ‘Jaber...
Augie takes a “hop” with beer minor program

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - How bright-eyed and bushy-tailed were you for 8:30 a.m. classes in college? Most would say, ‘not so much,’ but for some reason, there was a buzz in the air at Augustana University’s Wagoner Hall on a recent Tuesday at that time.
First measurable snowfall of the season in SF

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — People in southeastern KELOLAND are cleaning up the first measurable snowfall of the season. Sioux Falls got 2-3 inches. When the sidewalks and driveways are covered in white, you’ll likely find Shelby Fortin and Ny Thoung outside together. “It’s pretty light and fluffy,”...
Someone You Should Know: School nurse giving the gift of celebration

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Kristin Clark is the school nurse at Journey Elementary School who found a way to share the gift of celebration. “One of my passion projects is making sure we have great resources in town that kids are connected to all of the things they need so they don’t miss out on childhood moments,” said Kristin.
Snow Returns To South Dakota: Remember These 10 Storms?

Here's some news that some South Dakotans prefer not to hear this time of year. Winter is coming. In denial? Dropping temperatures and early snowstorms out west near Deadwood speak for itself. Now snow has finally entered in the Sioux Empire, including Sioux Falls. Slowly but surely, people are bracing...
Man connected to cold case released; Crews nearly hit by car

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, December 2. Here’s all you need to know in news and weather to start your day. Authorities are investigating a multiple car crash near Lake Poinsett. One driver is incredibly lucky after walking away with only minor injuries after a...
Professional boxing returns to Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As popular as Mixed Martial Arts has become in Sioux Falls it’s kind of hard to believe that it’s been more than a decade since the sweet science of boxing has held a professional event in town. That changed Thursday night...
Wind keeps blowing

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sunshine and warmer temperatures are on the way today as highs climb up into the 30s where we received snow and 40s and 50s where we missed out on it. The wind will still be a little breezy in eastern South Dakota and western Minnesota on Thursday. We have a Wind Advisory that will be in effect from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. for parts of eastern South Dakota, southwestern Minnesota, and northwestern Iowa. Wind gusts of 45 mph or more will be possible.
