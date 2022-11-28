ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

WAVY News 10

Portsmouth deputy city manager no longer working for city

Portsmouth deputy city manager no longer working …. ‘Santa Looks Like Me’ event at Waterside highlights …. WAVY News 10's Aesia Toliver reports. Western Branch prepares for first state semifinal …. The Bruins face Freedom out of Woodbridge, VA. Washington Huddle: Jake’s Fantasy Takes Week 13. Fantasy Football...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Goodwill in Elizabeth City heavily damaged in fire

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — The Elizabeth City Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating after a fire that heavily damaged the Goodwill store on W. Ehringhaus Street on Thursday afternoon. Firefighters were dispatched around 1:15 p.m. to the store, which was occupied at the time. Crews reported light smoke...
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
WAVY News 10

Virginia Beach family featured in JCPenney holiday ad

Virginia Beach family featured in JCPenney holiday …. Chesapeake police looks social media account that …. WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. Tractor-trailer hauling food catches on fire in Virginia …. Officials confirmed the call came in just after 11:30 p.m. for the incident at Indian River Road and Regent...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
13newsnow.com

'Singled out, and treated differently' | Attorneys meet in courtroom for first time over future of Norfolk's Scotty Quixx

NORFOLK, Va. — Wednesday, attorneys representing the Downtown Norfolk nightclub Scotty Quixx sought a preliminary injunction over the city's revocation of their special exception permit. This comes weeks after the nightclub's ownership formally filed a multi-million dollar lawsuit against the city, claiming damages from lost sales, reputation and inventory.
NORFOLK, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Less Than Zero Waste And Refill Shop Opens In Hilton Village

NEWPORT NEWS-Less Than, the region’s first zero waste and refill shop, has opened a new shop in Hilton Village. Doors officially swung open for a soft opening on Black Friday, November 25, and a formal ribbon cutting ceremony will be held at 10:30am on Saturday, December 3. Located at...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
eastcoasttraveller.com

Tautog's Restaurant in Virginia Beach VA

In addition to its extensive beer and wine selection, Tautog's Restaurant also boasts a comprehensive list of cocktail concoctions. The wine list has more than a dozen varieties to choose from, and the beer list is chock full of well-aged beers from around the globe. In the summer months, the patio is a great place to unwind. And, for those who prefer the indoors, Tautog's also offers a posh lunch menu.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA

