In addition to its extensive beer and wine selection, Tautog's Restaurant also boasts a comprehensive list of cocktail concoctions. The wine list has more than a dozen varieties to choose from, and the beer list is chock full of well-aged beers from around the globe. In the summer months, the patio is a great place to unwind. And, for those who prefer the indoors, Tautog's also offers a posh lunch menu.

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO