FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chesapeake Walmart Not Scheduled to ReopenJoel EisenbergChesapeake, VA
Update: Walmart Manager Who Killed Six Employees Had Manifesto on His PhoneJoel Eisenberg
Mother-In-Law With Two Broken Wrists Is Told To Leave Wedding Because She Wore WhiteC. Heslop
Three Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
People Still Live in This 400 Year Old Virginia CityTy D.Hampton, VA
Clothes-closet needs help from Norfolk community as it grows
Freemason Street Baptist Church hosts a "Community Clothes Closet" that continues to grow larger to fit the needs of people who experience homelessness.
A look ahead at this weekend’s events | Dec. 2-4
Enjoy the holiday season in Hampton Roads! This weekend continues with festive events around the area.
Pasquotank launches energy assistance program
With the cold temperatures quickly approaching, Pasquotank County has launched a low-income assistance program to pay for heating expenses.
Road closures scheduled for Saturday December 3 in Virginia Beach
Road closures scheduled for Saturday December 3 in Virginia Beach for the Holiday Parade at the Beach
Zoning for Chesapeake ‘mega-site’ approved
Last month, City Council voted 7-1 to rezone 1,420 acres of farmland for industrial uses in order to create the Coastal Virginia Commerce Park.
Car break-in frustrations force residents to move out of Downtown Norfolk
Cars have been vandalized and broken into at the Belmont at Freemason Apartments in the downtown area of the city.
3 Things to Do This Week: November 28-December 4
3 Things to Do This Week in Hampton Roads, events including Dirty Dancing live, Suffolk festival of lights, Chesapeake Christmas Parade
CHOPPER 10: Aerial view of Newtown Road shopping center shooting scene
Chopper 10 flew over the response to a shooting incident in Virginia the afternoon of December 1.
WAVY News 10
Portsmouth deputy city manager no longer working for city
Portsmouth deputy city manager no longer working …. ‘Santa Looks Like Me’ event at Waterside highlights …. WAVY News 10's Aesia Toliver reports. Western Branch prepares for first state semifinal …. The Bruins face Freedom out of Woodbridge, VA. Washington Huddle: Jake’s Fantasy Takes Week 13. Fantasy Football...
WAVY News 10
Goodwill in Elizabeth City heavily damaged in fire
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — The Elizabeth City Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating after a fire that heavily damaged the Goodwill store on W. Ehringhaus Street on Thursday afternoon. Firefighters were dispatched around 1:15 p.m. to the store, which was occupied at the time. Crews reported light smoke...
WAVY News 10
Virginia Beach family featured in JCPenney holiday ad
Virginia Beach family featured in JCPenney holiday …. Chesapeake police looks social media account that …. WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. Tractor-trailer hauling food catches on fire in Virginia …. Officials confirmed the call came in just after 11:30 p.m. for the incident at Indian River Road and Regent...
13newsnow.com
'Singled out, and treated differently' | Attorneys meet in courtroom for first time over future of Norfolk's Scotty Quixx
NORFOLK, Va. — Wednesday, attorneys representing the Downtown Norfolk nightclub Scotty Quixx sought a preliminary injunction over the city's revocation of their special exception permit. This comes weeks after the nightclub's ownership formally filed a multi-million dollar lawsuit against the city, claiming damages from lost sales, reputation and inventory.
Norfolk moves to buy ‘only waterfront laundromat in all of America’ to make way for redevelopment
A unique and often joked about fixture on Norfolk's bayfront is headed to the history books, in that it is slated for demolition.
peninsulachronicle.com
Less Than Zero Waste And Refill Shop Opens In Hilton Village
NEWPORT NEWS-Less Than, the region’s first zero waste and refill shop, has opened a new shop in Hilton Village. Doors officially swung open for a soft opening on Black Friday, November 25, and a formal ribbon cutting ceremony will be held at 10:30am on Saturday, December 3. Located at...
Families suing Airbnb over carbon monoxide deaths
Families of the three travelers who died at a Mexico City Airbnb last month, including two from Virginia Beach, are suing the company
WAVY News 10
2 people, officer injured following shooting on Newtown Road in Virginia Beach
WAVY News 10's Lauryn Moss reports. 2 people, officer injured following shooting on Newtown …. WAVY News 10's Lauryn Moss reports. HSC-2 ‘Fleet Angels’ hosting annual Santa Flight …. WAVY News 10. Toy train show arrives in Virginia Beach. Nauticus hosting Carnival Cruise giveaway with purchase …. WAVY...
Special election early voting begins Friday in Virginia Beach
Nearly one month after the general election, voters in Virginia Beach can return to the polls Friday for a special election.
‘Making a Splash’: Hampton Mayor Donnie Tuck hosts State of City Address
Hampton Mayor Donnie Tuck is hosting a State of the City address Thursday morning.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Tautog's Restaurant in Virginia Beach VA
In addition to its extensive beer and wine selection, Tautog's Restaurant also boasts a comprehensive list of cocktail concoctions. The wine list has more than a dozen varieties to choose from, and the beer list is chock full of well-aged beers from around the globe. In the summer months, the patio is a great place to unwind. And, for those who prefer the indoors, Tautog's also offers a posh lunch menu.
What is next for memorial to Walmart mass shooting victims?
No one group came together to form what has become known as the memorial to the tragedy. Just the same, no one group has come forward to claim responsibility for its future.
