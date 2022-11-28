ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caledonia, MI

Testimony: Poll worker admitted to using USB drive to get voter data

By Susan Samples
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41EMQT_0jQEOJ0d00

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A poll worker charged with violating election law admitted he used a personal flash drive to export the electronic poll book at a Gaines Township precinct, according to testimony Monday.

James Donald Holkeboer , 68 of Caledonia, appeared in 63rd District Court Monday for a hearing to determine if there’s probable cause to bind the case over to circuit court for further proceedings.

District Court Judge Sara Smolenski heard testimony from Gaines Township Clerk Michael Brew and Kent County Sheriff’s Detective Christopher Goehring.

Goehring, who interviewed the defendant during the investigation, reported that he’d asked Holkeboer how he would have reacted if he’d witnessed another poll worker insert a personal flash drive into the laptop.

Gaines Township election worker accused of trying to tamper with August primary

“He said if he saw someone from his party do it, he wouldn’t have questioned it,” testified Goehring. “If he saw someone from the opposing party doing it, he would question what they were doing.”

On the Kent County GOP’s website, Holkeboer is listed as an alternate delegate for the 3rd Congressional District for the Michigan Republican Party State Endorsement Convention.

Holkeboer is facing two criminal charges, which are listed on the felony complaint as election law – falsifying returns/records and computers – using to commit a crime.

Detective Goehring testified Holkeboer told him he’d acted as a poll watcher previously and applied for a poll worker position with Gaines Township a couple days before the August primary.

Gaines Township Clerk Michael Brew testified Holkeboer underwent the required election training through Kent County.

Detective Goehring reported Holkeboer told him he’d extracted the electronic poll book because he wanted to compare it against documents he would acquire after the primary through the Freedom of Information Act.

Holkeboer said he planned to look for discrepancies, according to Goehring’s testimony.

“He said he got the idea of trying to obtain records from the computer either the night before or the morning of, and before he left for the poll station the morning of the election, he placed a personal flash drive in his pocket,” Goehring quoted Holkeboer as telling him.

“If he had the opportunity to get the files and reports, he would take that opportunity to get them that day,” testified Goehring.

Sign up for the News 8 weekly recap newsletter

Holkeboer worked at Gaines Township’s 8th Precinct, which was located at Ada Bible Church on 68th Street Southeast.

He was assigned to the station where workers swiped voter IDs and assigned ballot numbers.

Gaines Township Clerk Michael Brew testified at Monday’s hearing that he did not learn Holkeboer had placed the poll book on a personal flash drive until two weeks after primary day.

Brew said it was at that point that another election worker reported she had witnessed Holkeboer insert a flash drive into the USB port on the laptop or electronic poll book.

The book contains detailed voter information and is used to verify voters’ registration prior to issuing their ballot.

Brew said the worker who witnessed Holkeboer inserting the flash drive said she’d gone on vacation after the primary and had been feeling “guilty” about not reporting what she had seen.

Holkeboer’s attorney, Chip Chamberlain, argued the simple act of copying an electronic poll book is not spelled out as one of the criminal violations in the election law statute.

“These allegations necessarily involve an interpretation of the statute,” argued Chamberlain in court. “What happened the prosecutor might not like, but it’s not a crime. What the statute specifically says is that an election inspector shall not do certain things, and those things include … willfully destroy, mutilate, deface, falsify, or fraudulently remove or secrete any or all of those items, meaning poll book information in whole or in part … or fraudulently make any entry, erasure or alteration on any or all of those items. … What’s noticeably missing from the statue, your honor, is the verb ‘copy.’ It’s not an offense to copy. Now, it may be some other wrong, maybe he should be fired or civilly penalized, but it’s not a violation of this statute.”

Michigan Board of Canvassers officially certifies midterm election

Holkeboer’s actions did not impact the outcome of the election in any way.

Smolenski ultimately ruled there’s enough probable cause to bind the case over to circuit court for potential trial.

“We take classes at the court on something as basic as who can look up someone’s license plate,” noted Smolenski.

“You were trained in exactly what the rules were. It’s unique if you ask me that (the witness) went on vacation for two weeks, worried about it, thought about it, then decided to report it, knowing the whole time it was completely inappropriate. … You have absolutely no right to take that (electronic poll book),” Smolenski told Holkeboer. “It’s a complete violation.”

Felix Tarango, assistant prosecutor with Kent County, said the fact that Holkeboer’s actions had no impact on the election’s outcome is not relevant to the criminal case.

“The crime is not, ‘Did he impact the election?’… The problem is whether he had a right to access that laptop. You and I don’t have that right. We can’t go into an election and say, ‘Here’s my own flash drive. Let me get whatever information you have on that laptop,'” Tarango said. “He is actually held to a higher standard than you and I because he goes through the training. He knows the process of how the system is supposed to work. Yet, he, on that morning, decides to show up to work with his own flash drive?”

If convicted on the election law violation, Holkeboer could face a maximum penalty of up to five years in prison.

The other charge, using a computer to commit a crime, is punishable by up to four years in prison upon conviction.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 8

AP_000733.d400e13c20e9484eb64ed4c6e45768be.2037
6d ago

Throw him in jail for six months, never let him near a polling place again.

Reply(2)
8
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wcmu.org

Judge denies MyPillow founder’s request for Kent County election records

A federal magistrate has shielded Kent County from MyPillow founder’s subpoena requesting 2020 election records. Mike Lindell, the founder of MyPillow, is a support of former President Donald Trump’s allegation the 2020 election was rigged. He’s publicly and repeatedly claimed Dominion voting machines manipulated vote counts across the...
KENT COUNTY, MI
Michigan Advance

Updated: GOP group celebrates recount of hundreds of Michigan precincts over Proposals 2 and 3

Updated, 8:43 a.m. with more details from the Secretary of State’s office The votes in more than 600 precincts across Michigan will be recounted after an Oakland County man filed paperwork Wednesday alleging “fraud or error” in balloting for voting and abortion rights proposals that were approved by voters on Nov. 8. The petitions, signed […] The post Updated: GOP group celebrates recount of hundreds of Michigan precincts over Proposals 2 and 3 appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

Whitmer announces cabinet shake-up for second term

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s cabinet is being shaken up for her second term, the Governor announced Friday in a press release. The heads of the Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE), the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD), the Veterans Affairs Agency (VAA) and the Department of Transportation (MDOT) are all stepping down.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Flint Journal

Michigan’s gas tax will increase in 2023

Michigan’s gas tax is going up 1.4 cents per gallon starting Jan. 1, thanks to an automatic adjustment written into state law. The increase will move the state gas tax from 27.2 cents per gallon to 28.6 cents per gallon, according to a notice from the Michigan Treasury on Thursday, Dec. 1.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan AG Dana Nessel wants Lee Chatfield investigation records kept secret from public

The Michigan Attorney General’s office wants to restrict public access to search warrant records in its investigation of former state House Speaker Lee Chatfield, arguing the documents should remain shielded even though the Detroit Free Press and Bridge Michigan won a judge’s order unsealing them. The attorney general's maneuver to block the district court’s ruling comes after the media outlets persuaded an Ingham County district judge earlier this month to unseal a series of search warrants and...
MICHIGAN STATE
whtc.com

Allegan Farmer Named to Statewide Panel

LANSING, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Dec. 2, 2022) – A third-generation farmer from Allegan has been appointed to a statewide panel. The office of Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced on Thursday that Ryan Drozd will serve a nearly three-year term on the Michigan Soybean Commission. The Purdue University graduate is an owner-partner in Drozd Family Grain, and will be part of a promotion committee that oversees the state’s soybean marketing program.
ALLEGAN, MI
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

25K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy