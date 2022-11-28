ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

NBA predictions and picks tonight: Bet Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving as Nets face Magic

By Action Network
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

We’re back with our NBA picks against the spread after a lengthy holiday weekend that saw some surprising results from upstart underdogs.

Will we see a similar outcome on Monday? Nine of the 10 home teams in action are favored at BetMGM , though only half of those 10 favorites are dealing more than 2.5 points as of the early afternoon, which could portend a wacky night of hoops on a day where injury reports loom particularly large,

Here’s a look at which teams we’re betting to open the week:

NBA Monday odds, picks (via BetMGM )
  • Nets -11.5 vs. Magic
  • Thunder +5.5 @ Pelicans
  • Kings +1.5 vs. Suns
Nets vs. Magic prediction and analysis

We’ve had our fun fading the Nets early in the season amid dysfunction across the entire organization. Those days might be numbered, though, as Brooklyn has seemingly turned things around in recent weeks and might be the only favorite worth backing on Monday.

Since the start of Kyrie Irving’s suspension on Nov. 3, the Nets are 8-5 straight up / ATS and rank fourth in net rating (+5.0) after Sunday’s 14-point win over the Trail Blazers. That marked this team’s sixth double-digit win in that 13-game stretch and the third since Irving rejoined the team on Nov. 20.

I’d expect this group to keep rolling against a struggling Magic team ravaged by injuries. Eight players are listed on Monday’s injury report for Orlando, which has lost four straight after Sunday’s 30-point loss to the short-handed Sixers. Don’t expect a resurrection here.

The Pick: Nets -11.5 vs. Magic ( BetMGM )

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1atmjX_0jQEOA4600
Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving
Getty Images
Pelicans vs. Thunder prediction and analysis

The Pelicans have seen incredible highs this year, and they’ve also suffered remarkable lows during a tumultuous 11-8 start to the season. Monday’s tilt is trending toward the latter, given the current state of New Orleans’ starting lineup.

Star guard CJ McCollum (COVID-19) has already been ruled out against the Thunder, while fellow star Brandon Ingram (toe) seems likely to miss his first game since early November and fifth game this season. The Pelicans were without both for the majority of Sunday’s 21-point loss to the Grizzlies, which marked this team’s worst loss all year and fourth defeat in six games when Ingram plays fewer than 30 minutes.

If he isn’t at full strength here, New Orleans is vulnerable against a pesky Thunder squad with a 6-2 ATS record as a road underdog and 10-6 ATS mark overall when catching points. With the way that MVP contender Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has played this year, I’d be nervous laying the points here on a half-strength favorite.

The Pick: Thunder +5.5 @ Pelicans ( BetMGM )

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DNnmB_0jQEOA4600
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
NBAE via Getty Images
Betting on the NBA? Kings vs. Suns prediction and analysis

The Suns may own the best record in the Western Conference, but they’ve been entirely different without Chris Paul (heel), who’s already been ruled out of Monday’s road test against the division-rival Kings.

Through the first nine games of the season, Phoenix owned a 7-2 record and ranked third in offensive rating (116.4), defensive rating (105.1), and net rating (+11.3). Then came Paul’s injury in a costly loss to Philadelphia, and the results are stark: the Suns are outscoring opponents by just 2.8 points per 100 possessions in his absence and own a 6-4 record outright with a 2-5 ATS record as favorites.

I’m surprised to see Phoenix in a chalk spot here against the Kings, who had won seven straight before losing the final two games of a three-game road trip. They’re back home on Monday and should be able to take advantage of a major mismatch in the backcourt with Paul sidelined.

The Pick: Kings +1.5 vs. Suns ( BetMGM )

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

How RJ Barrett, Obi Toppin and Immanuel Quickley are plateauing — and what it means

The pie-in-the-sky preseason optimism wasn’t about Jalen Brunson magically becoming a superstar. Or about Julius Randle performing like Giannis Antetokounmpo. No, the hope that the Knicks would surpass outside expectations — their over-under win total set by the bookmakers, for instance, was 38.5 — was pinned to the development of their young players, the belief that internal improvement would raise this team’s ceiling. But through a quarter of the season, those players haven’t taken the step forward that fans, and perhaps the team, hoped. RJ Barrett has underperformed at both ends of the floor after signing a four-year, $107 million contract extension....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Associated Press

Packers OT Bakhtiari has appendectomy, won't play Sunday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari underwent an appendectomy Friday and won’t play in Green Bay’s game Sunday at Chicago. “What a crazy day,” Bakhtiari tweeted Friday afternoon. “Thought I may have strained my abdomen or something this morning, so I brought it up to our team doctor. Next thing I know, I’m having surgery. Did not expect this. Everything went well. Thank y’all!” The Packers (4-8) released an injury report Friday that ruled Bakhtiari out for Sunday’s game. This will be the fourth game that he’s missed, having sat out Green Bay’s first two games while recovering from a knee injury that required three surgeries and caused him to miss all but one game in the 2021 season. Bakhtiari’s knee issue also caused him to miss an Oct. 23 loss at Washington.
GREEN BAY, WI
New York Post

The 12-team College Football Playoff elevates underdogs, adds drama and lets the sport achieve its potential

What was once unthinkable is now official. The College Football Playoff — itself a long-imagined concept many believed would never come to fruition — will expand to 12 teams, beginning with the 2024 season. The four-highest ranked conference champions will receive byes, while the next four highest seeds will host first-round games. The quarterfinals and semifinals rotate among the Rose Bowl, Sugar Bowl, Fiesta Bowl, Orange Bowl, Cotton Bowl and Peach Bowl. The expanded playoff will give berths to the six highest-ranked conference champions, ensuring at least one team — and potentially more — outside the Power Five will be included....
New York Post

LeBron James dropped from suit over rights to ‘Black Ice’ hockey movie

Hoops star LeBron James is off the hook in a suit over the rights to “Black Ice” — a film about a segregated hockey league for black players in Canada, court papers show. Billy Hunter — former head of the NBA Players Association and a former prosecutor — filed a $10 million lawsuit in September against the Los Angeles Lakers’ great, rappers Drake and Future and others over the documentary, claiming he holds the exclusive rights for any movie about the Colored Hockey League. But on Thursday, Hunter dropped claims against the four-time NBA champion and MVP and James’ business partner Maverick Carter....
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
87K+
Followers
65K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy