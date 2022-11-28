ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Migrants still being turned away despite lining up for hours outside NYC ICE offices

By Desheania Andrews, Emily Crane
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23E3i1_0jQEO0K500

Desperate migrants are still lining up overnight outside New York City’s ICE headquarters in wintry temperatures — only to be turned away by security guards because the backlogged agency has already reached its apparent daily quota to process them.

“If you want ICE, you have to come very early in the morning — like 3 in the morning. After 500 people, they are finished,” a security guard told The Post outside 26 Federal Plaza in Lower Manhattan on Monday.

Asylum seekers were still facing chaotic scenes outside the immigration offices Monday — even after The Post reported last week on the capricious processing issues and how some migrants had even formed a makeshift mini-tent city just to get a foot in the door.

While there were no signs of the tents Monday, migrants without scheduled processing appointments were being forced to stand in a line that stretched several blocks early in the morning — and were only being served on a first-come, first-served basis.

“They are closed again, I have to come back again,” one mom, who was carrying her small son in a blanket, told The Post before storming off.

Once the first 500 or so migrants are let through the barricades, the rest are turned away and told to repeat the same tedious process the following day, according to the security guards posted outside.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bVRhv_0jQEO0K500
Asylum seekers could be seen lining up outside 26 Federal Plaza in Lower Manhattan on Monday.
Desheania Andrews

“Why come early in the morning, when you can make an appointment and wait in the other line — the line at 3 in the morning is all the way to Brooklyn Bridge,” one guard said.

But even those who have arranged an appointment ahead of time are still facing frustrating scenes as they arrive at 26 Federal Plaza.

The Post spotted a number of migrants frantically waving their appointment confirmation papers in the air early Monday.

Some could be heard screaming out their appointment times as they tried to get noticed by security.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1asmVh_0jQEO0K500
Migrants frantically waved their appointment confirmation papers near New York City’s ICE headquarters early Monday.
Desheania Andrews

The guards then checked each person’s confirmation for proof of a scheduled time before herding the migrants through a barricade.

After a certain point, security announced it would only be letting through those who had appointments booked for 9:30 a.m. or earlier.

And by 9:30 a.m., a security guard had started telling migrants “ICE was closed” — and they should come back “early in the morning” around 3 a.m.

ICE didn’t immediately respond to The Post’s request for comment on the apparent 500-person daily limit.

The agency also didn’t address whether more federal resources had been dedicated to helping the Big Apple cope with the thousands of migrants who have flooded the city in recent months as the Biden administration grapples with the ongoing border crisis.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ztNQu_0jQEO0K500
Even those who had arranged an appointment ahead of time were still facing frustrating scenes as they arrived at 26 Federal Plaza.
Desheania Andrews

About 27,200 asylum seekers have gone through New York City’s intake system and been offered shelter in the five boroughs since the spring, according to the latest figures provided by city officials.

More than 19,500 migrants are being cared for at 57 emergency shelters and three Humanitarian Emergency Response and Relief Centers.

Additional reporting by Bernadette Hogan and Nolan Hicks

Comments / 66

debra mcgarry
3d ago

They are not migrants, they are illegal immigrants. The media thinks people do not know the difference, of course we do!!! Stop playing the word switch game.

Reply(1)
66
The Original Boggzilla
3d ago

Sanctuary cities only claim that status when they don’t have thousands showing up each week! It all comes down to money and resources. Why isn’t AOC crying and protesting like she did in Texas?

Reply(1)
71
Fjb.OH
3d ago

they dress better than our homeless veterans who fought for this country. why don't they protest or cry n whine in their own country? our country is being laughed at it sickens us to be humiliated by clown 🤡🤡 Biden

Reply(3)
52
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

‘Too cold’: NYC migrants wait in line 25 hours in near-freezing temperatures for scheduled ICE meetings

Hundreds of migrants have been camping overnight in near-freezing temperatures in a desperate attempt to get a foot inside New York City’s ICE headquarters — as the backlogged immigration system struggles, yet again, to cope with the influx of asylum seekers flowing into the US since President Biden took office. A growing number of frustrated asylum seekers, including some with babies and young children in tow, told The Post they braved the 34-degree overnight temperatures in Lower Manhattan on Tuesday and Wednesday only to be told their scheduled processing appointments wouldn’t be honored. “This is how it works. It is no good,” Ecuadorian migrant Stephanie...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS News

Migrants bused from southern border to New York City enter a backlogged and broken asylum system

For months buses from the U.S./Mexico border carrying tens of thousands of men, women and children from Central and South America have been arriving in New York, Chicago and Washington D.C. They were organized by the Republican governors of Texas and Arizona and the Democratic mayor of El Paso, and paid for mostly by taxpayers. Greg Abbott, Texas' governor, said the buses would give liberal, sanctuary cities "a taste" of what his state has had to deal with for years. Many of those coming to New York were Venezuelans fleeing poverty, violence, and authoritarian rule and hoping to apply for asylum. But the process can take years and, for much of that time, they aren't allowed to work. Caring for these new arrivals has been a big challenge and it's drawn attention to a long-standing and bipartisan failure to fix the nation's broken asylum system.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

ICE needs to get its act together as migrants freeze waiting for help — do something, Joe!

First, Team Biden opened the border to waves of illegal migrants. Then it failed to support the many communities overwhelmed by influxes of people with few resources who can’t legally work here. Now, Biden’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency is failing to process those who are seeking official “asylum applicant” status so they can legally work. The Post and others have documented how hundreds of migrants, including small children, camp out overnight in bitter cold temperatures hoping to meet with ICE workers the next day.   The conditions are inhumane — a mother was seen breastfeeding her baby in near-freezing temps...
The Mary Sue

NYC Mayor Eric Adams Launches a Cruel and Dangerous Attack on the Homeless

New York City Mayor Eric Adams is at it again. No, he’s not hurling weird insults at the working class or blaming women for existing after sunset. Adams has announced a plan to forcibly remove unhoused people appearing to have mental illness from the city. For the unfamiliar, every so often in New York and pretty much every other city in the United States and much of the world, you’ll see a homeless person sleeping on the train or standing outside a corner store. This is not a unique experience and is symptomatic of capitalism, colonial states, and high-density populations. The majority of the time, these people are merely existing, living their life beside everyone else.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Dominican teachers threatened by DOE staffers to keep quiet over steep living costs — or face deportation

Bilingual educators brought from the Dominican Republic to work for the city Department of Education were ordered by a middle school teacher to shut up about the steep cost of the rooms they were forced to rent — or be exiled from the program, they told The Post. The Dominican recruits said Rosse Mary Savery, a teacher at MS 80 in the Bronx under Principal Emmanuel Polanco, warned them not to tell a soul about having to fork over a monthly $1,350 to $1,450 each for a single room in apartments where they share a kitchen and bathroom with colleagues. “She told...
BRONX, NY
Advocate

Deported Trans Activist Murdered in the Street

In what has now become the 34th LGBTQIA+ homicide this year in Honduras, activist Melissa Núñez was shot dead in the Tomás Moncada neighborhood by several hooded individuals on a motorcycle, as reported in the Los Angeles Blade’s Honduran media partner, Reportar sin Miedo, Report Without Fear.
New York Post

Boy, 10, shot mom dead because she refused to make Amazon purchase: cops

A 10-year-old Milwaukee boy fatally shot his mother in the face because she would not buy him a virtual reality headset — then logged onto her Amazon account and ordered it the next day, prosecutors said. The boy has been charged as an adult with first-degree reckless homicide and is being held in a juvenile detention facility, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, which didn’t identify him because of his age. He initially told police he got the gun from his mom’s bedroom about 7 a.m. Nov. 21 and went to the basement where she was doing laundry. The boy claimed he was...
MILWAUKEE, WI
The US Sun

Horror after 14 border control officers die in major crisis for CBP agency ‘due to increased stress on the job’

FOURTEEN border control officers have tragically died during a major crisis for the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) "due to increased stress on the job," reports say. There is a growing concern after three more agents took their own lives in November, upping the total number of suicide deaths this year to the highest amount in a decade.
TEXAS STATE
New York Post

Air marshals claim Biden is risking ‘another 9/11’ by shifting them from flights to border

America is risking “another 9/11” by diverting air marshals off planes and onto other operations, the president of the Air Marshal National Council warned in a direct address to Joe Biden. In recent weeks, federal marshals have been diverted from their usual jobs as covert travelers assessing and monitoring terrorist threats to help at the US-Mexico border, according to Sonja Labosco of the Air Marshal National Council. She told FOX News marshals are now present on less than 1% of flights and instead sent to assist Border Patrol dealing with migrants, who are currently overwhelming the southern border. “Let’s stop another...
UTAH STATE
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
87K+
Followers
65K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy