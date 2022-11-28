ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Feds let MTA cut regulatory corner to open LIRR terminal by year’s end

By David Meyer
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

A new Long Island Rail Road station can open at Grand Central Terminal next month after the feds granted a waiver to a safety regulation requiring a specific technology that prevents train crashes, but which LIRR leaders say is redundant, The Post has learned.

The feds are allowing the “East Side Access” tunnel — which takes trains from Long Island to Midtown — to open without the installation of “hazard detector” tech that automatically stops Amtrak trains before they can inadvertently get on the tracks at the new $11 billion “Grand Central Madison” terminal.

Local officials say the tech is not needed because the new tunnel and station already have several safeguards in place to prevent oversize Amtrak trains from accidentally heading the wrong way. The tech will eventually be added after the station’s opening.

“If an Amtrak train operating with oversized rolling stock is routed towards the [Grand Central Madison] tunnel, a series of redundant protections exist to prevent that train from entering the tunnel,” FRA safety regulators wrote. “Granting LIRR’s request is in the public interest and consistent with railroad safety.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08uIRx_0jQENwxP00
Gov. Kathy Hochul has toured the facility several times since taking office last year.
Michael Dalton
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zMuHX_0jQENwxP00
The project has passed through several governors since its inception in 2008.
Stephen Yang

The LIRR has until Feb. 15 to integrate hazard detection into its on-board train computers, the FRA said.

“We received the FRA waiver as anticipated since the LIRR train control system already has features that prevent oversized trains from entering the east side tunnels,” MTA spokesman Aaron Donovan said in a statement.

New York began construction on East Side Access in 2007. The project was initially projected to cost $2.2 billion — one-fifth of its final price tag.

The new Grand Central Madison terminal — which runs alongside Madison Avenue — is 150 feet below ground. It will increase the LIRR’s capacity by 45 percent, according to state leaders.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uN2ht_0jQENwxP00
The platforms at Grand Central Madison are 150 feet below the ground.
Stephen Yang

LIRR Commuter Council chair Gerard Bringmann said he is confident the MTA can meet the FRA’s February deadline.

“The regulations provide safety redundancies — like a belt with suspenders — and we’re comfortable that service can start with the systems that are in place now, in anticipation of the additional work,” Bringmann said. “With this waiver in place, we’re hopeful that LIRR riders can arrive at Grand Central on time, before the end of the year.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Virginian Review

CSX Announces Change To Horse Mountain View/ RT 648 Railroad Crossing Project

CSX Transportation has adjusted the crossing closer hours. The closer is now scheduled to begin at Midnight and end at 04:00 am on Nov 30, there will be no vehicular access to the area during this time frame. Paving is still scheduled for later in the morning and during the paving portion traffic will be reduced to one lane with traffic control. Please be assured that emergency services will still have access to the area. The post CSX Announces Change To Horse Mountain View/ RT 648 Railroad Crossing Project appeared first on The Virginian Review.
Reuters

U.S. passenger railroad Amtrak ridership jumps

WASHINGTON, Nov 29 (Reuters) - U.S. passenger railroad Amtrak said ridership jumped sharply in the year ending Sept. 30 and has nearly returned to pre-COVID-19 levels. Amtrak said ridership was up 89% over 2021 levels to 22.9 million riders -- up 10.8 million passengers over the prior year. Overall ridership hit about 85% of pre-COVID levels Amtrak said, adding that it expects ridership and revenue to improve above 90% of pre-COVID levels by September 2023.
WASHINGTON STATE
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
87K+
Followers
65K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy