wnynewsnow.com
Sheriff Sees Breakthrough In Months Long Catalytic Converter Theft Probe
DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) – Following a nearly six-months-long investigation, 26-year-old Cassadaga man has been charged in connection with a catalytic converter theft in northern Chautauqua County business. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office charged 26-year-old Chase Jones on Thursday, after he allegedly cut out catalytic converters from vehicles...
chautauquatoday.com
Jumper Cables Trigger Garage Fire in Jamestown
A fire that broke out late Tuesday morning on Jamestown's north side destroyed a garage and its contents, including a car. Jamestown Fire Battalion Chief Brian Achterberg says firefighters were called to the scene at 11 Blanchard Street -- near Winsor Street and Alton Place -- shortly before 10:30 AM. Achterberg says they encountered a lot of fire when they arrived...
wnynewsnow.com
Firefighters Battle Fully Engulfed Garage Fire In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Firefighters in Jamestown were called to a fully engulfed garage fire on the city’s northside Tuesday morning. Crews with the Jamestown Fire Department responded to 13 Alton Place just before 10:30 a.m. When the battalion chief arrived on scene, he reported the...
wellsvillesun.com
Public Notice: Town of Burns solar energy project
CORRECTED* COMBINED NOTICE OF AVAILABILITY OF DRAFT PERMIT CONDITIONS, PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD AND PUBLIC COMMENT HEARING, AND COMMENCEMENT OF ISSUES DETERMINATION PROCEDURE. c/o EDF Renewables Development, Inc. 26556 Innovation Drive. San Diego, CA 92128. Facility Location: Town of Burns, Allegany County. Applicant’s Attorney: James A. Muscato, II. Young /...
WETM
The case of Nieko Lisi
Remains found in TN could possibly be connected to missing Steuben County teen. Remains found in TN could possibly be connected to missing Steuben County teen. Lawrenceville v. DEP contempt hearing delayed until …. Lawrenceville v. DEP contempt hearing delayed until January 2023. Horseheads H.S Donations. Horseheads students accepting donations...
Man turns himself in following investigation into damaged vehicles
SHERIDAN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 26-year-old Cassadaga man is facing multiple charges after turning himself in, according to the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office. Chase R. Jones was charged with two counts of grand larceny in the fourth degree, two counts of auto stripping in the third degree, and two counts of criminal mischief in the […]
WKBW-TV
Gas prices are back on the rise as the Gas Tax Holiday comes to an end
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Within the next few months the gas tax holidays put in place earlier this year in Western New York are set to expire. Right now, gas prices are continuing a slow decent both locally and around the state. According to AAA, drivers in Buffalo-Niagara Region are paying about $3.71 per gallon on average. That is $0.05 down in the last month. Data shows that it's more than a dollar cheaper per gallon now than when the gas holidays were put in place.
erienewsnow.com
Gas Tax Holiday Ends Thursday In Chautauqua County
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A policy that froze Chautauqua County’s gas tax ends on Thursday. Over the summer, the Chautauqua County Legislature passed what’s known as a “Gas Tax Holiday” in an effort to provide some relief for drivers at the pump; setting the tax cap at .12 cents.
Man facing charges for stealing catalytic converters from vehicles at a business
A Chautauqua County man is facing charges for stealing catalytic converters from vehicles at a business in The Town of Sheridan.
wnynewsnow.com
Jamestown Road Crews Ready For Storm
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – With a lake effect snowstorm on the horizon, those with the Jamestown Department of Public Works are getting ready to tackle whatever comes their way. Senior Civil Engineer Mark Schlemmer tells us that no matter what hits our area, he and his team...
NewsChannel 36
Steuben Co. to share aid with Tioga P.A. in New Fire Mobilization & Mutual Aid Plan
BATH, N.Y. (WENY) -- Steuben County officials gathered in Bath Monday morning to get a new Fire Mobilization & Mutual Aid Plan approved by the legislature. The revised plan gives firefighters quicker emergency response time between towns located within miles of each other along the New York/Pennsylvania border. “Being a...
wesb.com
Barbour Street Arsonist Sentenced
The Bradford man responsible for the fire that destroyed a Barbour Street home last year has been sentenced. 24-year-old Robert Williams was sentenced to two years time served, 24 months’ probation, and 50 hours of community service. Williams had pled guilty to arson and reckless endangerment in the case, telling police he set the house on fire thinking it was vacant.
erienewsnow.com
Pair Accused of Using Crowbar to Smash Open Display Case, Steal $25K Worth of Phones from Walmart
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the theft of $25,000 worth of cell phones from a Walmart in Elk County, according to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers. It happened Nov. 17 around 6 a.m. at the store on Million Dollar Highway in Fox Township. A man and woman who were wearing face masks...
Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Christopher W. Sommer
Christopher Walter Sommer is wanted by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Walter is wanted for failure to pay child support. Sommer is white, 6’2″, and about 170 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes. His last known address was 4677 Stratton Road, Bath, NY. Another possible address is 107 Howell Street, Bath. Anyone with […]
erienewsnow.com
New Clues Hope To Identify Victim Found Buried Along Local Hiking Trail
PORTLAND, NY (WNY News Now) – New clues about an unidentified female victim, found buried in a shallow grave along a hiking trail in northern Chautauqua County, were released on Tuesday. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office released images of clothing, worn by the unidentified woman who was discovered by...
erienewsnow.com
Faulty Power Strip Deemed Cause Of Gerry Residential Fire
GERRY, NY (WNY News Now) – A residential fire in the Town of Gerry was likely sparked by a faulty power strip. The Gerry and Sinclairville Fire Departments responded to 2200 Old Chautauqua Road around 11 a.m. on Sunday. After flames were extinguished, the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office Fire...
Why is the NYS Thruway Authority proposing toll hikes?
The New York State Thruway Authority is marking the first step in a long process on Monday when they'll vote on whether they want to move forward with proposed toll hikes.
wesb.com
Drug, Weapons Charges for Smethport Man
A Smethport man is facing multiple drug and weapons charges. According to court filings, a Pennsylvania State Trooper investigating a report of a suspicious vehicle found 30-year-old Thomas Lamb and a passenger sleeping in the front seats of a GMC Sierra with the engine running. The trooper woke the two up and had them exit the vehicle after smelling the odor of marijuana.
wesb.com
City of Bradford Seeks Refuse Collector
The City of Bradford has posted the following job opening:. Refuse Collector/driver is a 40 hour per week job scheduled Monday–Friday 4:00 AM-12:30 PM. Subject to all weather conditions in the City of Bradford. Position is full time and eligible for city benefits including health, dental, vision and life...
Man arrested for 26 suspensions, outstanding warrant
GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 53-year-old Grand Island man was arrested following a traffic investigation, according to the Erie County Sheriff’s Office. Around 10 p.m. on Nov. 30, a deputy stopped a vehicle on East Park Road after observing vehicle and traffic law violations. Following an investigation, it was discovered that the driver, Gregory […]
