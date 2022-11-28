ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegany, NY

Sheriff Sees Breakthrough In Months Long Catalytic Converter Theft Probe

DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) – Following a nearly six-months-long investigation, 26-year-old Cassadaga man has been charged in connection with a catalytic converter theft in northern Chautauqua County business. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office charged 26-year-old Chase Jones on Thursday, after he allegedly cut out catalytic converters from vehicles...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
Jumper Cables Trigger Garage Fire in Jamestown

A fire that broke out late Tuesday morning on Jamestown's north side destroyed a garage and its contents, including a car. Jamestown Fire Battalion Chief Brian Achterberg says firefighters were called to the scene at 11 Blanchard Street -- near Winsor Street and Alton Place -- shortly before 10:30 AM. Achterberg says they encountered a lot of fire when they arrived...
JAMESTOWN, NY
Firefighters Battle Fully Engulfed Garage Fire In Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Firefighters in Jamestown were called to a fully engulfed garage fire on the city’s northside Tuesday morning. Crews with the Jamestown Fire Department responded to 13 Alton Place just before 10:30 a.m. When the battalion chief arrived on scene, he reported the...
JAMESTOWN, NY
Public Notice: Town of Burns solar energy project

CORRECTED* COMBINED NOTICE OF AVAILABILITY OF DRAFT PERMIT CONDITIONS, PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD AND PUBLIC COMMENT HEARING, AND COMMENCEMENT OF ISSUES DETERMINATION PROCEDURE. c/o EDF Renewables Development, Inc. 26556 Innovation Drive. San Diego, CA 92128. Facility Location: Town of Burns, Allegany County. Applicant’s Attorney: James A. Muscato, II. Young /...
ALLEGANY COUNTY, NY
The case of Nieko Lisi

Remains found in TN could possibly be connected to missing Steuben County teen. Remains found in TN could possibly be connected to missing Steuben County teen. Lawrenceville v. DEP contempt hearing delayed until …. Lawrenceville v. DEP contempt hearing delayed until January 2023. Horseheads H.S Donations. Horseheads students accepting donations...
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
Gas prices are back on the rise as the Gas Tax Holiday comes to an end

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Within the next few months the gas tax holidays put in place earlier this year in Western New York are set to expire. Right now, gas prices are continuing a slow decent both locally and around the state. According to AAA, drivers in Buffalo-Niagara Region are paying about $3.71 per gallon on average. That is $0.05 down in the last month. Data shows that it's more than a dollar cheaper per gallon now than when the gas holidays were put in place.
BUFFALO, NY
Gas Tax Holiday Ends Thursday In Chautauqua County

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A policy that froze Chautauqua County’s gas tax ends on Thursday. Over the summer, the Chautauqua County Legislature passed what’s known as a “Gas Tax Holiday” in an effort to provide some relief for drivers at the pump; setting the tax cap at .12 cents.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
Jamestown Road Crews Ready For Storm

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – With a lake effect snowstorm on the horizon, those with the Jamestown Department of Public Works are getting ready to tackle whatever comes their way. Senior Civil Engineer Mark Schlemmer tells us that no matter what hits our area, he and his team...
JAMESTOWN, NY
Barbour Street Arsonist Sentenced

The Bradford man responsible for the fire that destroyed a Barbour Street home last year has been sentenced. 24-year-old Robert Williams was sentenced to two years time served, 24 months’ probation, and 50 hours of community service. Williams had pled guilty to arson and reckless endangerment in the case, telling police he set the house on fire thinking it was vacant.
BRADFORD, PA
Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Christopher W. Sommer

Christopher Walter Sommer is wanted by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Walter is wanted for failure to pay child support. Sommer is white, 6’2″, and about 170 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes. His last known address was 4677 Stratton Road, Bath, NY. Another possible address is 107 Howell Street, Bath. Anyone with […]
BATH, NY
Faulty Power Strip Deemed Cause Of Gerry Residential Fire

GERRY, NY (WNY News Now) – A residential fire in the Town of Gerry was likely sparked by a faulty power strip. The Gerry and Sinclairville Fire Departments responded to 2200 Old Chautauqua Road around 11 a.m. on Sunday. After flames were extinguished, the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office Fire...
GERRY, NY
Drug, Weapons Charges for Smethport Man

A Smethport man is facing multiple drug and weapons charges. According to court filings, a Pennsylvania State Trooper investigating a report of a suspicious vehicle found 30-year-old Thomas Lamb and a passenger sleeping in the front seats of a GMC Sierra with the engine running. The trooper woke the two up and had them exit the vehicle after smelling the odor of marijuana.
SMETHPORT, PA
City of Bradford Seeks Refuse Collector

The City of Bradford has posted the following job opening:. Refuse Collector/driver is a 40 hour per week job scheduled Monday–Friday 4:00 AM-12:30 PM. Subject to all weather conditions in the City of Bradford. Position is full time and eligible for city benefits including health, dental, vision and life...
BRADFORD, PA
Man arrested for 26 suspensions, outstanding warrant

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 53-year-old Grand Island man was arrested following a traffic investigation, according to the Erie County Sheriff’s Office. Around 10 p.m. on Nov. 30, a deputy stopped a vehicle on East Park Road after observing vehicle and traffic law violations. Following an investigation, it was discovered that the driver, Gregory […]
GRAND ISLAND, NY

