ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

Woman shot in Pittsburgh overnight; 1 in custody

PITTSBURGH — A woman was shot early this morning in Homewood. Police were called to the 700 block of Brushton Avenue around 3 a.m. Officers found a woman with gunshot wounds to the abdomen and leg. They applied a tourniquet before medics arrived and transported her to a local hospital in critical condition, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

4-year-old child, woman shot in Lincoln-Lemington

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An adult woman and a 4-year-old child were shot in Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar.Pittsburgh police said officers were called to the scene of Thursday's shooting on Lincoln Avenue around 7 p.m. The woman and 4-year-old girl were last listed in critical condition, officials said.Police said the shooting started in the street but said one victim was shot in the Brooklyn Food Mart.KDKA-TV's Erika Stanish said there were at least 30 evidence markers on the ground. Police are searching for at least two suspects, though they were not able to provide descriptions. Officials say anyone with information on the shooting can call 911. A third person at the scene apparently suffered a shoulder injury, but police said they were not involved. Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

4-year-old girl, adult shot in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A 4-year-old girl and a woman are in critical condition after they were shot in a Pittsburgh neighborhood, police say. Allegheny County dispatchers say police and medics were called to the 1500 block of Lincoln Avenue in Lincoln-Lemington at around 6:40 p.m. Thursday. Police say there are...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

50-year-old man dies following BB gun assault in Downtown Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A man who was found unconscious in an alley in Downtown Pittsburgh has now died. Christopher Gaylor, 50, was found early Tuesday morning in Coffey Way near Sixth Avenue. He was initially taken to the hospital for a suspected overdose. Police said medical tests later showed metal...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Pittsburgh police seek missing woman

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police detectives were asking for help to find a missing 60-year-old woman on Friday. Police said Sherri Keefer was last seen walking in the 3600 block of California Avenue, which is in the Brighton Heights neighborhood, on Thursday morning. Police said Keefer is described as 5...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. teen dies after being shot

A western Pennsylvania high school student died after being shot, according to a story from WPXI. Westmoreland County 911 told the news outlet that police and EMS units were called to the 600 block of South 14th Street in Monessen for a report of a shooting at 8:14 p.m. Tuesday.
MONESSEN, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Police searching for suspect in Terrace Village shooting

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police are asking for help in finding a man that is wanted for a shooting that happened last year. Shammond Sewell is charged with several counts, including aggravated assault, criminal mischief, and carrying a firearm without a license. RELATED: Man In Stable Condition After Being Shot In Terrace VillagePolice were called to a scene along Oak Hill Drive in Terrace Village after a shot spotter alert in March of last year. There they found a gunshot victim inside an apartment along Bentley Drive. Also, three vehicles and a building were hit by gunfire. Anyone with information is being asked to call the police.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

2 Pitt students facing charges, accused of violating medical cadavers during anatomy lab

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Two students from the University of Pittsburgh are accused of violating medical cadavers during an anatomy lab last month. University of Pittsburgh Police say that Sonel Jimenez and Amay Gupta are each charged with one count of abuse of corpse after they improperly treated medical cadavers in a class at Victoria Hall.According to police, on November 4, Jimenez was seen by multiple individuals allegedly using his fingers to violate a female cadaver and Gupta was reported by students for allegedly making inappropriate comments while sticking his fingers inside a male cadaver's chest.Police say that Jimenez admitted to touching parts of the female cadaver, saying that he was curious about it. According to police, Gupta admitted to officers that he may have made an inappropriate comment during that time. Both students told officers they were instructed to be respectful towards the bodies and that they are human beings. Jimenez and Gupta each have a preliminary hearing scheduled for next month. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Teen dead after being shot in Monessen

MONESSEN, Pa. — A Monessen High School student who was shot Tuesday night and flown by medical helicopter to a Pittsburgh hospital has died. According to Westmoreland County 911, police and EMS units were called to the 600 block of South 14th Street for reports of a shooting at 8:14 p.m.
MONESSEN, PA
fox8tv.com

Indiana County Murder Update

An update now to the case of an Indiana County man who was kidnapped and later killed last month. Authorities announced Tuesday that 1 of the 8 people involved in the case, a 14-year-old girl, will now be charged as an adult. Harmony Hayden of Johnstown faces charges of felony kidnapping, criminal homicide, and conspiracy along with 7 other co-defendants.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Downtown Pittsburgh seeing extra police presence for the holiday season

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh's Bureau of Public Safety says additional forces are in place in several high-volume areas of downtown for the holiday season. PPG Place, Market Square, and the Cultural District are seeing the heaviest presence, with each area drawing many visitors. A wave of incidents, from fights to...
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy