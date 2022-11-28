Read full article on original website
Woman shot in Pittsburgh overnight; 1 in custody
PITTSBURGH — A woman was shot early this morning in Homewood. Police were called to the 700 block of Brushton Avenue around 3 a.m. Officers found a woman with gunshot wounds to the abdomen and leg. They applied a tourniquet before medics arrived and transported her to a local hospital in critical condition, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety.
4-year-old child, woman shot in Lincoln-Lemington
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An adult woman and a 4-year-old child were shot in Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar.Pittsburgh police said officers were called to the scene of Thursday's shooting on Lincoln Avenue around 7 p.m. The woman and 4-year-old girl were last listed in critical condition, officials said.Police said the shooting started in the street but said one victim was shot in the Brooklyn Food Mart.KDKA-TV's Erika Stanish said there were at least 30 evidence markers on the ground. Police are searching for at least two suspects, though they were not able to provide descriptions. Officials say anyone with information on the shooting can call 911. A third person at the scene apparently suffered a shoulder injury, but police said they were not involved. Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.
Young girl and woman shot in Lincoln-Lemington
A woman and young child are in critical condition after a shooting in the Lincoln-Lemington section of Pittsburgh Thursday evening. Pittsburgh Public safety says it happened around 6:40 p.m. on the 1500 block on Lincoln Avenue.
4-year-old girl, adult shot in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — A 4-year-old girl and a woman are in critical condition after they were shot in a Pittsburgh neighborhood, police say. Allegheny County dispatchers say police and medics were called to the 1500 block of Lincoln Avenue in Lincoln-Lemington at around 6:40 p.m. Thursday. Police say there are...
Victim dies after being assaulted with BB gun in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — A male died after being assaulted with a BB gun downtown earlier this week. First responders were called to the area of Coffey Way and Sixth Avenue early Nov. 29 for an unconscious male, according to a report from Pittsburgh Public Safety. He was transported by ambulance to a hospital for a suspected overdose.
Homestead man faces charges in shooting that killed man in Marshall-Shadeland
Pittsburgh police said they arrested a man in connection with a fatal shooting on Wednesday morning in Marshall-Shadeland. Jason Woodall, 29, of Homestead, faces charges of criminal homicide, robbery and firearm violations, police said. He was lodged in Allegheny County Jail and denied bail Thursday. Investigators identified the victim as...
Man recounts events that led up to his brother's stabbing outside Greensburg bar
Nico Williams remembers looking back as he left a Greensburg bar with his brother and seeing Anthony J. Sharp following them. His brother and Sharp, who are acquaintances, had gotten into an altercation inside Rialto Bar & Bistro in the early morning hours of Thanksgiving, and Nico Williams, Joey Williams and their group of friends were leaving around 1:30 a.m.
Shocking Video shows group shooting BBs at homeless man downtown
The video shows one person slapping the man who is on the side of the road. As the video progresses, you can see a few people shooting the man up close with a BB gun.
Prisoner found after escape last week in Mercer County
A prisoner has been recovered after escaping from jail last week.
50-year-old man dies following BB gun assault in Downtown Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — A man who was found unconscious in an alley in Downtown Pittsburgh has now died. Christopher Gaylor, 50, was found early Tuesday morning in Coffey Way near Sixth Avenue. He was initially taken to the hospital for a suspected overdose. Police said medical tests later showed metal...
Pittsburgh police seek missing woman
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police detectives were asking for help to find a missing 60-year-old woman on Friday. Police said Sherri Keefer was last seen walking in the 3600 block of California Avenue, which is in the Brighton Heights neighborhood, on Thursday morning. Police said Keefer is described as 5...
Man accused of trying to break into volunteer fire department in Westmoreland County
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police said a man attempted to break into the Carbon Volunteer Fire Department in Hempfield Township, Westmoreland County. The attempted break-in happened Nov. 26 around 10:15 p.m., according to investigators. Police said they received calls of a man wrapped in a blanket and knocking...
Pa. teen dies after being shot
A western Pennsylvania high school student died after being shot, according to a story from WPXI. Westmoreland County 911 told the news outlet that police and EMS units were called to the 600 block of South 14th Street in Monessen for a report of a shooting at 8:14 p.m. Tuesday.
Pittsburgh Police searching for suspect in Terrace Village shooting
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police are asking for help in finding a man that is wanted for a shooting that happened last year. Shammond Sewell is charged with several counts, including aggravated assault, criminal mischief, and carrying a firearm without a license. RELATED: Man In Stable Condition After Being Shot In Terrace VillagePolice were called to a scene along Oak Hill Drive in Terrace Village after a shot spotter alert in March of last year. There they found a gunshot victim inside an apartment along Bentley Drive. Also, three vehicles and a building were hit by gunfire. Anyone with information is being asked to call the police.
2 Pitt students facing charges, accused of violating medical cadavers during anatomy lab
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Two students from the University of Pittsburgh are accused of violating medical cadavers during an anatomy lab last month. University of Pittsburgh Police say that Sonel Jimenez and Amay Gupta are each charged with one count of abuse of corpse after they improperly treated medical cadavers in a class at Victoria Hall.According to police, on November 4, Jimenez was seen by multiple individuals allegedly using his fingers to violate a female cadaver and Gupta was reported by students for allegedly making inappropriate comments while sticking his fingers inside a male cadaver's chest.Police say that Jimenez admitted to touching parts of the female cadaver, saying that he was curious about it. According to police, Gupta admitted to officers that he may have made an inappropriate comment during that time. Both students told officers they were instructed to be respectful towards the bodies and that they are human beings. Jimenez and Gupta each have a preliminary hearing scheduled for next month.
Teen dead after being shot in Monessen
MONESSEN, Pa. — A Monessen High School student who was shot Tuesday night and flown by medical helicopter to a Pittsburgh hospital has died. According to Westmoreland County 911, police and EMS units were called to the 600 block of South 14th Street for reports of a shooting at 8:14 p.m.
1 person taken to a hospital after crashing vehicle into a house in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — One person was taken to a hospital after crashing their vehicle into a house in Pittsburgh. Allegheny County dispatchers say police, firefighters and medics were sent to the 2100 block of Harbor Street in Spring Hill at around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. The car appeared to roll over...
Indiana County Murder Update
An update now to the case of an Indiana County man who was kidnapped and later killed last month. Authorities announced Tuesday that 1 of the 8 people involved in the case, a 14-year-old girl, will now be charged as an adult. Harmony Hayden of Johnstown faces charges of felony kidnapping, criminal homicide, and conspiracy along with 7 other co-defendants.
Downtown Pittsburgh seeing extra police presence for the holiday season
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh's Bureau of Public Safety says additional forces are in place in several high-volume areas of downtown for the holiday season. PPG Place, Market Square, and the Cultural District are seeing the heaviest presence, with each area drawing many visitors. A wave of incidents, from fights to...
Police: Argument preceded South Side shooting
Chief of Detectives Capt. Jason Simon said the man was found just before midnight in the driveway of a home in the 600 block of West LaClede Avenue.
