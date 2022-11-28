Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Thousands of dollars more in Social Security coming to Chicago residentsR.A. HeimChicago, IL
Chicago Resilient Communities Pilot: Latest round of cash payments happening nowJennifer GeerChicago, IL
The Ongoing Case Of The Teen Found In A FreezerStill UnsolvedRosemont, IL
Grab a butterbeer and enjoy themed photo-ops at the Harry Potter pop-up bar in Lincoln ParkJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Pinoy Porsche Club Members Meets in ChicagoThe Bright Side CornerChicago, IL
Related
numberfire.com
Packers' Aaron Rodgers (thumb/ribs) DNP on Wednesday, not expected to play in Week 13
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (thumb/ribs) did not practice on Wednesday and is not expected to play in Week 13's game against the Chicago Bears. Rodgers is dealing with a lingering thumb issue and a rib injury that forced him to exit Week 12's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles early. According to Matt LaFleur, Rodgers is not expected to be available on Sunday. With Rodgers sidelined, Jordan Love will be under center for the Packers.
numberfire.com
Week 13 Fantasy Football Start or Sit: Accounting for Running Back Role Changes
Another season of fantasy football, another trove of start-or-sit scenarios to answer. It's not just enough to draft the right team and make the right moves off the waiver wire, no. We all know that. We also have to make sure that we are starting the right players each week.
numberfire.com
Bengals' Joe Mixon still in concussion protocol
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon is still in the concussion protocol. Mixon has been able to practice on a limited basis this week, but he will need to clear protocol in order to play on Sunday versus the Kansas City Chiefs. Samaje Perine will be in line for another full workload if Mixon misses another game. He rushed 17 times for 58 yards and a touchdown last week, and caught 4 passes on 7 targets for 35 yards.
numberfire.com
Jaguars list Travis Etienne (foot) as questionable on Week 13's injury report
Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne (foot) is questionable to play in Week 13's game against the Detroit Lions. After limited practices with his foot injury, Etienne is officially considered questionable although there is optimism he will suit up in Week 13. In a potential opportunity against a Lions' defense allowing 20.6 FanDuel points per game to running backs, our models project Etienne to score 14.4 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Tampa Bay's Leonard Fournette (hip) fully practices on Friday
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (hip) was a full participant in Friday's practice. After consecutive full sessions on Thursday and Friday, Fournette's Week 13 availability is trending in the right direction. In a matchup versus a New Orleans Saints' defense allowing 18.6 FanDuel points per game to running backs, our models project Fournette to score 7.3 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Terry Rozier (illness) not listed for Hornets on Friday
Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier is set to play Friday in the team's game against the Washington Wizards. Rozier missed Monday's game due to a non-COVID illness. However, on the initial injury report for Friday's contest, he does not carry any designation. Expect him to play, which would likely send Theo Maledon back to a bench role.
numberfire.com
Mike Williams (ankle) out for Chargers' Week 13 contest versus Raiders
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (ankle) will not play in Week 13's game against the Los Angeles Raiders. Williams will miss his second straight game after he was unable to practice with his ankle injury. Expect Josh Palmer to see more targets against a Raiders' team allowing 27.6 FanDuel points allowed per game to wideouts.
numberfire.com
Clippers rule out Norman Powell (groin) on Saturday
Los Angeles Clippers guard Norman Powell (groin) will not play in Saturday's contest against the Sacramento Kings. Powell will sit out his second straight game with a left groin strain. In a matchup versus a Kings' team allowing a 113.6 defensive rating, expect Amir Coffey to see more minutes on Saturday.
numberfire.com
Chiefs' Kadarius Toney (hamstring) out for Week 13
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney (hamstring) has been ruled out of Week 13's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Toney continues to deal with a hamstring injury and will remain sidelined in Week 13 after failing to practice this week. The Chiefs' passing game will continue to run through Travis Kelce for a Sunday showdown with the Bengals.
numberfire.com
Rams' Matthew Stafford (neck) not expected to play in Week 13
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (neck) is not expected to play in Week 13's game against the Seattle Seahawks. Stafford has not been officially ruled out for Week 13, but Sean McVay said it's "safe to say" he will not be available. Expect Bryce Perkins to remain the starter on Sunday.
numberfire.com
Joe Mixon (concussion) questionable for Bengals' Week 13 matchup
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (concussion) is listed as questionable for Week 13's game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Mixon's status remains in limbo after he remained in concussion protocol despite participating in limited practices. Expect Samaje Perine to see more touches against a Kansas City unit giving up 20.5 FanDuel points per game to running backs if Mixon remains out.
numberfire.com
New York's Richie James (knee) questionable in Week 13
New York Giants wide receiver Richie James (knee) is questionable to play in Week 13's game against the Washington Commanders. James is trending towards the right side of questionable after he followed his missed session on Wednesday with a limited practice. In a matchup against a Commanders' defense allowing 27.5 FanDuel points allowed per game to wideouts, our models project James to score 6.3 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Week 13 Expert Betting Picks and Predictions
Each and every week throughout the NFL season, the experts at numberFire will bring you their three favorite bets on the board -- one side, one total, and one player prop. They'll share some insight into one of their picks to provide context for their reasoning. For this article, we...
numberfire.com
Jaguars' Darrell Henderson likely inactive Week 13
Jacksonville Jaguars running back Darrell Henderson will likely be inactive Week 13 versus the Detroit Lions if Travis Etienne (foot) is active, per head coach Doug Pederson. Pederson said Etienne is "good to go" for Sunday's matchup, so it looks like Henderson will have to wait at least another week before making his Jaguars debut. JaMycal Hasty will be the primary backup to Etienne. He turned 17 touches into 95 yards and a touchdown last week in relief of Etienne.
numberfire.com
Daniel Bellinger (eye) questionable for Giants' Week 13 contest
New York Giants tight end Daniel Bellinger (eye) is questionable to play in Week 13's game against the Washington Commanders. Bellinger's potential return from a four game absence with an eye injury is currently in the air after the Giants' tight end participated in limited practices this week. Expect Lawrence Cager to see more snaps if Bellinger remains out versus a Washington team ranked second in FanDuel points (6.3) allowed per game to tight ends.
numberfire.com
Ja'Marr Chase (hip) "on track" to play Sunday for Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (hip) is "on track" to play Week 13 against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, per head coach Zac Taylor. Chase is trending toward playing for the first time since Week 7, but there is a chance that the Bengals limit his snap count in the first game back. Even then, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd will have reduced volume if Chase is cleared.
numberfire.com
Raheem Mostert (knee) not listed on Miami's Week 13 injury report
Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert (knee) is available for Week 13's game against the San Francisco 49ers. Mostert is on track to return from a one game absence after he registered two limited sessions and a full practice. In a revenge spot against a San Francisco team allowing 13.5 FanDuel points per game to running backs, our models project Mostert to score 6.7 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Kawhi Leonard (ankle) listed as questionable on Clippers' Saturday injury report
Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (ankle) is questionable to play in Saturday's game against the Sacramento Kings. After a five game absence, Leonard's status is currently in question on Saturday. Terance Mann is a candidate for more playing time if Leonard remains inactive. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 465.6...
numberfire.com
Jaden Ivey (knee) questionable for Pistons' Thursday matchup
Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey (knee) is questionable to play in Thursday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Ivey's status remains in limbo after he missed three games with right knee soreness. Expect Isaiah Livers to play more minutes against a Dallas unit ranked 11th in defensive rating if Ivey is out.
numberfire.com
Denver's Jerry Jeudy (ankle) questionable in Week 13
Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (ankle) is questionable to play in Week 13's game against the Baltimore Ravens. Despite missing two practices, Jeudy has a chance to return from his two game absence after a limited session on Friday. In a potential matchup versus a Ravens' defense allowing 31.6 FanDuel points per game to wideouts, Kendall Hinton could see more snaps if Jeudy is ruled out again.
Comments / 0