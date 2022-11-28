Jacksonville Jaguars running back Darrell Henderson will likely be inactive Week 13 versus the Detroit Lions if Travis Etienne (foot) is active, per head coach Doug Pederson. Pederson said Etienne is "good to go" for Sunday's matchup, so it looks like Henderson will have to wait at least another week before making his Jaguars debut. JaMycal Hasty will be the primary backup to Etienne. He turned 17 touches into 95 yards and a touchdown last week in relief of Etienne.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 3 HOURS AGO