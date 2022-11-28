ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terry Rozier (illness) not listed for Hornets on Friday

Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier is set to play Friday in the team's game against the Washington Wizards. Rozier missed Monday's game due to a non-COVID illness. However, on the initial injury report for Friday's contest, he does not carry any designation. Expect him to play, which would likely send Theo Maledon back to a bench role.
Clippers rule out Norman Powell (groin) on Saturday

Los Angeles Clippers guard Norman Powell (groin) will not play in Saturday's contest against the Sacramento Kings. Powell will sit out his second straight game with a left groin strain. In a matchup versus a Kings' team allowing a 113.6 defensive rating, expect Amir Coffey to see more minutes on Saturday.
Packers' Aaron Rodgers (thumb/ribs) DNP on Wednesday, not expected to play in Week 13

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (thumb/ribs) did not practice on Wednesday and is not expected to play in Week 13's game against the Chicago Bears. Rodgers is dealing with a lingering thumb issue and a rib injury that forced him to exit Week 12's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles early. According to Matt LaFleur, Rodgers is not expected to be available on Sunday. With Rodgers sidelined, Jordan Love will be under center for the Packers.
Lakers' LeBron James (adductor) probable on Friday

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (adductor) is probable for Friday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. James continues to deal with an adductor injury but is listed as probable and expected to play against the Bucks on Friday. Our models expect him to play 35.2 minutes against Milwaukee. James' Friday...
Atlanta's Trae Young (shoulder) questionable on Friday

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (shoulder) is questionable to play in Friday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Young's status is currently in the air after he experienced right shoulder soreness. Expect Aaron Holiday to see more minutes versus a Denver unit allowing 49.1 FanDuel points per game to points guards.
Lonnie Walker (foot) questionable for Lakers on Friday

Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard Lonnie Walker (foot) is questionable for Friday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Walker continues to deal with a foot injury and is questionable to face the Bucks on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 30.9 minutes against Milwaukee. Walker's Friday...
Grant Williams playing bench role for Celtics on Wednesday

Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams is not starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Miami Heat. Williams will come off the bench after Jaylen Brown was announced as Wednesday's starter. In 24.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Williams to record 8.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.2 assists.
Denver's Jamal Murray (quad) listed as questionable on Friday

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (quad) is questionable to play in Friday's contest against the Atlanta Hawks. Murray's status is now in limbo after he was originally listed as probable with a quad injury. Expect Bones Hyland to see an uptick in minutes versus a Hawks' team allowing 42.1 FanDuel points per game to point guards if Murray is inactive.
Wendell Carter Jr. (foot) hopes to be back for Magic in 1-2 weeks

Orlando Magic power forward Wendell Carter Jr. (foot) hopes to return in 1-2 weeks. Carter already missed the last six games, and based on this timeline, he will remain out for at least four more. Bol Bol, Mo Bamba, and Moritz Wagner will continue to play more minutes up front in the meantime.
Paul George (hamstring) questionable for Clippers' Saturday contest against Kings

Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George (hamstring) is questionable to play in Saturday's game against the Sacramento Kings. George appears closer to a potential return with a full practice on Friday after the Clippers' star was forced to miss six games with a hamstring strain. Expect John Wall to see an increased offensive role versus a Kings' team ranked 22nd in defensive rating if George is inactive.
Bulls' Goran Dragic (neck) available on Wednesday

Chicago Bulls guard Goran Dragic (neck) is available for Wednesday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Dragic has been upgraded from probable to available and will play against the Suns on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 15.7 minutes against Phoenix. Dragic's Wednesday projection includes 6.0 points, 1.8 rebounds, 2.8...
Lakers' Troy Brown Jr. (foot) available Friday

Los Angeles Lakers small forward Troy Brown Jr. (foot) has been upgraded to available for Friday versus the Denver Broncos. Brown is expected to return to the starting lineup after missing last game due to foot soreness. Dennis Schroder (personal) is out Friday, so Brown will likely take his spot alongside the other starters. He's averaging 7.8 points and 4.9 rebounds in 26.2 minutes per game this season.
Nets' T.J. Warren (foot) off injury report for Friday

Brooklyn Nets forward T.J. Warren (foot) is not included on the injury report for Friday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Warren has been removed from the injury report and has a chance to make his season debut against Toronto on Friday. Our models expect him to play 13.2 minutes against the Raptors.
Kevin Love (thumb) doubtful for Cleveland on Friday

Cleveland Cavaliers forward/center Kevin Love is considered doubtful to play Friday in the team's game against the Orlando Magic. Love is still recovering from his right thumb fracture. While he is progressing, his doubtful tag implies a return is still at least a little bit away. Our models currently project...
Heat's Nikola Jovic (foot) questionable on Friday

Miami Heat forward Nikola Jovic (foot) is questionable for Friday's game against the Boston Celtics. Jovic is dealing with a foot injury and is questionable to face Boston on Friday. Haywood Highsmith (ankle) is probable. Jovic is averaging 12.4 FanDuel points per game this season.
3 NBA Player Prop Bets to Target on Friday 12/2/22

Here, we'll focus on utilizing daily fantasy basketball projections and a slew of other tools to help make money betting player props. For this article, we are focusing on the NBA odds at FanDuel Sportsbook to pinpoint spots where value can be had tonight. The prop-betting experience on FanDuel Sportsbook...

