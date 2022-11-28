ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guilford County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
WFMY NEWS2

Lanes on I-40 W reopen in Greensboro after crash

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Several lanes of I-40 West have now reopened in Guilford County after a crash, according to an NCDOT alert. The crash happened at mile marker 214 near Wendover Avenue in Greensboro shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday. Three of four westbound lanes were closed. Five cars were...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Inside the Oscar Mayer Weinermobile

GREENSBORO, N.C. — There are only 6 of these wonderful cars in existence and they travel the country every year spreading joy, along with a lot of ketchup and mustard. The Oscar Mayer Weinermobile is in Greensboro this weekend and they made a quick stop by WFMYNews2. "We travel...
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Greensboro family still searching for home months after fire

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Since September, Kailey Bridges has been trying to find a place to call home for her and her three kids after their home caught fire and forced them out. Bridges said the fire started in the kitchen of her trailer and made it uninhabitable for the family. “It’s really rough. I […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Gun found at Clemmons Middle School, school admin says

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A gun was found on a student before dismissal at a Winston-Salem/ Forsyth County school Thursday, according to school officials. The principal at Clemmons Middle school sent out a letter to parents to make them aware of a potential safety issue at the school. A student tipped off a staff member about another student having a weapon in their possession.
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Multiple Piedmont Triad schools victim of false threat calls, various districts across North Carolina impacted

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Burlington Police Department is responding to an Alamance County high school. A representative with the Burlington Police Department says there was nothing active. Alamance Burlington School System tweeted that an “incident in the neighborhood” near Williams was the reason for the lockdown. Alamance Burlington School System tweeted “Burlington Police have determined […]
BURLINGTON, NC
WXII 12

Winston-Salem music store is closing after 7 years

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — For seven years, Salem Music was a place for residents of Winston-Salem to learn and explore the world of music, but now it's shutting its doors. Brent Bristow, the owner of Salem Music, said over the years, it was a place for the community to have a good time and experience something special.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Greensboro tops list for biggest rent increase

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — If you’ve been looking for an apartment in the Piedmont Triad, you’ve probably noticed rent has gone up significantly. In fact, a report from Rent.com shows Greensboro is the top city in the U.S. with the biggest rent increase for one-bedroom apartments over the past year. The city has seen a more […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Shoppers being targeted by theft in Greensboro, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Police Department would like residents to be aware of a recent larceny trend impacting shoppers. Police are investigating several incidents across Greensboro where wallets are being taken from shopping carts. In most of these incidents, one accomplice works to distract the victim by asking...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Rockingham man dead after apparent suicide in Goldsboro prison

GOLDSBORO, N.C. — An inmate is dead after an apparent suicide in Goldsboro. Officials said Jeremy Dillon, 36, was found in his cell unresponsive at Neuse Correctional Institution shortly before 12 p.m. EMS was called as first responders at the prison performed life-saving measures. Dillon was declared dead around...
GOLDSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Festival of Lights returns to Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's that time of year again. Downtown Greensboro is hosting their Festival of Lights. For more than 35 years, Greensboro has hosted this event and this year is no different. Filled with performances from local groups, a tree lighting, and a sing-along it's a great way to kick off the holiday season.
GREENSBORO, NC
My Fox 8

Christmas treat recipes at Dewey’s in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Tis’ the season for sweet treats!. That’s what we’re cooking up on this Recipe Wednesday at Dewey’s in Winston-Salem!. optional ½ tsp flavoring of your choice (peppermint, vanilla, liquor, etc) any toppings of your choice (toasted coconut, crushed peppermint, oreo...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro, NC
43K+
Followers
12K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Greensboro local news

 https://www.wfmynews2.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy