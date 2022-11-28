Read full article on original website
Lanes on I-40 W reopen in Greensboro after crash
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Several lanes of I-40 West have now reopened in Guilford County after a crash, according to an NCDOT alert. The crash happened at mile marker 214 near Wendover Avenue in Greensboro shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday. Three of four westbound lanes were closed. Five cars were...
Greensboro man wins $150,000 lottery top prize after buying $5 scratch-off ticket
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Watch North Carolina's top 10 Powerball wins above. A man has won a top prize of $150,000 after buying a scratch-off ticket from a Tobacco shop on Landmark Center Boulevard in Greensboro. According to North Carolina Education Lottery officials, Perdue bought a $5 Cashword Multiplier scratch-off...
‘I was screaming’: NC woman wins $1 million lottery prize after buying scratch-off at gas station
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — After shopping for Christmas gifts on Friday, Laura Keen, of Winston-Salem, and her boyfriend stopped for gas when their truck’s low fuel light lit up, bought a $30 scratch-off and won a $1 million prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “We would never have won that if that […]
Northwest Guilford High director of bands nominated for Grammy
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The GRAMMYs, an award ceremony to honor excellence in the music and recording industry. It’s not everyday someone right in the Triad is nominated for a Grammy award. However, Brian McMath, director of bands at Northwest Guilford High School in Greensboro is in the running...
Guilford County group working to uncover the only recorded lynching in county history
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A local group is working to bring awareness to a hate crime that happened in Guilford County in the 19th century. After 4 years of searching, The Guilford County Community Remembrance Project group is still on the hunt for answers. The piece of history they’ve been working to uncover is the […]
Inside the Oscar Mayer Weinermobile
GREENSBORO, N.C. — There are only 6 of these wonderful cars in existence and they travel the country every year spreading joy, along with a lot of ketchup and mustard. The Oscar Mayer Weinermobile is in Greensboro this weekend and they made a quick stop by WFMYNews2. "We travel...
Suspect leads Asheboro police on an overnight high-speed 12-mile chase into Guilford Co.
ASHEBORO, N.C. — Asheboro police are investigating an overnight police chase that started in Randolph County and ended in Guilford County. Officers said right before 3 a.m. Wednesday, they were patrolling the 2100 block of Fayetteville Street in Asheboro when they noticed two men dressed in dark clothes walking in the parking lot of Summer Run Apartments.
Forsyth County deputies respond to shooting in Winston-Salem off Peters Creek Parkway
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Law enforcement officials in Forsyth County responded to a reported shooting on Thursday night. FOX8 is told the shooting happened off Peters Creek Parkway on Hartman Plaza Drive near Salisbury Road. Deputies responded around 6:30 p.m. when they were called and told about a shooting. No injuries have been reported. There […]
Greensboro family still searching for home months after fire
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Since September, Kailey Bridges has been trying to find a place to call home for her and her three kids after their home caught fire and forced them out. Bridges said the fire started in the kitchen of her trailer and made it uninhabitable for the family. “It’s really rough. I […]
Gun found at Clemmons Middle School, school admin says
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A gun was found on a student before dismissal at a Winston-Salem/ Forsyth County school Thursday, according to school officials. The principal at Clemmons Middle school sent out a letter to parents to make them aware of a potential safety issue at the school. A student tipped off a staff member about another student having a weapon in their possession.
Multiple Piedmont Triad schools victim of false threat calls, various districts across North Carolina impacted
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Burlington Police Department is responding to an Alamance County high school. A representative with the Burlington Police Department says there was nothing active. Alamance Burlington School System tweeted that an “incident in the neighborhood” near Williams was the reason for the lockdown. Alamance Burlington School System tweeted “Burlington Police have determined […]
Winston-Salem music store is closing after 7 years
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — For seven years, Salem Music was a place for residents of Winston-Salem to learn and explore the world of music, but now it's shutting its doors. Brent Bristow, the owner of Salem Music, said over the years, it was a place for the community to have a good time and experience something special.
Greensboro tops list for biggest rent increase
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — If you’ve been looking for an apartment in the Piedmont Triad, you’ve probably noticed rent has gone up significantly. In fact, a report from Rent.com shows Greensboro is the top city in the U.S. with the biggest rent increase for one-bedroom apartments over the past year. The city has seen a more […]
Shoppers being targeted by theft in Greensboro, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Police Department would like residents to be aware of a recent larceny trend impacting shoppers. Police are investigating several incidents across Greensboro where wallets are being taken from shopping carts. In most of these incidents, one accomplice works to distract the victim by asking...
Rockingham man dead after apparent suicide in Goldsboro prison
GOLDSBORO, N.C. — An inmate is dead after an apparent suicide in Goldsboro. Officials said Jeremy Dillon, 36, was found in his cell unresponsive at Neuse Correctional Institution shortly before 12 p.m. EMS was called as first responders at the prison performed life-saving measures. Dillon was declared dead around...
Multi-vehicle crash closes a portion of I-40 E in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash involving multiple cars that closed three lanes on I-40 East at Gallimore Dairy Road. Drivers are encouraged to use caution when driving in the area or take an alternate route. This story is developing. MORE WAYS TO...
Festival of Lights returns to Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's that time of year again. Downtown Greensboro is hosting their Festival of Lights. For more than 35 years, Greensboro has hosted this event and this year is no different. Filled with performances from local groups, a tree lighting, and a sing-along it's a great way to kick off the holiday season.
Christmas treat recipes at Dewey’s in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Tis’ the season for sweet treats!. That’s what we’re cooking up on this Recipe Wednesday at Dewey’s in Winston-Salem!. optional ½ tsp flavoring of your choice (peppermint, vanilla, liquor, etc) any toppings of your choice (toasted coconut, crushed peppermint, oreo...
Swatting explained: The growing trend behind fake threats at NC schools
Several schools across North Carolina went on lockdown after fake threats on Thursday. A school in Guilford County said it was the subject of a swatting call.
Forsyth County Humane Society asks for $1.5 million to keep animal euthanasia at bay
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A $1.5 million contract is causing tension between the Forsyth County Human Society and Forsyth County commissioners. The commissioners held a meeting Thursday to let the public speak about the humane society getting the funds and why it’s vital to the community to publicly talk about the opportunity of extending […]
