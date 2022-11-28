Read full article on original website
spectrumnews1.com
Small businesses help DNR track CWD in Wisconsin deer
WATERTOWN, Wis. — Data from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources shows about 1 in 10 deer tissue samples analyzed since April have tested positive for chronic wasting disease. The DNR is still analyzing thousands of samples from the gun deer season, but 10% would be a record rate of CWD since the department started monitoring the disease in 1999.
empowerwisconsin.org
Cash-strapped UW seeking video game coordinator
MADISON — The University of Wisconsin System seems to always be struggling to find enough operating cash. So it’s rich that the system’s flagship university has found the funds to hire an esports coordinator. UW-Madison is looking for a “dynamic and innovative leader” to direct campus video...
empowerwisconsin.org
Evers’ DNR turning harder left
MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers has radicalized the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, and things look to only get worse in his next term, conservative leaders predict. “I’m extremely concerned about the future here,” said DNR Board Chairman Gregory Kazmierski. He pointed to the agency release of...
Dane County announces nearly $8 million toward affordable housing
MADISON, Wis. — Dane County will spend nearly $8 million to support affordable housing projects around the area. County Executive Joe Parisi announced Wednesday that $7,896,801 would be awarded to projects in Madison, McFarland, Middleton and Oregon through the county’s Affordable Housing Development Fund. The move is expected to create over 550 new affordable housing units. “Dane County remains committed...
Lettuce shortage regarded as only the tip of the iceberg for supply chain shortages for grocery stores
MADISON, Wis. — Expect to pay a lot more for your dinner salad or this sandwich topping this month. Lettuce prices have risen sharply as part of one of many supply chain issues for grocers. “It’s been a challenge throughout the store,” said Mitch Eveland, the owner of Capitol Centre Market in downtown Madison. “What we are experiencing are prices...
nbc15.com
Oregon couple ships thousands of pounds in medical supplies to Ukraine
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison area doctor worked to get her family out of Ukraine at the start of the war back in February. Now, she and her family are putting in long hours to ship thousands of pounds of medical supplies to the country. “When my family came...
wpr.org
Debt owed by Wisconsin's local governments reaches highest level on record
Local governments across Wisconsin are dealing with increasing debt burdens, according to a new report from the Wisconsin Policy Forum. The report found that total debt owed by the state's cities, counties, villages and towns rose by 5.4 percent to $11.04 billion in 2020 — the highest amount on record.
captimes.com
Madison's airport is the priciest of nation's 100 busiest airports
Madison’s airport has the highest average ticket price of any of the country’s 100 busiest airports, according to a new study from financial information website SmartAsset. The study, which analyzed data from the federal Bureau of Transportation Statistics, found the average airfare at the Dane County Regional Airport...
WSAW
Wisconsin DNR reports deer harvest totals up from 2021
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resouces has released preliminary harvest and license data following the 9-day gun deer season. Compared to 2021, the total firearm deer harvest was up 14.4% statewide, with the antlered harvest up 14.7% and antlerless harvest up 14.1%. Preliminary figures show that...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha County Lake Keesus gator head dragged in by cat
WAUKESHA, Wis. - An alligator ended up in Wendy Wiesehuegel's lawn in Waukesha County. She says her cat dragged up the gator head. "Unexpected, yes," said Wiesehuegel. "Definitely unexpected." The catch gave new meaning to the phrase, "Look what the cat dragged in..." "This is Toast, Burnt Toast," said Wiesehuegel....
cw14online.com
A hunting emu? Unlikely companion helps hunter bag a buck
SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WLUK) -- A Waunakee police sergeant has quite the Buck Tale to tell from hunting last week in Gillett. “There is a high fence deer farm behind me and I looked over there and I saw something walking with two legs and I’m like what in the world is that?” said Asher Torbeck, an Appleton native.
nbc15.com
No longer the fringe: Small-town voters fear for America
On Giving Tuesday, Richland Center teen shares significance of delivering chemo care packages. Ithaca Public Schools senior Natashia Mueller raised $1,500 to help UW Carbone Cancer Center patients feel better by crafting chemo care packages and delivering them. Police search for suspect in State St. shooting, public should avoid the...
Bucky's 5th Quarter
Wisconsin Football: Head Coach Luke Fickell continues to fill Wisconsin’s coaching staff
Each December, college football becomes an ever-changing world. On the macro side, head coaches get hired, fired, retire, etc. Further down though, on the micro side, you’ve also got assistants and staffers who are either following their previous head coach or looking for a new position after a previous regime is let go.
Madison’s try for an Amtrak stop picking up steam
MADISON, Wis. — Last year’s federal infrastructure bill provides billions in funding for a nationwide railway system, and Amtrak says Madison is among the most important locations in the Midwest. The city of Madison unveiled its Passenger Rail Station Study Wednesday morning, identifying six potential Amtrak station locations. The city will hold public meetings next week to select from the...
theforestscout.com
Alpine Valley Ski Resort season preview
Alpine Valley Ski Resort is a local ski resort nestled in a small valley in Wisconsin. This ski resort matters locally because of how close it is to not just our high school, but of course many others around Lake County. Everyone in the area who enjoys skiing, whether it be in a competitive sense or a hobby, has Alpine Valley as their main ski destination.
spectrumnews1.com
Can it be so: A December with no snow?
December is here, and this is a month where high snowfall amounts are quite common. Relatively speaking, we don't know October and November as very snowy months across much of our state. Though, some in northern Wisconsin may beg to differ this year. Once we get into December, the average...
Columbia Co. business owner sentenced to year in prison for not paying tax withholdings to IRS
MADISON, Wis. — The owner of a Columbia County business was sentenced Thursday to one year in prison after pleading guilty to not paying employee tax withholdings to the IRS, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Wisconsin said. Christa Johnson, 57, of Cambria, was also ordered to pay $326,905 in restitution, which the justice department said she...
wclo.com
11/29/22 Heather Miller Janesville City Council on the Woodmans Sports and Convention Center
Heather Miller Janesville City Council joins us to discuss last night’s presentation for the Woodmans Sports and Convention Center. POLL: Do you think taxpayers should be on the hook for a portion of the proposed Woodmans Sports and Convention Center?
Workers near site of State Street shooting describe the frightening event: ‘Stuff like this kind of pushes people away’
MADISON, Wis. — State Street is one of Madison’s most iconic streets. Though the news of Tuesday’s shooting left some of its businesses slightly rattled by what happened, it was back to work as usual on Wednesday. “That’s not something that we really hear down here on State Street,” said Anthony Moors. He’s the manager at Michelangelo’s Coffee House on...
