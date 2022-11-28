Read full article on original website
Related
Live results, scores and updates for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Get the latest scores and updates on the FIFA World Cup.
Switzerland beats Serbia 3-2 to reach last 16 of World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Switzerland advanced to the last 16 of the World Cup for the third tournament in a row after a 3-2 win over Serbia on Friday. Remo Freuler scored the winning goal just after halftime as the Swiss secured second place in Group G. They will next face Portugal on Tuesday at Lusail Stadium. Freuler finished off a backheel pass from Ruben Vargas after Xherdan Shaqiri clipped a ball into the penalty box. Shaqiri put Switzerland ahead early in the first half before Aleksandar Mitrovic and Dusan Vlahovic responded for Serbia. Breel Embolo evened the score just before halftime.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
What World Cup Games Are Happening Today? Match Schedule for Dec. 1
The group stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup is nearing its conclusion. So far, Groups A, B, C and D have had their finales, advanced their winners and knocked out their eliminators. Now it’s time to take a look at the groups that are left. First, we have Group...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
South Korea Advances After Chaotic Final Moments of Group H Action
South Korea saved their best for last. Needing a win over unbeaten Portugal and some help from the Uruguay-Ghana match, everything went right for the Taegeuk Warriors. South Korea defeated Portugal 2-1 after a stoppage time goal, Uruguay knocked off Ghana 2-0 and the Asian nation jumped to second place in Group H due to a tiebreaker. South Korea and Uruguay both had four points with an even goal difference, but Korea scored four goals in the tournament compared to Uruguay's two.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
5 Biggest Disappointing Nations From the 2022 FIFA World Cup
You know the thing about chaos? It’s fair. One of The Joker’s several veritable quotes from “The Dark Knight” is ringing true in Qatar. The 2022 FIFA World Cup continues to deliver with multiple miraculous upsets and astonishing storylines, but the drama is only going to intensify as the round of 16 approaches.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Brazil Fans at World Cup Send Well Wishes to Hospitalized Soccer Great Pelé
Brazil fans at the World Cup sent a get-well-soon message to Pelé. Ahead of a matchup against Cameroon, Brazilian fans in the stands behind the goal at Lusail Stadium held up a large banner that displayed an image of Pelé with the message "Get Well Soon." The 82-year-old...
Updated 2022 World Cup Odds Entering the Round of 16
Brazil is listed as the World Cup favorite at SI Sportsbook; USA checks in at +9000.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Two European Powerhouses Knocked Out in Shocking World Cup Day
Belgium bowing out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup during Group play was a shocking enough result for the international soccer community digest early Thursday. Hours later, another European giant fell. This time it was Germany, the four-time tournament champion. The 2014 winners have now missed the knockout stage in...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Best Moments From Day 12 of FIFA World Cup
The second-to-last day of FIFA World Cup group stage play saw four more teams lock down spots in the round of 16. Morocco seized the top spot in Group F with a 2-1 victory over Canada, while 2018 runner-up Croatia successfully protected its qualification spot in the group thanks to a 0-0 draw against Belgium.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Netherlands Fighting Flu Outbreak Before Match Vs. USMNT
The United States hopes Christian Pulisic can play significant minutes in the round of 16 after suffering a pelvic injury earlier this week. The Netherlands, on the other hand, faces a different type of deterrent before Saturday's match. Several players are battling flu symptoms, Dutch manager Louis van Gaal revealed on Friday.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
How to Watch Argentina Vs. Australia in FIFA World Cup Round of 16
One of the first games of the 2022 FIFA World Cup round of 16 will feature a true David vs. Goliath showdown. On one side is Argentina, the 2021 Copa American champions ranked as the third-best team in the world by FIFA and led by soccer legend Lionel Messi. And...
Comments / 0