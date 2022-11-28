ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Extra Extra: Landfills are bracing for the Cyber Monday regret-purchases everyone's going to return

By James Ramsay
Gothamist
 4 days ago
Good Monday afternoon in New York City, where people keep breaking into NYU dorms . Here's what else is happening:

  • The City Council is poised to pass a bill that will ban landlords from running criminal background checks on prospective tenants.
  • Mayor Eric Adams said he's going to Qatar next weekend to do "research" for when the U.S. hosts the World Cup in 2026. (Some games will be played in New Jersey.)
  • If you spot someone crying by themselves on a subway train or anywhere in the five boroughs, it's not "NY Strong" to go comfort them, the New York thing to do is to mind your own business and let them weep privately in public.
  • The Times has a tragic story about two young American men who went down rabbit holes of "plandemic" conspiracy theories , fled to Hawaii to join a YouTuber they followed, boarded sailboats for the Cook Islands, and apparently disappeared at sea.
  • A class-action lawsuit has been filed against Velveeta accusing the brand of deceptively saying it only takes three-and-a-half minutes to make its microwavable mac and cheese , when it actually takes a little longer.
  • As people continue to buy more and more stuff online on occasions like "Cyber Monday," many of those regret-purchases get returned and ultimately end up in landfills .
  • Being a bottle service waiter at a Las Vegas nightclub is a good job in the sense that the tips are great and you get health insurance and a pension (they're unionized), but it does involve a lot of customer vomit.
  • A massive volcano has erupted on the island of Hawaii. (No people are in immediate danger.)
  • And finally, gotta take breaks in life:

