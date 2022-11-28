Extra Extra: Landfills are bracing for the Cyber Monday regret-purchases everyone's going to return

A worker, who gave his name as Ronny, said no pedestrians seeking relief would be turned away, even if they didn't have $1 to drop in his donation bucket. Tourists said the port-a-potties at the Manhattan entrance to the Brooklyn Bridge was a lifesaver. But the city quickly put the kibosh on the commodes after a Gothamist inquiry. [ more › ]

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 10 HOURS AGO