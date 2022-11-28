ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dana Point, CA

localemagazine.com

Pop the Bubbly! Here Are 6 Places to Ring in 2023 in Orange County

Celebrate the New Year in Style at OC’s Finest Restaurants, Discos and Waterfront Bars. New year, new things to do! Switch up your standard New Year’s Eve plans for a night out in Orange County. With waterfront rooftops, booze cruises and award-winning restaurants, there is no better place to ring in 2023. Whether you’re looking to boogie the night away or sit down to an eloquent dinner that you didn’t have to slave away for, Orange County has something to do for every mood. End the holiday season in style with one of these fabulous ways to welcome in the new year. Cheers!
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
travellens.co

25 Best Things to Do in Orange County, CA

Beautiful beaches, gorgeous hikes, and breathtaking sunsets make Orange County one of the best places in California. Besides its captivating natural attractions, the county is also a hub for entertainment. It's home to many museums, a sports stadium, and exciting theme parks that include Disneyland and Knott's Berry Farm. A...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in Newport Beach, CA

What comes to mind when you think of California? Surely it’s the beautiful weather, sprawling beaches, and, of course, versatile cuisine. In the sunshine state alone, you can indulge in some of the best food in the country as you explore ethnic cuisines and embrace different cultures. And one...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
thelog.com

Dock, Dine, and Drink at the Dana Point Harbor

DANA POINT— The Dana Point Harbor offers a variety of recreational amenities, boater facilities, dockside dining, and shopping experiences that cater to visitors, locals, and boating enthusiasts. In addition, Dana Point Harbor offers guest slips and anchorages for yachts, boats, and sailboats in the East and West basins of the harbor. If you’re traveling to Dana Point, enjoy the full-service marinas at Dana Point Harbor that offer dry storage, restrooms, showers, and various other accommodations. Here is a breakdown of all your dining and drinking opportunities while you’re docked in the harbor.
DANA POINT, CA
onekindesign.com

Step into this Newport Beach house with a stunning East coast vibe

This gorgeous East coast style house was designed by Brandon Architects in collaboration with Patterson Custom Homes, located in the prominent and tranquil Bayshores community of Newport Beach, California. Breathtaking views of the lush gardens can be witnessed from almost every corner of this dwelling. The property features a unique...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
localemagazine.com

6 Ways to Experience a California Christmas in Long Beach This December

Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas in Long Beach. If you’re in the Los Angeles area this December, don’t sleep on Long Beach! This city truly has it all—ritzy glitzy boutiques are balanced with relaxed local restaurants, and the LA excitement is subdued by the laid-back coastal atmosphere. It’s the seventh-most populated city in California for a reason, and it only gets better around this time of year! From top-tier gift shopping to boat parades through Italian-styled canals and some of the freshest seafood around, Long Beach provides the ultimate California Christmas experience. Here are six ways to spend December in Long Beach.
LONG BEACH, CA
oc-breeze.com

County of Orange raises Flag One at future home of Veterans Cemetery in Anaheim Hills

FLAG ONE was raised at Gypsum Canyon in Anaheim Hills to mark the future home of the Orange County Veterans Cemetery site. The bipartisan celebration was led by OC Supervisor Donald P. Wagner, with Assemblywoman Sharon Quirk-Silva and Veterans in attendance, to honor the decade-long battle to establish a local Veterans Cemetery. A 60’X30’ American flag was raised on a 100-foot flagpole that towers over the 91 freeway and miles away for all to see.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Orange County moves to ‘medium’ levels of COVID-19 infections

As Southern California continues to see a rise in COVID-19 cases, Orange County has now moved into “medium” levels of COVID-19 infections on Friday. Health officials are worried as a troubling uptick in COVID-19, RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) and influenza cases have been keeping hospitals full, with some deeming the confluence of illnesses a “tripledemic.” […]
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Disneyland announces exclusive ticket offer for Southern California residents

ANAHEIM, Calif. - Disneyland Resort officials announced on Thursday a special ticket offer for the Disneyland and Disney California Adventure parks exclusively for Southern California residents. For a limited time, eligible residents can save on the purchase of a three-day, one-park ticket for weekdays starting at $73 per person per...
ANAHEIM, CA
HeySoCal

Fun things to do this week: Dec. 2-8

This December in Southern California will be full of fun family-friendly activities like productions of “The Nutcracker,” tamales festivals, and opportunities to play in snow!. Dec. 2. LA Comic Con. LA Convention Center | 1201 S. Figueroa St., Los Angeles, CA 90015 | Dec. 2-4 | comicconla.com. The...
LOS ANGELES, CA

