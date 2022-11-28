Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Pop the Bubbly! Here Are 6 Places to Ring in 2023 in Orange County
Celebrate the New Year in Style at OC’s Finest Restaurants, Discos and Waterfront Bars. New year, new things to do! Switch up your standard New Year’s Eve plans for a night out in Orange County. With waterfront rooftops, booze cruises and award-winning restaurants, there is no better place to ring in 2023. Whether you’re looking to boogie the night away or sit down to an eloquent dinner that you didn’t have to slave away for, Orange County has something to do for every mood. End the holiday season in style with one of these fabulous ways to welcome in the new year. Cheers!
25 Best Things to Do in Orange County, CA
Beautiful beaches, gorgeous hikes, and breathtaking sunsets make Orange County one of the best places in California. Besides its captivating natural attractions, the county is also a hub for entertainment. It's home to many museums, a sports stadium, and exciting theme parks that include Disneyland and Knott's Berry Farm. A...
15 Best Restaurants in Newport Beach, CA
What comes to mind when you think of California? Surely it’s the beautiful weather, sprawling beaches, and, of course, versatile cuisine. In the sunshine state alone, you can indulge in some of the best food in the country as you explore ethnic cuisines and embrace different cultures. And one...
Dock, Dine, and Drink at the Dana Point Harbor
DANA POINT— The Dana Point Harbor offers a variety of recreational amenities, boater facilities, dockside dining, and shopping experiences that cater to visitors, locals, and boating enthusiasts. In addition, Dana Point Harbor offers guest slips and anchorages for yachts, boats, and sailboats in the East and West basins of the harbor. If you’re traveling to Dana Point, enjoy the full-service marinas at Dana Point Harbor that offer dry storage, restrooms, showers, and various other accommodations. Here is a breakdown of all your dining and drinking opportunities while you’re docked in the harbor.
Step into this Newport Beach house with a stunning East coast vibe
This gorgeous East coast style house was designed by Brandon Architects in collaboration with Patterson Custom Homes, located in the prominent and tranquil Bayshores community of Newport Beach, California. Breathtaking views of the lush gardens can be witnessed from almost every corner of this dwelling. The property features a unique...
6 Ways to Experience a California Christmas in Long Beach This December
Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas in Long Beach. If you’re in the Los Angeles area this December, don’t sleep on Long Beach! This city truly has it all—ritzy glitzy boutiques are balanced with relaxed local restaurants, and the LA excitement is subdued by the laid-back coastal atmosphere. It’s the seventh-most populated city in California for a reason, and it only gets better around this time of year! From top-tier gift shopping to boat parades through Italian-styled canals and some of the freshest seafood around, Long Beach provides the ultimate California Christmas experience. Here are six ways to spend December in Long Beach.
OC raises flag over future site of first veterans cemetery
After more than a decade of planning and setbacks, Orange County has raised the flag over the future home of its first veterans cemetery.
Sausage and schnitzel? California has 6 of the top German restaurants in US, Yelp says
For those who are craving bratwurst, warm pretzels, sauerkraut or schnitzel, six restaurants in California are among the top spots for German food in the country, according to Yelp. Yelp released its “top 30 German eateries worth traveling to this winter,” and restaurants and delis across the state made the...
Mendocino Farms on the way to San Juan Capistrano
the fast casual powerhouse over the last decade and a half
December 2022 Weather Pattern Forecast Analysis Released for Southern California
December 2022 Weather Pattern ForecastPhoto bySouthern California Weather Force. The November 2022 forecast went extremely well, calling for cooler than normal temperatures and above average precipitation. How will December 2022 look? Read on for details ...
L.A., Orange county restaurants added to California Michelin Guide
Bon Appetit! The 2022 edition of Michelin Guide California features Bib Gourmand restaurants from Los Angeles and Orange counties. The term Bib Gourmand refers to a restaurant that offers a full menu of a starter, main course and dessert, making it possible to order two courses and a glass of wine or dessert for $49 […]
This Is California's Most Unique Christmas Tradition
Even Santa is entitled to a vacation every once in awhile.
County of Orange raises Flag One at future home of Veterans Cemetery in Anaheim Hills
FLAG ONE was raised at Gypsum Canyon in Anaheim Hills to mark the future home of the Orange County Veterans Cemetery site. The bipartisan celebration was led by OC Supervisor Donald P. Wagner, with Assemblywoman Sharon Quirk-Silva and Veterans in attendance, to honor the decade-long battle to establish a local Veterans Cemetery. A 60’X30’ American flag was raised on a 100-foot flagpole that towers over the 91 freeway and miles away for all to see.
SoCal will see light drizzle, cool temperatures throughout the weekend
The drizzly, cloudy weather is continuing in Southern California through much of the weekend.
Orange County moves to ‘medium’ levels of COVID-19 infections
As Southern California continues to see a rise in COVID-19 cases, Orange County has now moved into “medium” levels of COVID-19 infections on Friday. Health officials are worried as a troubling uptick in COVID-19, RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) and influenza cases have been keeping hospitals full, with some deeming the confluence of illnesses a “tripledemic.” […]
Disneyland announces exclusive ticket offer for Southern California residents
ANAHEIM, Calif. - Disneyland Resort officials announced on Thursday a special ticket offer for the Disneyland and Disney California Adventure parks exclusively for Southern California residents. For a limited time, eligible residents can save on the purchase of a three-day, one-park ticket for weekdays starting at $73 per person per...
This California city is most popular destination for people looking to relocate: report
LOS ANGELES - Across the United States, the effects of inflation and a teetering economy are being felt by Americans everywhere from the grocery store and gas pump to Christmas tree lots and for homebuyers - the real estate market. A new report by Redfin found nearly 24% of homebuyers...
Fun things to do this week: Dec. 2-8
This December in Southern California will be full of fun family-friendly activities like productions of “The Nutcracker,” tamales festivals, and opportunities to play in snow!. Dec. 2. LA Comic Con. LA Convention Center | 1201 S. Figueroa St., Los Angeles, CA 90015 | Dec. 2-4 | comicconla.com. The...
