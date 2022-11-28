Read full article on original website
New Update: School Bus Crash In New Hempstead Injures 7 Students, Bus Driver, Police Say
Police are investigating a school bus crash in the Hudson Valley that sent seven children and the bus driver to the hospital. The crash took place in Rockland County around 9 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 1, on north South Gate Drive in the village of New Hempstead. The bus, operated by...
talkofthesound.com
Rye Man Arrested Following Road Rage Altercation, Police Say
RYE, NY (December 1, 2022) — A Rye resident was arrested following an alleged road rage incident. Arrest & Charges: Patrick Michael Cox, 53 of Rye, NY. Police narrative: On November 30th, Officers responded to a 911 report of a fight in progress on Oakland Beach Avenue in the area of Milton Road not far from Playland in the City of Rye. Further investigation revealed that Cox got into a physical altercation with the passenger of a vehicle regarding their vehicle’s operation. The physical altercation escalated and Cox forcefully took a cellphone from the operator’s hand as she attempted to call 911.
WATCH: Yonkers police provide update on crash that killed sergeant
Officials say Sgt. Frank Gualdino, 53, a supervisor assigned to the traffic unit, was killed in a multivehicle crash on Tuckahoe Road at the Sprain Brook Parkway overpass in Yonkers around 3:30 p.m.
Monroe 19-Year-Old Charged With Rape After 'Incidents In Various Locations,' Police Say
A Hudson Valley 19-year-old man has been charged with rape after allegedly sexually assaulting a minor over several years. Orange County resident John Pelcin, of Monroe, was arrested on Tuesday, Nov. 29, according to Trooper Steven Nevel of the New York State Police. According to Nevel, on Friday, Sept. 2,...
Authorities seek driver who ran over Middletown man multiple times after altercation
The body of Jason Freeman, 36, was found in the parking lot of the Old Bridge Professional Plaza along Perrine Road.
Prosecutor: 15-year-old boy shot to death in Irvington
Authorities say the shooting happened just before 7 p.m. on Sunday at Melrose Avenue and Wills Place.
Police: Mahwah woman arrested, charged after shooting at former neighbor’s car in Waldwick
Waldwick police arrested Mahwah resident Megan Dzugay, 40, for an “isolated targeted incident” that left multiple bullet holes in the windows and doorframe of a Black Lexus GX 460 SUV parked at her former neighbor’s house on 56 Grove St.
On-duty Yonkers police officer killed in multi-vehicle accident
An on-duty Yonkers police officer was killed in a traffic accident on Thursday, according to the Yonkers Police Department. The sergeant, whose identity is being withheld pending notification of his family, was driving westbound on Tuckahoe Road.
FBI to Naugatuck man accused of killing daughter: 'The search will not stop until we find you.'
Naugatuck Police Chief Colin Mcallister told the media Thursday that law enforcement officials have been working nonstop.
News 12
Stamford police take over investigation of fire that hospitalized two toddlers
Stamford police have taken over the investigation into a fire that sent two toddlers to the hospital. Investigators want to know if the children’s mother was home at the time – and if not, where she was. Firefighters said the children were semiconscious when they were rescued from...
Police ID teen driver in fatal Lynbrook crash as former Roosevelt HS football player
According to police, Nasir Reid, was behind the wheel of a BMW on Ocean Avenue just after midnight on Tuesday.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Westchester police officer killed in auto accident
YONKERS – A Yonkers city police officer was struck and killed in a multi-vehicle accident that occurred on Tuckahoe Road at the Sprain Brook Parkway overpass around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday. The victim, a sergeant, was a 24-year veteran of the department. Investigators said he was traveling westbound in...
WATCH LIVE: Police, FBI provide update on search for Naugatuck man accused of killing 11-month-old daughter
Police are giving an update on the search for Christopher Francisquini, the Connecticut man on the run after being accused of killing his 11-month-old daughter.
Ulster County police: Woman's body found in wooded area in Town of Olive
Investigators say a passerby saw a person laying in a wooded area off Route 28 in the Town of Olive Tuesday morning.
NYPD: Train-surfing 15-year-old boy falls off subway car, dies in Brooklyn
Police say a 15-year-old was killed while train surfing on a city subway.
Police: On-duty sergeant dies following crash on Tuckahoe Road in Yonkers
The accident happened on the overpass of the Sprain Ridge Parkway near the entrance to Ridge Hill.
Police: Woman struck by police car in Yonkers
Police say the woman sustained minor injuries and was taken to a medical center for treatment.
Police: Man wanted for stealing from unlocked car in Hauppauge
Police tell News 12 the man stole a pair of sunglasses and other items from an SUV parked in a driveway on Busch Street.
TIRE IRON BEATDOWN: Armed NY Man Follows Victim To Rt. 46 Exxon Lot In Vicious Road Rage Attack
An armed New York man was motivated by road rage when he followed a victim into the parking lot of an Exxon gas station on Route 46 in Mount Olive and initiated a vicious beatdown using a tire iron, authorities charged. The fight occurred on Route 46 West in front...
Homicide detectives investigate West Babylon car fire
Homicide detectives, the county medical examiner and crime scene investigators were at the scene.
