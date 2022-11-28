ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rye Man Arrested Following Road Rage Altercation, Police Say

RYE, NY (December 1, 2022) — A Rye resident was arrested following an alleged road rage incident. Arrest & Charges: Patrick Michael Cox, 53 of Rye, NY. Police narrative: On November 30th, Officers responded to a 911 report of a fight in progress on Oakland Beach Avenue in the area of Milton Road not far from Playland in the City of Rye. Further investigation revealed that Cox got into a physical altercation with the passenger of a vehicle regarding their vehicle’s operation. The physical altercation escalated and Cox forcefully took a cellphone from the operator’s hand as she attempted to call 911.
Westchester police officer killed in auto accident

YONKERS – A Yonkers city police officer was struck and killed in a multi-vehicle accident that occurred on Tuckahoe Road at the Sprain Brook Parkway overpass around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday. The victim, a sergeant, was a 24-year veteran of the department. Investigators said he was traveling westbound in...
