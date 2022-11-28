RYE, NY (December 1, 2022) — A Rye resident was arrested following an alleged road rage incident. Arrest & Charges: Patrick Michael Cox, 53 of Rye, NY. Police narrative: On November 30th, Officers responded to a 911 report of a fight in progress on Oakland Beach Avenue in the area of Milton Road not far from Playland in the City of Rye. Further investigation revealed that Cox got into a physical altercation with the passenger of a vehicle regarding their vehicle’s operation. The physical altercation escalated and Cox forcefully took a cellphone from the operator’s hand as she attempted to call 911.

RYE, NY ・ 20 HOURS AGO