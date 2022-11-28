ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Klamath Falls, OR

Herald and News

Metal-o-mania: Klamath Falls hosts metal concert

If you’re metal and you know it, bang your head at this week’s upcoming metal-o-mania concert here in Klamath Falls. At 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, a menagerie of monstrous musicians will be living it up at the “Death Do Us Part” tour date, set to take place at Club Why Not Live Entertainment, with the famed Sleep Signals serving as the headliner group.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
mybasin.com

Closures due to weather for December 1st

The following schools/places are closed today, December 1st, due to weather. If you have a closure or delay, please email it to news@mybasin.com or send us a text to 541-850-7552. All Klamath County Schools. All Klamath Falls City Schools. Shasta Way Christian Preschool. New Horizon Christian School. Klamath Kid Center.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
ijpr.org

Advocates' survey says homeless residents are frustrated with Rogue Retreat

Volunteers with the street outreach project Judi’s Midnight Diner talked with 39 unhoused people over the summer along the Bear Creek Greenway. Results from their survey show 75% of respondents said they don’t trust the Rogue Retreat staff to treat them fairly. “You know, we ask people what...
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Wednesday 11/30 – Local Warming Shelters Need Volunteers, Medford Police Investigate Discharge of a Firearm at Tinseltown

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Local Warming Shelters are extending days of operation due to colder weather on the way this week. For these shelters to stay open they’re asking for volunteers.
MEDFORD, OR
oregontoday.net

I-5 Fatal, Jackson Co., Dec. 1

On Tuesday, November 29th, at approximately 7:11 PM, the Oregon State Police responded to a reported vehicle versus pedestrian collision on Interstate 5, near mile post 27, in Jackson County. The preliminary investigation indicated Gabriel Escobar (39), of Medford, had recently fled on foot from a nearby Fred Meyer after allegedly shoplifting. Escobar attempted to run across the freeway when he was struck and killed by a commercial motor vehicle traveling northbound in the slow lane. The slow lane was closed for approximately 3 hours while the crash investigation was conducted. OSP was assisted by the Jackson County STAR Team, Medford PD, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, and ODOT.
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
pdxmonthly.com

Property Watch: A Southern Oregon Ranch with Pristine River Frontage

Editor’s Note: Portland Monthly’s “Property Watch” column takes a weekly look at an interesting home in Portland’s real estate market (with periodic ventures to the burbs and points beyond, for good measure). This week: a Southern Oregon ranch on the Rogue River. Got a home you think would work for this column? Get in touch at [email protected].
EAGLE POINT, OR
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Thursday 12/1 – Winter Weather Advisory for Much of Southern Oregon; Man Killed Running Across I-5 After Alleged Shoplifting

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through 10:00 a.m. Thursday for much of Southern Oregon. An Urgent Winter Weather Message from the...
MEDFORD, OR
Klamath Alerts

Weather: City and County Schools Closed December 1st

Update: All Klamath County schools and all schools and activities in the city school district have been cancelled for December 1st due to winter weather conditions. Winter weather driving conditions exist with chain requirements in many mountain passes. Snow is expected to continue until tapering off this afternoon/evening.
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY STARTS WEDNESDAY EVENING ABOVE 1,500 FEET

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 10:00 p.m. Wednesday through 10:00 a.m. Thursday for much of southern Oregon above 1,500 feet. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said total snow accumulations will range from a trace to 2 inches, but up to 4 inches above 2,500 feet. The...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
Klamath Falls News

Strong winter storm to hit Basin; Winter Storm Warning issued

MEDFORD, Ore. - A strong winter storm will impact the region Wednesday into Thursday. Moderate to heavy snow is anticipated above 2500 ft. Light snow possible down to 1500 ft early Thursday morning. The heaviest snow is expected Wednesday evening through Thursday morning. Strong south-to-southwest winds will lead to blowing...
MEDFORD, OR
Klamath Falls News

Chiloquin company earns ODF Merit Award

CHILOQUIN, Ore. – Chiloquin Lawn Care based in Klamath County earned an Award of Merit last month from one of three regional advisory committees to the Oregon Board of Forestry. The same committee awarded the Operator of the Year title for Eastern Oregon to La Grande-based forest consultant Chuck...
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

Shoplifter hit by truck while running

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A man died Tuesday evening after being hit by a truck on Interstate 5, according to Oregon State Police. The man, identified as 39-year-old Gabriel Escobar was allegedly running on foot after shoplifting for a nearby Fred Meyer. Escober tried to cross the highway when he was hit by the truck.
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
Klamath Falls News

Two men arrested for robbery spree in Klamath Falls

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - On November 29, 2022, detectives from the Klamath Falls Police Department (KFPD), with assistance from the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO), identified and arrested two people in connection to several robberies that occurred in Klamath Falls. Samuel J. McConathy (27) and Geoffrey W. McKay (25)...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
kqennewsradio.com

WINTER STORM WATCH STARTS SUNDAY EVENING

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect from Sunday evening through Monday afternoon above 2,500 feet in the eastern Douglas County foothills, south central and southern Oregon Cascades, Siskiyou Mountains and Jackson County. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said heavy snow and blowing snow is possible. Total accumulations of...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR

