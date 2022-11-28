Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KDRV
Organization provides a weekly free farmers market for the community
PHOENIX, TALENT & MEDFORD, Ore. -- The Rogue Foods Unites is providing a weekly no cost farmers market to help families in need and those affected by the Almeda fire. Jesus Rios, Client Resource Coordinator with Rogue Foods Unites said this is one way to give back to the community.
Herald and News
Metal-o-mania: Klamath Falls hosts metal concert
If you’re metal and you know it, bang your head at this week’s upcoming metal-o-mania concert here in Klamath Falls. At 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, a menagerie of monstrous musicians will be living it up at the “Death Do Us Part” tour date, set to take place at Club Why Not Live Entertainment, with the famed Sleep Signals serving as the headliner group.
mybasin.com
Closures due to weather for December 1st
The following schools/places are closed today, December 1st, due to weather. If you have a closure or delay, please email it to news@mybasin.com or send us a text to 541-850-7552. All Klamath County Schools. All Klamath Falls City Schools. Shasta Way Christian Preschool. New Horizon Christian School. Klamath Kid Center.
ijpr.org
Advocates' survey says homeless residents are frustrated with Rogue Retreat
Volunteers with the street outreach project Judi’s Midnight Diner talked with 39 unhoused people over the summer along the Bear Creek Greenway. Results from their survey show 75% of respondents said they don’t trust the Rogue Retreat staff to treat them fairly. “You know, we ask people what...
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Wednesday 11/30 – Local Warming Shelters Need Volunteers, Medford Police Investigate Discharge of a Firearm at Tinseltown
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Local Warming Shelters are extending days of operation due to colder weather on the way this week. For these shelters to stay open they’re asking for volunteers.
oregontoday.net
I-5 Fatal, Jackson Co., Dec. 1
On Tuesday, November 29th, at approximately 7:11 PM, the Oregon State Police responded to a reported vehicle versus pedestrian collision on Interstate 5, near mile post 27, in Jackson County. The preliminary investigation indicated Gabriel Escobar (39), of Medford, had recently fled on foot from a nearby Fred Meyer after allegedly shoplifting. Escobar attempted to run across the freeway when he was struck and killed by a commercial motor vehicle traveling northbound in the slow lane. The slow lane was closed for approximately 3 hours while the crash investigation was conducted. OSP was assisted by the Jackson County STAR Team, Medford PD, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, and ODOT.
SFist
Endangered Gray Wolves Give Birth to Largest Pack Of Pups California Has Seen in A Century
Congratulations are in order for the two endangered gray wolves OR-85 and his female mate WHA01F, who just welcomed eight new pups, the largest litter of gray wolf pups California has seen in more than 100 years. In very encouraging wildlife news, the Chronicle ran a Tuesday story declaring “California...
pdxmonthly.com
Property Watch: A Southern Oregon Ranch with Pristine River Frontage
Editor’s Note: Portland Monthly’s “Property Watch” column takes a weekly look at an interesting home in Portland’s real estate market (with periodic ventures to the burbs and points beyond, for good measure). This week: a Southern Oregon ranch on the Rogue River. Got a home you think would work for this column? Get in touch at [email protected].
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Thursday 12/1 – Winter Weather Advisory for Much of Southern Oregon; Man Killed Running Across I-5 After Alleged Shoplifting
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through 10:00 a.m. Thursday for much of Southern Oregon. An Urgent Winter Weather Message from the...
Weather: City and County Schools Closed December 1st
Update: All Klamath County schools and all schools and activities in the city school district have been cancelled for December 1st due to winter weather conditions. Winter weather driving conditions exist with chain requirements in many mountain passes. Snow is expected to continue until tapering off this afternoon/evening.
Oregon Rogue River blue cheese is on the menu at White House state dinner tonight
The tiny Rogue Creamery team in southern Oregon’s Central Point cheered when they heard the news: Their world-champion Rogue River Blue will be served at the White House state dinner for French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte, on Thursday. “What an immense honor,” said Marguerite Merritt, Rogue...
kqennewsradio.com
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY STARTS WEDNESDAY EVENING ABOVE 1,500 FEET
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 10:00 p.m. Wednesday through 10:00 a.m. Thursday for much of southern Oregon above 1,500 feet. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said total snow accumulations will range from a trace to 2 inches, but up to 4 inches above 2,500 feet. The...
Klamath Falls News
Strong winter storm to hit Basin; Winter Storm Warning issued
MEDFORD, Ore. - A strong winter storm will impact the region Wednesday into Thursday. Moderate to heavy snow is anticipated above 2500 ft. Light snow possible down to 1500 ft early Thursday morning. The heaviest snow is expected Wednesday evening through Thursday morning. Strong south-to-southwest winds will lead to blowing...
Klamath Falls News
Chiloquin company earns ODF Merit Award
CHILOQUIN, Ore. – Chiloquin Lawn Care based in Klamath County earned an Award of Merit last month from one of three regional advisory committees to the Oregon Board of Forestry. The same committee awarded the Operator of the Year title for Eastern Oregon to La Grande-based forest consultant Chuck...
kptv.com
Shoplifter hit by truck while running
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A man died Tuesday evening after being hit by a truck on Interstate 5, according to Oregon State Police. The man, identified as 39-year-old Gabriel Escobar was allegedly running on foot after shoplifting for a nearby Fred Meyer. Escober tried to cross the highway when he was hit by the truck.
krcrtv.com
Severe winter storm could impact travel in Southern Oregon, Northern California
SOUTHERN OREGON — The National Weather Service issued a winter storm watch for most of Southern Oregon and Siskiyou County from Wednesday morning until 4:00 p.m. Thursday. The winter storm watch includes all areas in the South Central Oregon Cascades, Southern Oregon Cascades, and Siskiyous. Parts of Interstate 5,...
Klamath Falls News
Two men arrested for robbery spree in Klamath Falls
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - On November 29, 2022, detectives from the Klamath Falls Police Department (KFPD), with assistance from the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO), identified and arrested two people in connection to several robberies that occurred in Klamath Falls. Samuel J. McConathy (27) and Geoffrey W. McKay (25)...
KDRV
Medford man died in I-5 pedestrian-auto collision near Barnett Road
MEDFORD, Ore. -- A Medford man is dead today as a pedestrian hit by a truck along Interstate 5 in Medford. Oregon State Police (OSP) report today that 39-year-old Gabriel Escobar died last night after 7pm near mile post 27 in South Medford. That location is near the I-5 interchange...
KDRV
Two suspects arrested in connection to string of robberies in Klamath Falls
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – The Klamath Falls Police Department (KFPD) and the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) have arrested two suspects who are linked to a string of robberies in Klamath Falls. Police arrested 27-year-old Samuel J. McConathy and 25-year-old Geoffrey W. McKay in connection to five robberies...
kqennewsradio.com
WINTER STORM WATCH STARTS SUNDAY EVENING
A Winter Storm Watch is in effect from Sunday evening through Monday afternoon above 2,500 feet in the eastern Douglas County foothills, south central and southern Oregon Cascades, Siskiyou Mountains and Jackson County. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said heavy snow and blowing snow is possible. Total accumulations of...
Comments / 0