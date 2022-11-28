Read full article on original website
Related
Tri-City Herald
State of the SEC? Pretty Good According to Greg Sankey: All Things CW
The All Things CW notes column by Christopher Walsh will appear in five parts this week, one each day. This is ... How strong is the Southeastern Conference before adding Oklahoma and Texas, and while dealing with the changing landscape of collegiate athletics?. Commissioner Greg Sankey was happy to tell...
Future Rebel OL Sanders Caps Career with State Title Over Fellow Pledge Reed
Future Ole Miss football teammates clashed with the Tennessee DII-AAA state championship on the line Thursday
Tri-City Herald
Former Michigan QB Cade McNamara Commits to Iowa, per Report
Former Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara has reportedly committed to Iowa to begin the next chapter of his college football career, according to the ESPN’s Pete Thamel. The news comes after McNamara entered the transfer portal on Monday, according to Sports Illustrated’s Richard Johnson. McNamara was Michigan’s starting quarterback during the 2021 season when the Wolverines went 12–2.
Ohio State Recruit Has 2-Word Description Of Michigan Game Visit
A top 2024 recruit experienced a frenzied gameday atmosphere when attending the season's biggest rivalry matchup. Per Garrick Hodge of Eleven Warriors, offensive lineman Jordan Seaton went to Columbus for Saturday's Big Ten bout between Ohio State and Michigan. The four-star prospect described the visit as "very eventful." Per 247...
Tri-City Herald
Louisville RB Tiyon Evans Declares for 2023 NFL Draft
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville junior running back Tiyon Evans has declared for the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft and will forego his remaining collegiate eligibility, he announced Friday on social media. He will not play in Louisville’s upcoming bowl, as he is the first Cardinal to officially declare for the draft.
Alabama 'execution survivor' reaches settlement with state
Alabama won't seek another lethal injection date for an inmate whose September execution had been halted because of problems establishing an intravenous line, according to the terms of a settlement agreement approved on Monday.The state agreed to never use lethal injection again as an execution method to put Alan Eugene Miller to death. Any future effort to execute him will be done by nitrogen hypoxia, an execution method authorized in Alabama but that has never been used to carry out a death sentence in the US. There is currently no protocol in place for using nitrogen hypoxia.On Tuesday, U.S....
Tri-City Herald
Seahawks’ Joey Blount endures, cries, after the killings of 3 of his Virginia teammates
The Seahawks’ plane had just landed home from Germany. Joey Blount and every other player, coach and staffer had just flown more than 10 hours from Seattle’s game against Tampa Bay in Munich Nov. 13. The rookie safety immediately did what all of us do upon landing from a flight. He turned on his phone.
Tri-City Herald
Kaleb Smith Commitment Was A Steal For Notre Dame
Notre Dame put the finishing touches on a dynamic wide receiver group when Frisco (Texas) Reedy wide receiver Kaleb Smith opted for the Irish over Texas Tech. Smith, who was previously committed to the Red Raiders, brings an element to the wide receiver corp that is extremely unique. To understand...
Tri-City Herald
Bengal Bets: Top Wagers For Cincinnati’s AFC Clash Against Kansas City
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals face their biggest battle this season on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs. We are also fighting to get back on the plus side of the Bengal Bets ledger. Joe Burrow and Co. are looking to topple Patrick Mahomes for the third-straight time. He'd...
Enquirer names Greater Cincinnati high school athletes of the week, Dec. 2
In a vote that ended Dec. 2, Cincinnati.com readers selected the Cincinnati Enquirer Athletes of the Week, presented by Mercy Health, from high school sports action through Nov. 27. Winners will receive certificates by the end of the sports season. The Athlete of the Week voting occurs during all high school sports seasons and recognizes athletes...
Tri-City Herald
NFL Draft: Tyler Van Dyke Returning to Miami
The Miami Hurricanes were looking for a big year behind quarterback Tyler Van Dyke and new head coach Mario Cristobal. Things may have gone south in Miami in 2022, but the plan is to run it back for the 2023 season. After a rocky start, Van Dyke started finding his...
Comments / 0