The Kansas City Chiefs are set to face the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season. A rematch of last season’s AFC title game, these two teams are in the thick of the conference playoff race. The Chiefs are atop the AFC West, while the Bengals are in hot pursuit of the AFC North division. Who will come away with a win to strengthen their standings?

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 30 MINUTES AGO