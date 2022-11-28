Read full article on original website
Related
Headlines: Man arrested school crash, Hastings stolen car, $14,000 stolen from Ulster home
Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley
School bus with children on board hits utility pole and house in Rockland County
News 12 has been told that there were around 20 children on the bus, and some have been taken to the hospital for treatment. The severity of any injuries is unknown at this time.
Multi-vehicle wreck involving overturned dump truck shuts 2 lanes of I-78 in Warren County
A multi-vehicle crash Thursday morning on Interstate 78 West in Greenwich Township temporarily shut two of the three lanes, New Jersey State Police and the New Jersey Department of Transportation report. A dump truck overturned in the crash east of exit 4, the DOT said. Emergency radio reports said five...
Fire damages home in Wayne County
WAYMART, Pa. — An electric heater is to blame for a house fire in Wayne County. It started in a home on South Street in Waymart around 11 Thursday morning. A fire marshal says the heater sparked the fire on the first floor. Officials say no one was injured.
Orange County man charged with deliberately driving into Wallkill school buildings
An Orange County man has been charged after deliberately driving into school buildings in the Ulster County hamlet of Wallkill last month, authorities say.
Name of victim released in deadly Sullivan County crash
Authorities say 30-year-old Angela Theodoseau was driving a 2020 Toyota on Route 17-B, near Bethel Woods, and collided with a dump truck.
'Somebody is going to be hurt.' Spring Valley village worker breaks silence to discuss safety code concerns
Frank Youngman told News 12's Senior Investigative Reporter Tara Rosenblum that he was compelled to break his silence.
2 dead after single-vehicle car crash on N.J. highway
Two people died from a car crash in Bergen County on Tuesday, officials said. Ramsey police officers responded to a crash on Route 17 North, near Lake Street in Ramsey, according to Chief Brian Lyman. The crash only involved one vehicle, which left the road and struck a tree, Lyman...
Headlines: Body found in Ulster County, 3 hospital workers injured while cleaning, murder suspect fit for trial
Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley.
Ulster County's sheriff: Home health aide stole $14K from Rosendale home
Ulster County Sheriff's Office detectives say they arrested a home health aide accused of stealing various items while working for a town resident.
Authorities seek driver who ran over Middletown man multiple times after altercation
The body of Jason Freeman, 36, was found in the parking lot of the Old Bridge Professional Plaza along Perrine Road.
Ulster County police: Woman's body found in wooded area in Town of Olive
Investigators say a passerby saw a person laying in a wooded area off Route 28 in the Town of Olive Tuesday morning.
Wanted Driver Barrels Stolen Jeep Through Morris County Intersection, Hits Car, Lands On Lawn
A Warren County man wanted for theft and burglary was on Fentanyl when he barreled a stolen Jeep through a stop sign, struck another car, ran through a fence, landed on a Morris County lawn, and later lied to police about his identity, authorities charged. Florham Park Police responded to...
PSP search for missing Monroe County teen
BRODHEADSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are asking for public help in finding a 17-year-old girl missing out of Monroe County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, a teen from Brodheadsville was reported missing on Tuesday around 9:00 a.m. The family told Troopers that she may be attempting to travel to New Jersey. Police described her […]
Mid-Hudson News Network
Poughkeepsie woman fleeing from trooper crashes into town police vehicle
WAPPINGERS FALLS – Twenty-two-year-old Kaylee Espinosa is facing two misdemeanor charges and several traffic violations after leading state troopers on a high-speed chase northbound on Route 9 on the night of November 19, 2022. The pursuit began in the Town of Wappinger and ended when Espinosa, a Poughkeepsie resident, crashed into a Town of Poughkeepsie police cruiser that was attempting to stop the fleeing vehicle.
TIRE IRON BEATDOWN: Armed NY Man Follows Victim To Rt. 46 Exxon Lot In Vicious Road Rage Attack
An armed New York man was motivated by road rage when he followed a victim into the parking lot of an Exxon gas station on Route 46 in Mount Olive and initiated a vicious beatdown using a tire iron, authorities charged. The fight occurred on Route 46 West in front...
Woman Found Lying Unresponsive Alongside Ulster County Road
The Ulster County Sheriff's Office has begun an investigation. According to the Ulster County Sheriff's Office, early Tuesday morning a passerby driving on Route 28 in the Boiceville area called to report that there was an unresponsive person laying in a wooded area. When deputies responded to the scene they located a female who was deceased.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Ulster deputy suspended after his official vehicle was burglarized
ULSTER COUNTY – Several police agencies are investigating numerous car larcenies that occurred in Ulster County during the overnight hours on October 26th and 27th. One of the vehicles that had property stolen was an official Ulster County Sheriff’s Office car assigned to a sergeant in the department.
Body Of Missing Man With Rockland Ties Found At Garden State Parkway Rest Stop: Sources
The body of a missing Rockland County native was found at a Garden State Parkway rest stop in Montvale, just south of the state border, on Tuesday, responders said. No foul play was suspected in the death of Brian Lenihan, they said. Lenihan, 43, who most recently lived in Wilmington,...
Police: Mahwah woman arrested, charged after shooting at former neighbor’s car in Waldwick
Waldwick police arrested Mahwah resident Megan Dzugay, 40, for an “isolated targeted incident” that left multiple bullet holes in the windows and doorframe of a Black Lexus GX 460 SUV parked at her former neighbor’s house on 56 Grove St.
