Sullivan County, NY

Newswatch 16

Fire damages home in Wayne County

WAYMART, Pa. — An electric heater is to blame for a house fire in Wayne County. It started in a home on South Street in Waymart around 11 Thursday morning. A fire marshal says the heater sparked the fire on the first floor. Officials say no one was injured.
WAYNE COUNTY, PA
NJ.com

2 dead after single-vehicle car crash on N.J. highway

Two people died from a car crash in Bergen County on Tuesday, officials said. Ramsey police officers responded to a crash on Route 17 North, near Lake Street in Ramsey, according to Chief Brian Lyman. The crash only involved one vehicle, which left the road and struck a tree, Lyman...
RAMSEY, NJ
WBRE

PSP search for missing Monroe County teen

BRODHEADSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are asking for public help in finding a 17-year-old girl missing out of Monroe County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, a teen from Brodheadsville was reported missing on Tuesday around 9:00 a.m. The family told Troopers that she may be attempting to travel to New Jersey. Police described her […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Mid-Hudson News Network

Poughkeepsie woman fleeing from trooper crashes into town police vehicle

WAPPINGERS FALLS – Twenty-two-year-old Kaylee Espinosa is facing two misdemeanor charges and several traffic violations after leading state troopers on a high-speed chase northbound on Route 9 on the night of November 19, 2022. The pursuit began in the Town of Wappinger and ended when Espinosa, a Poughkeepsie resident, crashed into a Town of Poughkeepsie police cruiser that was attempting to stop the fleeing vehicle.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
105.5 The Wolf

Woman Found Lying Unresponsive Alongside Ulster County Road

The Ulster County Sheriff's Office has begun an investigation. According to the Ulster County Sheriff's Office, early Tuesday morning a passerby driving on Route 28 in the Boiceville area called to report that there was an unresponsive person laying in a wooded area. When deputies responded to the scene they located a female who was deceased.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Ulster deputy suspended after his official vehicle was burglarized

ULSTER COUNTY – Several police agencies are investigating numerous car larcenies that occurred in Ulster County during the overnight hours on October 26th and 27th. One of the vehicles that had property stolen was an official Ulster County Sheriff’s Office car assigned to a sergeant in the department.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY

