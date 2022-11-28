ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

NC Lottery

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Monday:

Cash 5

05-09-12-20-30

(five, nine, twelve, twenty, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

Lucky For Life

17-21-35-36-42, Lucky Ball: 9

(seventeen, twenty-one, thirty-five, thirty-six, forty-two; Lucky Ball: nine)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 305,000,000

Pick 3 Day

3-6-3, Fireball: 5

(three, six, three; Fireball: five)

Pick 3 Evening

1-3-8, Fireball: 8

(one, three, eight; Fireball: eight)

Pick 4 Day

6-5-2-9, Fireball: 1

(six, five, two, nine; Fireball: one)

Pick 4 Evening

0-6-0-0, Fireball: 2

(zero, six, zero, zero; Fireball: two)

Powerball

29-30-32-48-50, Powerball: 20, Power Play: 2

(twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-two, forty-eight, fifty; Powerball: twenty; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $65,000,000

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

