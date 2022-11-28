Read full article on original website
Gene Smith apologizes to Michigan State hockey player, Sadlocha no longer with teamThe LanternColumbus, OH
Michigan State men’s ice hockey player accuses Ohio State player of using racial slurs during gameThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
USPS: Mason Post Office Reopens for ServiceBryan DijkhuizenMason, MI
Santa at Mason Area Historical Museum Before and After Mason Holidays Light ParadeMason 48854Mason, MI
Holiday cheer will take over downtown DeWitt this weekend
Out with Thanksgiving, and in with Christmas! Starting Wednesday, the DeWitt Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting its Festival of Trees.
Jackson community coming together to keep local bookstore afloat
The Book Cottage has been a Jackson staple for almost a decade but could now be in its final chapters.
MSU Surplus Store to host final upcycle of semester, teases spring events to come
This Friday, Spartan Upcycle will host its final event of the semester. Students are invited to create winter wreaths out of reclaimed materials at the MSU Surplus Store.Organizers will collect "discarded books, paper, metal, fabric and objects found in nature" from the surplus store and provide supplies for students to create wreaths "embellished with ribbon, yarn, glitter, paint" and much more.Surplus Store education coordinator Katie Deska is an organizer of Friday's event. She said they "want to do something for students that makes them feel they can get a chance to relax a little bit and wind down."In that spirit,...
WILX-TV
Jackson Catholic School to host vendor and craft show
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The holiday season has arrived, and you can shop for great gifts in Jackson County. St. John’s School will be hosting a vendor and craft show. Shoppers can expect to find a variety of independent vendors and items that are exclusively handmade. The event will...
WILX-TV
Eaton Rapids gear up for Hometown Family Christmas and parade
EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - Eaton Rapids Area Chamber of Commerce and the City of Eaton Rapids will be hosting Hometown Family Christmas on December 3. The event will have a parade, tree lighting, and pictures with Mr. and Mrs. Claus. The parade will begin at 6:00 p.m. starting at...
Jackson toy store making a difference at no cost
Everything is donated from the community and ready to go into one of the store's shopping bags.
WILX-TV
Jackson District Library branch closes for new location
SPRING ARBOR, Mich. (WILX) - A branch of the Jackson District Library was closed on Monday. Staff closed the Spring Arbor Branch for work to move to a new building. The Spring Arbor Senior Center was purchased by officials from the Jackson District Library for $400,000. The library said it will allow for more material and more meeting spaces in the new building. The senior center is located on Star Road near Warner Elementary School.
Locals light-up with smiles at 21st annual Mason Holiday Lighted Parade
Neighborhood reporter Hannah McIlree found out why Mason residents were merry and bright during this holiday season!
msu.edu
MSU prepares for 2023 Science Festival
Planning for the 11th annual Michigan State University Science Festival is underway. The festival will highlight free events in the STEAM disciplines (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics) throughout the month of April. This year, the festival is returning to hosting in-person events after solely being virtual from 2020-21 and offering mainly virtual events with a limited number of in-person events in 2022.
msu.edu
DeWitt Gives Back hosts new donation event for November
A new month means a new donation event for the high school club DeWitt Give Back. The club designated October as Socktober and asked community members to donate socks for those in need. More than 700 pairs of socks were donated throughout the month. The socks were donated to various locations including a veterans halfway house, Lansing area homeless shelters and a domestic abuse shelter.
jtv.tv
Jackson District Library Announces Liz Breed as New Director
(November 29, 2022 11:35 AM) The Jackson District Library Board of Directors announced today the hiring of Liz Breed as JDL’s new director, following a month-long search. Breed was previously JDL’s assistant director. “We are delighted and looking forward to Liz taking over as JDL’s Director,” JDL Board...
Pets of the week: Adorable Cupid has sweet puppy breath. June has stunning eyes
JACKSON, MI – Cupid and June are just two of the many pets at Cascades Humane Society that are looking for loving forever homes. Adorable Cupid has joined Cascades Humane Society with seven of her siblings. She is a McNab puppy, which is a type of a herding dog. They can vary in size, from 30 to 60 pounds, although it’s expected Cupid and her siblings to be on the larger end of that size range.
jtv.tv
Michigan Theatre Announces Major Capital Campaign
An artist rendering of the proposed stage extension (viewed from the balcony) for the Michigan Theatre. Courtesy Michigan Theatre. (November 29, 2022 11:18 PM) The Michigan Theatre of Jackson today announced the start of a capital campaign to raise funds for a major restoration project. In making the announcement, Executive Director Steve Tucker said, “The project will restore the theatre to its original beauty while meeting the needs of the 21st Century.”
WILX-TV
Axe-Throwing team out of Jackson heads to World Championships
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Four Michiganders will represent the city of Jackson this week at the World Axe and knife Throwing Championships. Dutsin and Leslie Wellman, as well as their teammates Tommy Runkel and Kyle Speelman, will head to Appleton, Wisconsin this week to compete for axe throwing’s biggest prize.
WLNS
Here’s a list of local schools the state considers “low achieving”
Here’s a list of schools the state considers “low achieving” – which means they’re among the lowest performing 5% of schools or that they’re high schools with graduation rates of 67% or less:. Da Vinci Institute – Jackson. Durand Area High School. Great...
A New Restaurant is Coming Soon to Williamston
If you consider yourself to be a foodie in and around the Lansing area, first of all, you've got to check out the Lansing Foodies Facebook group. They always have up-to-date knowledge about what's going on with local restaurants and the delicious food they offer. Not to mention an abundance of yummy food pics.
WILX-TV
Meijer to give out $1M in donations to midwestern food banks
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Food banks across the midwestern US are expected to receive a portion of a $1 million donation from Meijer. The donations are coming from the “Simply Give” hunger relief program which has been helping food banks since 2018. About $34,000 will go to stock shelves at food banks across the Greater Lansing area. The rest will be split among more than 250 food pantries in the midwest.
WILX-TV
Lost pony reunited with Meridian Township family
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A pony that decided to take a walk on Thanksgiving has been reunited with its family. According to authorities, the Shetland Pony Bugsy decided to go for a walk, causing several citizens to attempt to get ahold of him. Police believe Bugsy was headed for the...
Township Shutting Down Kalamazoo Area Farm In Controversial Move
There seems to be some big controversy after the Soil Friends Hard Cider CO in Galesburg received a notice from the township of Comstock informing them that all operations would be shut down. Over the weekend they made a Facebook post that shows the ordinance, telling them to close:. Unfortunately,...
MLive.com
Meet the 2022 Jackson-area Dream Team on offense
JACKSON – As we have now reached the end of the 2022 football season, it is time to look back on some of the best of the best on area teams. In a season in which new coaches took teams to new heights, Napoleon had its best season in school history and Lumen Christi made it an even dozen state championships, some players stood out.
