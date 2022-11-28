ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh aware of Purdue football's upset reputation

By Sam King, Lafayette Journal & Courier
 4 days ago
INDIANAPOLIS - Don't think Michigan is already looking ahead to the College Football Playoff.

The Wolverines thumped rival Ohio State on Saturday to win the Big Ten East division title, but No. 2 Michigan is well aware it still has West division champion Purdue on Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium before it can think about turning its attention to winning a national championship.

Michigan is ranked No. 2 in The Associated Press poll, a position prone to upsets at the hands of Purdue under head coach Jeff Brohm.

The Boilermakers are 7-6 in the past five seasons against ranked teams, including wins last season over a second-ranked Iowa and third-ranked Michigan State team. In 2018, Purdue stunned then-No. 2 Ohio State. Purdue is 2-0 this season against ranked teams, beating Minnesota and Illinois when each was in the Top 25.

It's led to some dubbing Purdue the "Spoilermakers" which has also been made into a T-shirt.

"I remember being in the position, what that feels like," Harbaugh said. "It is so filled with optimism and good feeling with your team. I remember the feeling last year and nobody expected us to be there last year. Here's this opportunity to go play in the championship game.

"I know how dangerous a team like that can be. I would imagine that is the same feeling Purdue is having. And the same feeling we're having. It inspires your team and it invigorates it."

Brohm also is 2-0 in conference championship games as a head coach, winning the 2015 and '16 Conference USA titles while at Western Kentucky.

Michigan is attempting to repeat as Big Ten champion.

The Wolverines defeated Iowa 42-3 in their first Big Ten Championship game appearance. A win would almost assuredly send Michigan into the College Football Playoff.

"There's going to be more pressure on Michigan, of course," Brohm said. "They've got a chance to really do something special this year and they're in a great position to do that. For us, this is a one-game shot to play in the championship game and roll the dice and see what we can do."

