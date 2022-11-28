Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Family Dollar Store Permanently Closes - Last day of Operations December 17Ty D.Little Chute, WI
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Dealing With Significant InjuryOnlyHomersGreen Bay, WI
Family Dollar Closing Plans for 2023Bryan DijkhuizenAlgonac, MI
Third Family Dollar Store This Month Announced as Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergLittle Chute, WI
Seahawks’ Joey Blount endures, cries, after the killings of 3 of his Virginia teammates
The Seahawks’ plane had just landed home from Germany. Joey Blount and every other player, coach and staffer had just flown more than 10 hours from Seattle’s game against Tampa Bay in Munich Nov. 13. The rookie safety immediately did what all of us do upon landing from a flight. He turned on his phone.
The Buffalo Bills Have a Chance to Force Robert Kraft to Finally Accept the Brutal Truth About Bill Belichick
Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots have had problems closing out quality opponents in recent years. The post The Buffalo Bills Have a Chance to Force Robert Kraft to Finally Accept the Brutal Truth About Bill Belichick appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Jaguars vs. Lions: 5 Pressing Questions On Week 13 Battle
At 4-7 and with arguably the biggest game of the season just one week away, the Jacksonville Jaguars are faced with a critical test. Lose in Detroit, and next week's test vs. the Tennessee Titans looks much different. Defeat the 4-7 Lions, though, and the Jaguars set the stage for a potentially epic showdown.
Horseshoe Huddle Podcast: Can the Colts Upset the Cowboys?
The Indianapolis Colts will be in primetime for the second straight week as they head down to "Jerry World" to take on the Dallas Cowboys. The Colts (4-7-1) are clinging to their playoff hopes, needing to win out to have a shot at the postseason. The Cowboys (8-3) are deep in the playoff hunt, holding the first wild card spot in the NFC and only two games behind the Philadelphia Eagles (10-1) for the lead in the NFC East.
Antonio Brown Threatens to Shoot Mother of his Children ‘In Front of Police’
DEC 2 ANTONIO BROWN TROUBLE Antonio Brown on occasion brings up the idea of a return to the NFL, sometimes suggesting the Dallas Cowboys as his employer. That is not going to happen. Instead, Brown has real-life issues as he is again facing legal action in the wake of a recent alleged domestic incident that resulted in an arrest order being issued for the former NFL standout.
Chiefs Injury Updates Ahead of Game vs. Bengals
The Kansas City Chiefs' Week 13 injury report was chock-full of names, although most of the list was far from alarming. Of the 14 players who appeared on the report to start the week, all but four of them were full participants in practice on Wednesday. Players such as wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster, guards Trey Smith and Joe Thuney, offensive tackle Lucas Niang, cornerback L'Jarius Sneed and others were designated with various respective injuries, although none of them were held back by the time the final stretch of the week rolled around. From that perspective, Kansas City's laundry list of injuries wasn't nearly that severe in reality.
Bills Start Slow, But Josh Allen Picks Up Pace in First Half at Patriots
The Buffalo Bills are heading into the locker room up 17-7 against the New England Patriots on Thursday Night Football at Foxborough's Gillette Stadium. The Bills hold a lead now, but the team stumbled out of the gates. After scoring just a field goal on its opening drive, Buffalo allowed...
Packers at Bears: How to Watch, Stream, Listen, Bet
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Only once over the last 41 seasons have the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears both finished the season with losing records. That was 2017, when Aaron Rodgers missed half the season with a broken collarbone and the Packers went 7-9. The teams seem destined to finish below .500 this season. Heading into Sunday’s game at Soldier Field, the Packers are 4-8 and the Bears are 3-9.
Report: Clippers Looking to Improve Roster Before Trade Deadline
The LA Clippers were supposed to be one of the best teams in the NBA this season, with one of the highest odds of winning the championship. They haven't been a bad team so far, but they have not been great - Kawhi Leonard and Paul George continue another season of not being available. As such, the team may make some moves.
Zac Taylor Shares Latest Injury Updates on Ja’Marr Chase and Joe Mixon
CINCINNATI — Bengals star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase will play on Sunday against the Chiefs. He's missed four games with a hip injury. "I hate to use the words for sure, but I'm optimistic," head coach Zac Taylor said. "He's on track. He's practicing. We'll see where it goes on Sunday."
Browns TE David Njoku Likely Out Against Texans
Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku has missed practice all week with a knee injury sustained in the victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, likely keeping him out against the Houston Texans. The Browns would like to believe they can handle the beleaguered Texans without Njoku in hopes that he can be available when they play the Cincinnati Bengals.
X-Factors for Raiders vs. Chargers
The Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers both come into their game on Sunday with neither team being able to afford a bad loss. It makes the opportunity for x-factors to step into the fold and make the key difference a big one, and we'll get into those below.
Steelers Who Need to Finish Season Strong
Even with the Pittsburgh Steelers' playoff hopes looking pretty dim, there’s still a lot to play for over the next six weeks. Whether it be the development of youngsters or the resurgence of struggling veterans, the next month and a half will lay the foundation for the 2023 Steelers. Before heading into the offseason, it’ll be crucial for the organization to figure out exactly what they have on the roster and where their needs lie before entering the free agency and NFL Draft periods.
Latest Mock Draft Has UW’s Penix, Odunze as First-Rounders
Throughout the season, Kalen DeBoer says he and his coaching staff have held low-key conversations with University of Washington football players with eligibility remaining regarding their NFL possibilities. This is done, he said, to help these Huskies find out how much they're valued and where they could be slotted by...
Louisville RB Tiyon Evans Declares for 2023 NFL Draft
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville junior running back Tiyon Evans has declared for the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft and will forego his remaining collegiate eligibility, he announced Friday on social media. He will not play in Louisville’s upcoming bowl, as he is the first Cardinal to officially declare for the draft.
Kaleb Smith Commitment Was A Steal For Notre Dame
Notre Dame put the finishing touches on a dynamic wide receiver group when Frisco (Texas) Reedy wide receiver Kaleb Smith opted for the Irish over Texas Tech. Smith, who was previously committed to the Red Raiders, brings an element to the wide receiver corp that is extremely unique. To understand...
Thursday Dolphins Notebook: Injury Update, Miller Out, Jimmy G Recollection, and More
The Miami Dolphins injury report Thursday included two positive changes, but neither dealt with tackles Terron Armstead or Austin Jackson. Armstead (toe/pec) and Jackson (ankle) again missed practice after sustaining injuries during the 30-15 victory against the Houston Texans at Hard Rock Stadium, and running back Myles Gaskin also again sat out practice with shoulder/ankle injuries.
NBA Fines Draymond Green For Interaction With Fan
The NBA announced on Thursday evening that Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green had been fined $25,000 for directing obscene language at a fan. The incident occurred with 11:20 remaining in the fourth quarter of Golden State's loss to the Mavericks on Tuesday. Green is no stranger to disciplinary action...
