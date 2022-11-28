Yeah, the Hornets didn't play very well against Boston, but the same could be said for just about anyone that takes on the C's right now. The Hornets have had a few days to rest and because of that, they'll get Terry Rozier back which will provide a much-needed boost to the rotation. Charlotte has struggled hitting the three-ball in the previous two matchups with Washington, but not tonight. They'll find their groove early and often and the efficiency from deep will lift them to victory in front of the home crowd.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 44 MINUTES AGO