Philadelphia Finally Uncover the Name of The Boy in the BoxLarry LeasePhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia Welcomes the Fifth Bus of Migrants From TexasTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
How Making Changes to Your Home Affects Your Mental StateElliot RhodesHavertown, PA
Pita Chip Celebrates Founder's 'Americaversary' with Free Falafel on Friday, December 9Marilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Here’s What Philadelphia Mayor Kenney Can Learn From Other Democratic Mayors On the Migrant Crisis (Opinion)Tom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
Lakers News: Will Brutal December Slate Kill L.A.’s Season?
Your 8-12 Los Angeles Lakers' intense December slate is not for the faint of heart. This month, L.A. will face off against several of the best teams in the NBA, plus some other, very competitive clubs that look to be angling for postseason berths. Let's take a gander:. December 2nd...
Joel Embiid Discusses James Harden’s Potential Return Next Week
It’s been a while since Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has shared the court with the ten-time All-Star James Harden. As Harden went down with an injury early last month, he played in just nine games to begin the 2022-2023 season. After getting diagnosed with a tendon strain in his foot, Harden was ruled out for roughly a month to recover.
Paul Pierce Says Boston Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Has Surpassed Kevin Durant
Former NBA player Paul Pierce is known for his outlandish takes, especially when it comes to the Miami Heat. Pierce recently made another bold claim on his podcast with Kevin Garnett. When the subject of Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum arose, Piece said he was a better player than Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant.
Score Predictions for Hornets vs Wizards
Yeah, the Hornets didn't play very well against Boston, but the same could be said for just about anyone that takes on the C's right now. The Hornets have had a few days to rest and because of that, they'll get Terry Rozier back which will provide a much-needed boost to the rotation. Charlotte has struggled hitting the three-ball in the previous two matchups with Washington, but not tonight. They'll find their groove early and often and the efficiency from deep will lift them to victory in front of the home crowd.
NBA Fines Draymond Green For Interaction With Fan
The NBA announced on Thursday evening that Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green had been fined $25,000 for directing obscene language at a fan. The incident occurred with 11:20 remaining in the fourth quarter of Golden State's loss to the Mavericks on Tuesday. Green is no stranger to disciplinary action...
Seahawks’ Joey Blount endures, cries, after the killings of 3 of his Virginia teammates
The Seahawks’ plane had just landed home from Germany. Joey Blount and every other player, coach and staffer had just flown more than 10 hours from Seattle’s game against Tampa Bay in Munich Nov. 13. The rookie safety immediately did what all of us do upon landing from a flight. He turned on his phone.
Report: Clippers Looking to Improve Roster Before Trade Deadline
The LA Clippers were supposed to be one of the best teams in the NBA this season, with one of the highest odds of winning the championship. They haven't been a bad team so far, but they have not been great - Kawhi Leonard and Paul George continue another season of not being available. As such, the team may make some moves.
76ers vs. Cavaliers: Betting Odds, Game Notes & Prediction
Coming off of a successful week while shorthanded, winning three of four games, the Philadelphia 76ers had to wrap up a back-to-back to begin the new week on Monday night. With the Atlanta Hawks in South Philly for a third matchup against the Sixers this month, Philadelphia had an opportunity to pick up their fourth win in five games. Fortunately for them, they got a key helping hand back in the mix as Joel Embiid was cleared for action.
Cowboys Jerry Jones Responds to LeBron Accusations
Whether you’re at the end of your coffee, your day, your week or even your rope, welcome to Whitt’s End …. *Cowboys (former) fan LeBron James rarely shoots air balls, especially when it comes to social justice issues. But he’s wrong to insist the media pressure Jerry Jones into expounding on the now infamous 1957 photo.
Geno Smith’s causes: Helping less-fortunate kids, shocking all with a Seahawks playoff run
Seahawks fans know Geno Smith has gone from mothballed for most of the last decade to the favorite for NFL comeback player of the year this season. They know his play has at times been wondrous replacing Russell Wilson as Seattle’s quarterback. He’s been the surprise of the league.
