Anne Arundel County, MD

washingtoninformer.com

Fresh Green Offers Healthy Local Food Options

Across Prince George’s County, there are a plethora of Chinese carryouts, tobacco stores that sell as many snacks as tobacco, and drive-thru fast-food options to service commuters on the go. Jeremiah Abu-Bakr, the owner and founder of Fresh Green, saw this and chose to open something different. While this...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Your Maryland Food Bank donations go long way

Elise Krikau, the Maryland Food Bank's senior vice president of development, explains how your donations go a long way. WBAL-TV, WBAL NewsRadio 1090 AM and 101.5 FM and 98 Rock are partnering with the Baltimore Ravens for their Annual Family Food and Funds Drive to benefit the Maryland Food Bank.
BALTIMORE, MD
fox5dc.com

What to do for fun this holiday season in Prince George's County, MD

Nov. 12 - Dec. 31 | 165 Waterfront Street - National Harbor, MD 20745. Nightly Tree Light Show: Sunset-9 p.m. Fireworks on Saturday nights: 5:30 p.m. This "A Christmas Story" themed "ICE!" experience sees guests wearing a signature blue parka and entering a 9 Degrees Fahrenheit "wonderland carved by expert artisans out of two million pounds of colorful ice."
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Anne Arundel County police rescue improbable wild animal after crash

FRIENDSHIP, Md. — Anne Arundel County police received an unusual call for help after a motorist struck a wild animal -- but it wasn't a deer. Anne Arundel County police Cpl. Brian Slattery and PFC Patrick Madera will not ever forget the unusual call for help they responded to late Sunday night after a barred owl was struck by a car on Fair Haven Road near the Calvert County line.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Nottingham MD

Consumer Alert: Home warranty scam letters sent to Maryland homeowners

BALTIMORE, MD—The Consumer Protection Division of the Maryland Attorney General’s Office is warning consumers about home warranty scam letters that are being sent to homeowners. These letters urge Maryland homeowners to renew a home warranty by claiming the current home warranty “may be expiring or may have already...
BALTIMORE, MD
wmar2news

How public transit is impacting older American's health care

BALTIMORE, Md. — From aging, unreliable public transit systems to crumbling sidewalks and streets, many older Americans are facing more hurdles than ever when it comes to receiving routine medical care. Dr. Jason Falvey studies physical rehabilitation at the University of Maryland's School of Medicine. Most of his patients...
BALTIMORE, MD

