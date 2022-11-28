Read full article on original website
Related
washingtoninformer.com
Fresh Green Offers Healthy Local Food Options
Across Prince George’s County, there are a plethora of Chinese carryouts, tobacco stores that sell as many snacks as tobacco, and drive-thru fast-food options to service commuters on the go. Jeremiah Abu-Bakr, the owner and founder of Fresh Green, saw this and chose to open something different. While this...
fox5dc.com
Prince George's County giving out free coats to children at libraries this winter
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Prince George's County libraries will be offering free coats to children this winter as part of Operation Warm. The Prince George’s County Memorial Library System in partnership with Operation Warm, four library locations will offer a free new coat and book to 500 children.
Wbaltv.com
Your Maryland Food Bank donations go long way
Elise Krikau, the Maryland Food Bank's senior vice president of development, explains how your donations go a long way. WBAL-TV, WBAL NewsRadio 1090 AM and 101.5 FM and 98 Rock are partnering with the Baltimore Ravens for their Annual Family Food and Funds Drive to benefit the Maryland Food Bank.
Baltimore County launches community organization to revitalize Liberty Road
About $600,000 of federal COVID-related funds will be used to launch a community group to help revitalize the Liberty Road corridor in Randallstown.
Grandmother in Northwest Baltimore helping kids strengthen their reading skills
A grandmother in Northwest Baltimore is on a mission to help kids in her neighborhood learn how to read.
Mama's on the Half Shell to open at Foundry Row shopping center
Owings Mills will soon be getting a popular Baltimore seafood restaurant. Mama's on the Half Shell, in Canton Square, is opening its second location at Foundry Row next year.
Bay Net
The Grinch & Santa Are Coming To Southern Maryland! – Photo Locations
SOUTHERN MARYLAND — Santa Claus is coming to town! Capture the holiday spirit at your favorite establishments this month. Check out all these Grinch and Santa photo events!. If we missed your event, we would love to share it! Please email your event information to partnerships@thebaynet.com. CALVERT COUNTY. Jakes...
BoxLunch pop-culture store coming to White Marsh Mall
Pop-culture-merchandise store BoxLunch is coming soon to White Marsh Mall. The mall shared on social media this week that the shop will open sometime this month, next to Boscov's.
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore Humane Society seeks to raise $10K on Giving Tuesday to cover costs of animal care
REISTERSTOWN, Md. — Donations on Giving Tuesday can help every animal at the Baltimore Humane Society. The organization hopes to bring in around $10,000 to help keep its doors open and care for animals in the community. The cost is high to care for pets, and it costs more...
fox5dc.com
What to do for fun this holiday season in Prince George's County, MD
Nov. 12 - Dec. 31 | 165 Waterfront Street - National Harbor, MD 20745. Nightly Tree Light Show: Sunset-9 p.m. Fireworks on Saturday nights: 5:30 p.m. This "A Christmas Story" themed "ICE!" experience sees guests wearing a signature blue parka and entering a 9 Degrees Fahrenheit "wonderland carved by expert artisans out of two million pounds of colorful ice."
Wbaltv.com
Anne Arundel County police rescue improbable wild animal after crash
FRIENDSHIP, Md. — Anne Arundel County police received an unusual call for help after a motorist struck a wild animal -- but it wasn't a deer. Anne Arundel County police Cpl. Brian Slattery and PFC Patrick Madera will not ever forget the unusual call for help they responded to late Sunday night after a barred owl was struck by a car on Fair Haven Road near the Calvert County line.
foxbaltimore.com
Over-the-top holiday experience at the Gaylord National Resort
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — See spectacular Christmas decor and enjoy dozens of activities and "Ice! featuring A Christmas Story," at the Gaylord National Resort. Director of Special Events and Entertainment Kirk Trutner shares more.
Anne Arundel County School system will begin paying for student assessment costs
Anne Arundel County Public Schools announced they will begin to pay for AP, IB, and CTE assessment costs.
Baltimore County residents concerned about new apartment coming to the area
On Tuesday night, residents in Baltimore County gathered to discuss a proposal for a 516 unit apartment to be built next to the White Marsh Mall.
Bay Net
Construction Worker Rescued, Flown Out After Cutting Leg With Saw On Roof In Calvert
HUNTINGTOWN, Md. – On December 1, 2022, at approximately 1:30 p.m., fire and rescue personnel responded to a construction worker who cut his leg with a saw on Ridge Road. Upon arrival crews started an early activation of a MEDEVAC unit after finding one patient with a leg wound on the roof of a house under construction.
Bay Net
Calvert County Emergency Management To Test Alert And Notification System Sirens
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Department of Public Safety, Division of Emergency Management, will conduct a full-cycle test of the alert and notification sirens throughout Calvert, St. Mary’s and Dorchester counties Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, at noon. The full-cycle test includes a three-minute activation of all...
Nottingham MD
Consumer Alert: Home warranty scam letters sent to Maryland homeowners
BALTIMORE, MD—The Consumer Protection Division of the Maryland Attorney General’s Office is warning consumers about home warranty scam letters that are being sent to homeowners. These letters urge Maryland homeowners to renew a home warranty by claiming the current home warranty “may be expiring or may have already...
Owner of new Md. winery giving ‘new life’ to tasting room, property with loads of history
It has been more than five years since the tasting room at 17912 York Road in Parkton, Maryland, was welcoming visitors to sit down and sample some wine. Jessica Shearer, the owner and operator of Bull House Winery, is eager to give people a reason to come back. “I chose...
wmar2news
How public transit is impacting older American's health care
BALTIMORE, Md. — From aging, unreliable public transit systems to crumbling sidewalks and streets, many older Americans are facing more hurdles than ever when it comes to receiving routine medical care. Dr. Jason Falvey studies physical rehabilitation at the University of Maryland's School of Medicine. Most of his patients...
Give A Hoot: Police Officers In Anne Arundel County Come To The Rescue Of Owl Hit By Car
Members of the Anne Arundel Police Department made a special save on Sunday night when a beautiful barn owl found itself in a precarious position. The owl was struck by a car on Sunday, Nov. 27, the department tweeted out, and with the help of the woman who struck it, officers were able to help get the bird to safety.
Comments / 1