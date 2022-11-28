Read full article on original website
Magda Hinojosa named social sciences dean for The College at ASU
Political science expert emphasizes importance of social sciences in addressing pressing issues such as public health and climate change. Magda Hinojosa, professor and director of the School of Politics and Global Studies, has been appointed dean of social sciences for The College of Liberal Arts and Sciences at Arizona State University.
Grad charted own course to social work, public affairs
'I will be the first social worker and first public administrator in my family'. Editor’s note: This story is part of a series of profiles of notable fall 2022 graduates. As the youngest of five children, Ty’Lesha Yellowhair (Navajo, or Diné) had more than enough incentive to pursue her education. Not that there weren’t challenges to overcome for it to happen.
ASU debuts at world-renowned Guadalajara International Book Fair
Over 700,000 attendees take part in multicultural, nine-day event. Arizona State University for the first time joined some 2,000 presenters from 47 countries that traveled to Mexico to join this year’s Guadalajara International Book Fair (FIL), held Nov. 26 to Dec. 4 in the Guadalajara Expo. Founded by the...
Excellence abounds among fall 2022 ASU grads
Here's a look at some of the most impressive students graduating this fall. As Arizona State University's fall graduating class grows, so does the number of students who have excelled in their university careers — and beyond. From athletes to artists, here's a look at some of those remarkable students.
Grad's late father taught him the importance of helping others, listening
Editor’s note: This story is part of a series of profiles of notable fall 2022 graduates. When Aviel Waxman’s father had multiple sclerosis, Waxman helped care for him until his father's death four years ago. Being there for his father helped the fall 2022 Watts College of Public Service and Community Solutions Outstanding Graduate realize the importance of helping others.
Exploring Afghanistan through another lens
Student photo collection shares rare stories of community life in that nation. It has been a long and unforgettable journey from Afghanistan to Arizona for Sabira Madady and dozens of other young women now furthering their education and finding community at Arizona State University. Madady is one of 64 students...
ASU grad to use sociology in music career
Editor’s note: This story is part of a series of profiles of notable fall 2022 graduates. As a choral director and musician for 24 years, Cary Burns knows all about dynamics — especially group dynamics. His journey to sociology began when a musical organization he was in, which...
School of Music, Dance and Theatre presents concerto, composition competition winners
Each year, the Arizona State University School of Music, Dance and Theatre holds concerto and composition competitions with the aim of providing its top performers and composers the rare and coveted opportunity to perform or have their work performed by a large ensemble. The winners are presented in the following year’s concert season with concert programs built around the winning selections.
’20 presidential candidate Andrew Yang talks third parties, ranked-choice voting during ASU appearance
Two School of Public Affairs students interview Yang at event. The two-party system is in serious need of overhaul if the United States has any chance of solving issues important to new generations of voters, most of whom are not party members, former presidential candidate Andrew Yang told Arizona State University students Nov. 17.
Business students win big at marketing and sales competition
When W. P. Carey School of Buisness seniors Cassie Bromley and Ludwig Saint Fleur entered the judging room at the State Farm Marketing and Sales Competition, it was 4 p.m., and the panel had already seen 11 presentations. Saint Fleur and Bromley pumped music over a speaker and got the judges out of their seats, clapping and dancing, before presenting a marketing campaign that leveraged State Farm’s associations with sports and Gen Z’s connection to gaming and social media.
