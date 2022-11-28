Read full article on original website
Fight breaks out at Louisville bar
Oldham County History Center hosting "A Morning with the Grinch" charitable event to collect toys for community children
The Mary M. Miller riverboat is hosting "Cookies with Captain Santa" Louisville waterfront cruise along the Ohio River
The Louisville Bats to host "Breakfast with Santa" at Slugger Field presented by Outback Steakhouse
Women's Basketball: No. 4 Buckeyes ready for road test against No. 18 Louisville
wdrb.com
Board pushes back vote on plan to demolish Cherokee Triangle apartments for parking
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A proposal to demolish housing in the Highlands to make way for a parking lot faced the Cherokee Triangle Architectural Review Committee on Wednesday night. Louisville Collegiate School bought the Yorktown Apartments along Grinstead Drive back in 2015. The school's director says enrollment has grown over...
WLKY.com
Coming to KY: At-home addiction treatment
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Aware Recovery Care offers in-home addiction treatment services in nine states. Next week, Kentucky will become the tenth. The commonwealth saw overdose deaths increase 15 percent in just a year's time and the group is hoping to reverse the trend. The company's CEO, Dr. Brian Holzer,...
wdrb.com
Weeklong fall break included in JCPS 2023-24 calendar
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the first time, Jefferson County Public Schools will have a weeklong fall break next year. The district's board on Tuesday approved the calendar for the 2023-24 school year. The calendar features a weeklong fall break, with days off for students from Oct. 2-6. Before, JCPS...
wdrb.com
Collegiate School to demolish Cherokee Triangle apartments for parking
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of Louisville's most prestigious private schools plans to tear down three aging apartment buildings and replace them with a surface parking lot for its Cherokee Triangle campus, which the school said is necessary to alleviate neighborhood traffic, though "unfortunate" for apartment residents. Louisville Collegiate School,...
wdrb.com
JCPS shares plan to spend millions building, renovating schools over next 4 years
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools wants to spend millions of dollars on a plan to rebuild and renovate schools over the next four years, starting in 2023. The district's chief operations officer said there is over $1 billion in unmet facility needs at JCPS schools, and district...
University of Louisville suing state board over accreditation issue
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Facing issues over the accreditation of one of its programs, the University of Louisville is suing a state licensing board. UofL is suing Kentucky's Board of Licensed Professional Counselors over accreditation requirements for licensing of graduates from the Clinical Mental Health Counseling Program. The case is...
wdrb.com
158-acre historic southern Indiana farm to be transformed into public park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A historic Floyd County farm is set to transform into a public park. The 158-acre Sillings-Schoen-Mitsch property on State Road 64 near Georgetown, Indiana, includes a 1910s-era farmhouse and three barns. When the owner — Zelpha Schoen Mitsch — died in 2015, she left the farm...
wdrb.com
Blasting still on hold at site of new VA hospital in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Blasting remains on hold at the construction site for the new VA hospital in Louisville. According to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the contractor must demonstrate appropriate safety measures are in place before it can resume. Last month, a blasting incident sent huge rocks and...
wdrb.com
Shepherdsville's newly-elected mayor focused on improving infrastructure, development
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Shepherdsville's newly-elected mayor is ready to implement his ideas to continue growth and development in Bullitt County's seat as soon as he takes office in January. Mayor-elect Jose Cubero is a longtime businessman and 15-year resident of Shepherdsville. Cubero will replace outgoing Mayor Curtis Hockenbury. His...
University of Louisville to have 'major announcement' on Wednesday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A spokesperson from the University of Louisville says there will be a "major announcement" Wednesday morning that will affect the university. The university's Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting tomorrow at 10:30 a.m. "to discuss personnel matters." The school has been looking for a...
wdrb.com
New brunch destination opens in Bullitt County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A sweet new brunch destination has opened in Bullitt County, Kentucky. Don-offee-wich features coffee, donuts and cinnamon rolls, along with sandwiches. The Brooks, Kentucky, store also has a craft market inside, along with a play area for kids. Don-offee-wich is in the Brooks Plaza shopping center,...
wdrb.com
Local artist known for friendliness, smiles on Bardstown Road dies at 59
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An artist who was a fixture on Bardstown Road for years has died. Mark Anthony Mulligan was often seen in the Highlands sitting on a bench, dancing on the sidewalk or on board a TARC bus. He always had a sense of humor and a signature smile.
fox56news.com
Florida home to world’s ‘most dangerous’ tree
When you think of all the dangerous things that reside in Florida, trees probably don’t come to mind, but the state is actually home to the “most dangerous” tree in the world. Florida home to world’s ‘most dangerous’ tree. When you think of all...
Wave 3
JCPS employee struck by school bus mirror
MIDDLETOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - A Jefferson County Public Schools employee was struck by a school bus mirror near Eastern High School. This happened Monday morning in Middletown. JCPS confirmed the employee was taken to a hospital with shoulder and leg pain. This is all the information available at this time.
smileypete.com
Webb Companies Celebrates 50 Years
The Webb Companies have shaped the look of Lexington, both downtown and in the suburbs. Now, as the company responsible for the Lexington Financial Center, Victorian Square, Festival Market, Lexington Green, Regency Center, Tates Creek Shopping Center, Palomar Center and more celebrates its 50th anniversary, the next generation of Webbs is putting its mark of influence on central Kentucky and beyond.
Wave 3
UofL: ‘Major announcement’ coming at Board of Trustees meeting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A special meeting of the University of Louisville Board of Trustees has been called for Wednesday morning during which a spokesperson says a “major announcement” will be made. The meeting will take place at 10:30 a.m. in the University Club on the Belknap Campus....
Wave 3
UofL announces new president
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kim Schatzel has been named the 19th president of the University of Louisville. The current president of Towson University will officially assume the UofL presidency on Feb. 1, 2023. A special meeting of the University of Louisville Board of Trustees has been called for Wednesday morning...
fox56news.com
Fayette County schools approve pay hike for substitutes
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Substitute teachers in Fayette County will soon get extra money. The school board voted Monday to approve $50 increases for special education substitutes, and $25 dollar bumps for substitutes in high-priority schools. The board also approved an extra $15 per day for teachers who...
WLWT 5
Vaping detectors installed in Kentucky school district high schools
OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. — Health officials and parents have been concerned about teenagers using vape and e-cigarette products for years. One school district in Kentucky has a new tool that can detect vaping inside buildings. It's small, yet mighty and installed in bathrooms at four high schools in Oldham...
wdrb.com
Frankfort Lego enthusiast building sets to raise awareness for autism
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky Lego enthusiast is taking on a new challenge while raising awareness for autism. Nicholas Boswell, 21, started playing with Lego sets as a young child. After visiting Lego Land in California with his grandparents, his ultimate dream became working for Lego. The Frankfort resident...
