FIFA Rules That Cristiano Ronaldo Did NOT Touch The Ball As Portugal's First Goal In Win Over Uruguay Is Given To Bruno Fernandes

By Robert Summerscales
 3 days ago

Ronaldo celebrated as if he had scored himself and was therefore given the goal by the stadium announcer. FIFA initially agreed but later ruled otherwise.

Portugal 2-0 Uruguay

Cristiano Ronaldo was celebrating in the 54th minute of Monday's game between Portugal and Uruguay.

Seconds earlier he had thrown his head towards an in-swinging Bruno Fernandes cross before watching the ball land in the Uruguay net.

Ronaldo, 37, celebrated as if he had scored himself and was therefore given the goal by the stadium announcer.

FIFA initially agreed, briefly taking Ronaldo's official World Cup tally to nine goals in 19 games.

But after reviewing the video footage, FIFA amended their records and decided that it was a Fernandes goal, assisted by Raphael Guerreiro.

Ten minutes after the goal had been scored, a tweet from the World Cup's official account read: "The goal has officially been ruled as scored by Bruno Fernandes."

Fernandes ended the game with two goals to his name after converting a late penalty kick awarded for handball against Jose Gimenez.

Portugal's win saw them seal a place in the round of 16 at Qatar 2022.

Cristiano Ronaldo pictured (left) celebrating with Bruno Fernandes during Portugal's game against Uruguay at the 2022 World Cup

IMAGO/Pressinphoto/Bagu Blanco

3d ago

he is trying so hard it is evident he just does not have it, I mean look at these horrid goals besides the penalty kick that he has done lately at a cost....bwahahahah he is done. Pride truly does come before the fall

3d ago

That's right, he didn't touch the ball but if he wouldn't be jumping for the header, the goalie would have stop that ball! He made the goalie go on the opposite direction thinking that he was going to head the ball that direction. It was a huge help for Portugal and that goal was scored because of Ronaldo! Who knows soccer should be knowing all these tricks.

3d ago

Can't believe he wanted to take the credit. Shame on him.I was watching it & watched the repeats.."HE DIDN'T TOUCH THE BALL"

