College football coaching carousel: Ranking best Power Five jobs available as Stanford, Cincinnati come open

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Sandwiches in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Men’s Basketball: Key scored 19, Ohio State cruises past Cincinnati 81-53 in Maui InvitationalThe LanternColumbus, OH
5 Great Pizza Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Plans For Costco Closings in 2023Joel EisenbergSpringdale, OH
Related
Deion Sanders Is Rumored To Be Down To 2 Job Offers
Deion Sanders is reportedly close to taking a new college head coaching job. According to CBS Sports' Su'a Cravens, Sanders will leave Jackson State for either Colorado or Cincinnati. The former USC safety said it's "95 percent a done deal" that he goes to Boulder to coach the Buffaloes. Kevin...
‘95% Chance’ Deion Sanders Heading To Power Five School
The Jackson State coach is red-hot coaching candidate.
Report: UC's 2022 Bowl Game Revealed
One of UC's biggest rivals is back on the schedule.
College Football Playoff Officially Expands To 12 Teams
The new format and bracket is a thing of beauty that gives UC a greater chance at football glory.
247Sports
First two offers in for 2025 ATH Jaimier Scott
Cincinnati (Ohio) Mt. Healthy High School has produced a few notable football players including the likes of Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery and 2025 athlete Jaimier Scott could be the next notable prospect to come out of the Fighting Owls program. The 6-foot-1 and 177-pound Scott picked up his...
3 best Luke Fickell replacements for Cincinnati after Wisconsin move
After six incredibly successful seasons at the helm, Luke Fickell has departed Cincinnati for Wisconsin ,with Kerry Coombs taking over as the interim coach. As the Bearcats move to the Big 12 this coming season, this search is among the most important in school history for their long-term stability. Luke...
Report: UC Interviewing OSU Assistant, Talked With Internal Candidates
The Bearcats are pushing forward with finding a replacement for Luke Fickell.
Bearcats Legend Endorses Gino Guidugli To Be UC Head Coach
Cincinnati reportedly interviews Guidugli earlier this week.
Top Ohio State Assistant Reportedly Interviewing For Head Coaching Job
On the heels of a crushing defeat to the Michigan Wolverines, Ohio State's coaching staff could soon be taking another loss. Brian Hartline, Ohio State's wide receivers coach and one of the most-respected assistants in college football, is reportedly interviewing to be a head coach. ...
Fox 19
Deion Sanders’ Instagram post adds to UC speculation
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - “Primetime” could be returning to Cincinnati to fill the vacant head football coach position for the Bearcats. Deion Sanders, currently the coach for Jackson State, is reportedly leaving the school and has whittled his next destination down to three schools: University of Cincinnati, Colorado, and University of South Florida, according to Tampa Bay-based sports reporter Kevin O’Donnell.
Look: Deion Sanders Posts Picture Of UC Fan Supporting Him As Bearcats' Next Head Coach
The Jackson State head coach is one of the hottest coaching prospects in the country.
Report: More UC Coaches Joining Luke Fickell At Wisconsin
The Bearcats are fervently searching for a new head coach.
247Sports
Huggins got along with one former Xavier coach (but definitely not another)
WVU Head Coach Bob Huggins reminisces about past battles with Xavier and one former Musketeers head coach that he certainly enjoyed spending time with.... and one he did not.
linknky.com
Former home of Bengals player on market for $1.8M
This story originally appeared in the Nov. 25 edition of the weekly LINK Reader. To see this story and others sooner, subscribe to the weekly newspaper here. The home of former Cincinnati Bengal Domata Peko, who played defensive and nose tackle for 11 seasons, has been listed for sale for nearly $1.8 million.
Pair of Bearcats Players Endorse UC Coordinator To Be Head Coach
The Bearcats are trying to replace the best coach in team history.
linknky.com
Cov Cath conquers size again, Ipsaro dazzles
PARK HILLS — It wasn’t done on purpose, but it just so happened Covington Catholic’s new look basketball team that features speed and quickness over size would face two near seven-footers to open up the season. The Colonels passed both tests, doing so convincingly in both, this...
Record-Herald
Williams wins 1st game coaching at Fairfield
You only get one chance to win your first game as a varsity head coach and that feat was accomplished by Quentin Williams Tuesday night, Nov. 29. Williams, 27, began his varsity coaching career in the best way possible, by leading his team, the Fairfield Lions, to a 50-49 overtime victory over the Washington Blue Lions.
Cincinnati murder suspect taken into custody in Florida
Jvonnie Chandler was arrested on Dec. 1 by the Miami Police Department on an outstanding warrant more than a month after police said he caused the death of 27-year-old Monty Reid in Paddock Hills.
UC pays $130k to settle suit with former Cincinnati health commissioner
The University of Cincinnati spent $130,000 to settle a discrimination lawsuit with a former health commissioner who claimed he didn’t get an interview for a professor job because of his race.
spectrumnews1.com
Live racing fans return to Turfway Park for first time in years
FLORENCE, Ky. — Wednesday night was big for Turfway Park Racing and Gaming. It was the first time in years fans were welcomed back for live racing. “This is the very first time since March of 2020 that the iconic Turfway Park has welcomed live racing fans,” said Michael Taylor, president of Turfway Park and Newport Racing and Gaming.
Comments / 0