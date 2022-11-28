ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

College football coaching carousel: Ranking best Power Five jobs available as Stanford, Cincinnati come open

By Shehan Jeyarajah
CBS Sports
 4 days ago
The Spun

Deion Sanders Is Rumored To Be Down To 2 Job Offers

Deion Sanders is reportedly close to taking a new college head coaching job. According to CBS Sports' Su'a Cravens, Sanders will leave Jackson State for either Colorado or Cincinnati. The former USC safety said it's "95 percent a done deal" that he goes to Boulder to coach the Buffaloes. Kevin...
CINCINNATI, OH
247Sports

First two offers in for 2025 ATH Jaimier Scott

Cincinnati (Ohio) Mt. Healthy High School has produced a few notable football players including the likes of Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery and 2025 athlete Jaimier Scott could be the next notable prospect to come out of the Fighting Owls program. The 6-foot-1 and 177-pound Scott picked up his...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Deion Sanders’ Instagram post adds to UC speculation

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - “Primetime” could be returning to Cincinnati to fill the vacant head football coach position for the Bearcats. Deion Sanders, currently the coach for Jackson State, is reportedly leaving the school and has whittled his next destination down to three schools: University of Cincinnati, Colorado, and University of South Florida, according to Tampa Bay-based sports reporter Kevin O’Donnell.
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

Former home of Bengals player on market for $1.8M

This story originally appeared in the Nov. 25 edition of the weekly LINK Reader. To see this story and others sooner, subscribe to the weekly newspaper here. The home of former Cincinnati Bengal Domata Peko, who played defensive and nose tackle for 11 seasons, has been listed for sale for nearly $1.8 million.
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

Cov Cath conquers size again, Ipsaro dazzles

PARK HILLS — It wasn’t done on purpose, but it just so happened Covington Catholic’s new look basketball team that features speed and quickness over size would face two near seven-footers to open up the season. The Colonels passed both tests, doing so convincingly in both, this...
COVINGTON, KY
Record-Herald

Williams wins 1st game coaching at Fairfield

You only get one chance to win your first game as a varsity head coach and that feat was accomplished by Quentin Williams Tuesday night, Nov. 29. Williams, 27, began his varsity coaching career in the best way possible, by leading his team, the Fairfield Lions, to a 50-49 overtime victory over the Washington Blue Lions.
FAIRFIELD, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Live racing fans return to Turfway Park for first time in years

FLORENCE, Ky. — Wednesday night was big for Turfway Park Racing and Gaming. It was the first time in years fans were welcomed back for live racing. “This is the very first time since March of 2020 that the iconic Turfway Park has welcomed live racing fans,” said Michael Taylor, president of Turfway Park and Newport Racing and Gaming.
FLORENCE, KY

