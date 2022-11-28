Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hard Rock Permanent Site Ground Breaking Ceremony Set for Next Wednesday in BristolJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Get Your Shopping Spree on and Sip As You Stroll in Johnson City This WeekendJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Kingsport's Christmas Season Officially Kicks Off This Weekend with Parade and Much MoreJohn M. DabbsKingsport, TN
Devoted Tennessee Mother Dropped Her Children Off And Never Returned: What Happened To Nadine?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedChurch Hill, TN
Synthetic Ice Skating Now Open for the Season at Covered Bridge Park in ElizabethtonJohn M. DabbsElizabethton, TN
Related
wcyb.com
ETSU Quarterback Tyler Riddell enters the transfer portal
ETSU quarterback Tyler Riddell has reportedly entered the transfer portal. The redshirt sophomore retweeted a post from Farrell Portal on Wednesday evening seemingly confirming the news. Riddell led the Bucs to the Division I FCS quarterfinals as a redshirt freshman. He started all 13 games, racking up 2,464 passing yards,19...
The Tomahawk
Fritts signs with King University
Hannah Fritts made a dream come true last Tuesday when she committed to play softball for King University. Hannah has already accomplished so much in softball at JCHS, and now she has the opportunity to play college softball close to home, where fans can continue to watch her play. Fritts said, “I’m excited to join a school and team with a very positive and uplifting atmosphere where I can continue to play the sport that I love.”
wcyb.com
ETSU defensive back Alijah Huzzie hits transfer portal
(WCYB) — Add another ETSU Buccaneer to the transfer portal. On Monday night, defensive back Alijah Huzzie became the latest ETSU player to enter the portal. The defensive back was one of the bright spots in 2022. Huzzie had had 59 tackles, six interceptions, and 22 passes defended. Huzzie...
wcyb.com
Player of the Week: Sullivan East's Jenna Hare
BLUFF CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Jenna Hare has been one of the top players basketball players in Northeast Tennessee the last few seasons. To start the 2022-23 season, she's already on top of her game on and off the court. "One of the things we've done this offseason is...
jcnewsandneighbor.com
Evans made memories from Johnson City to Memphis
Mike Evans played football for the love of the game – not for the love of his father. Granted, it could be difficult to know the difference when your father was the head coach at Science Hill from the time you were six years old until you were starting for him as a sophomore in high school. But Evans, an All-State linebacker at Science Hill who went on to start at Memphis State, said his dad, Bob “Snake” Evans, cleared the air early when his son began attending Science Hill.
Bristol, November 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Honaker High School basketball team will have a game with John Battle High School on November 29, 2022, 17:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
viatravelers.com
16 Fun & Best Things to Do in Johnson City, Tennessee
Nestled among the Appalachian Foothills in eastern Tennessee sits the quaint town of Johnson City. Located nearly 20 miles south of Tennessee’s Bluff City and 130 miles northeast of the Great Smoky Mountains, Johnson City, Tennessee, is home to several wonderful public parks, stunning scenic views, mountain biking, hiking, and beautiful weather all year round.
wcyb.com
We Salute You: December 2022
If you have a veteran you would like featured, please email his/her name, what branch he/she served and/or are serving in, when and where he/she served or are serving, and any other information you'd like to share to wesaluteyou@wcyb.com. December 1: Thomas Ramey, Kingsport, Tennessee.
Tennessee school district report cards show uneven attendance at local schools
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Department of Education released its annual report card for districts and schools across the state this week. One of the top figures on the report – attendance – revealed an unequal recovery of pandemic attendance, with economically disadvantaged students and students with disabilities having much higher rates of absenteeism. […]
Two finalists named in Sullivan County superintendent search
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The search for the new superintendent of schools in the region’s biggest school district has been narrowed down to two. Tonight, the Sullivan County Board of Education named Dr. Josh Davis and Charles Carter as the two finalists to replace retiring schools director Evalyn Rafalowski. Davis is the principal at […]
wcyb.com
Tennessee releases 2021-22 school report cards
The Tennessee Department of Education has released a new statewide school report card detailing how our local schools are performing. The online report card includes a wide variety of statistics: math and language arts performance, the percentage of students chronically absent, student teacher ratios, money spent on education and more. The numbers show comparisons to the state average.
wcyb.com
Retired teachers and personnel return to the classroom at Sullivan East High School
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — As districts continue to face staffing struggles, some schools are seeing former personnel returning to help. "I love being in the classroom, I love the kids, I taught because of the students," said Judy Parker, of Sullivan East High School. Sullivan East, like many...
Kingsport Times-News
Fundraising underway for family of late Sullivan Heights student, 12
KINGSPORT — Sullivan Heights Middle School students and the school community continue to mourn a seventh-grade football player. The 12-year-old from Kingsport died in a tragic shooting accident last week in Rogersville two days before his 13th birthday. He was buried on Thursday.
wjhl.com
Police: Overnight shooting in Elizabethton leaves 1 dead
News Channel 11 spoke with EPD Major Jerry Bradley, who said authorities believe one party left the scene. Police: Overnight shooting in Elizabethton leaves …. News Channel 11 spoke with EPD Major Jerry Bradley, who said authorities believe one party left the scene. ETSU all-time leading scorer Tim Smith talks...
cbs19news
Tennessee fugitive arrested in Albemarle County
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department says a fugitive from Tennessee has been arrested. According to police, Micah Kristian Turner was found at Mallside Forest Court on Tuesday afternoon. ACPD officers and members of the county SWAT Team were called around 1:30 p.m. to search...
5th Curt’s Ace Hardware opens in Elizabethton
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Curt’s Ace Hardware brand continues to grow in the Tri-Cities as the fifth location opened in Elizabethton on Tuesday. The store is located at 1731 Highway 19E. A grand opening celebration was held as the ribbon was cut at the new destination for tools and home improvement supplies. Food City […]
wvlt.tv
Grades are in for Tennessee school districts, with one standing out from others
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Report cards are out, but not for students. The Tennessee Department of Education has released its annual ratings of state school districts. Newport City School District was named exemplary for the second-straight year, with its students meeting, or exceeding, expectations in math and English standardized tests.
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Elizabethton (Elizabethton, TN)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash on Saturday. The head-on-collision happened in Elizabethton at around 4 p.m. He struck a marked 2020 Ford Explorer owned by the Tennessee Highway Patrol after turning from Cedar Avenue onto South Watauga Avenue.
Tennessee Families First recipients to see holiday bonus payment
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Families who get monthly payments through Tennessee’s Families First Program are getting an extra $500 starting Thursday. Single mom and Kingsport resident Jessica Glauer told News Channel 11 that the money would make a big impact on her family’s holiday season. “Everything helps,” Glauer said. “It really is a blessing. The […]
Jupiter and Uranus in the sky this week on Star Watch
This week you can see two planets in the sky! The moon is currently in its Waxing Gibbous phase and will continue to look more full as we head into the weekend. And Jupiter and Uranus will be on display this week. Tonight at about 11:00 p.m., if you keep a watchful eye, you will […]
Comments / 0