Johnson City, TN

wcyb.com

ETSU Quarterback Tyler Riddell enters the transfer portal

ETSU quarterback Tyler Riddell has reportedly entered the transfer portal. The redshirt sophomore retweeted a post from Farrell Portal on Wednesday evening seemingly confirming the news. Riddell led the Bucs to the Division I FCS quarterfinals as a redshirt freshman. He started all 13 games, racking up 2,464 passing yards,19...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
The Tomahawk

Fritts signs with King University

Hannah Fritts made a dream come true last Tuesday when she committed to play softball for King University. Hannah has already accomplished so much in softball at JCHS, and now she has the opportunity to play college softball close to home, where fans can continue to watch her play. Fritts said, “I’m excited to join a school and team with a very positive and uplifting atmosphere where I can continue to play the sport that I love.”
BRISTOL, TN
wcyb.com

ETSU defensive back Alijah Huzzie hits transfer portal

(WCYB) — Add another ETSU Buccaneer to the transfer portal. On Monday night, defensive back Alijah Huzzie became the latest ETSU player to enter the portal. The defensive back was one of the bright spots in 2022. Huzzie had had 59 tackles, six interceptions, and 22 passes defended. Huzzie...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

Player of the Week: Sullivan East's Jenna Hare

BLUFF CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Jenna Hare has been one of the top players basketball players in Northeast Tennessee the last few seasons. To start the 2022-23 season, she's already on top of her game on and off the court. "One of the things we've done this offseason is...
BLUFF CITY, TN
jcnewsandneighbor.com

Evans made memories from Johnson City to Memphis

Mike Evans played football for the love of the game – not for the love of his father. Granted, it could be difficult to know the difference when your father was the head coach at Science Hill from the time you were six years old until you were starting for him as a sophomore in high school. But Evans, an All-State linebacker at Science Hill who went on to start at Memphis State, said his dad, Bob “Snake” Evans, cleared the air early when his son began attending Science Hill.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Highschool Basketball Pro

Bristol, November 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Honaker High School basketball team will have a game with John Battle High School on November 29, 2022, 17:30:00.
BRISTOL, VA
viatravelers.com

16 Fun & Best Things to Do in Johnson City, Tennessee

Nestled among the Appalachian Foothills in eastern Tennessee sits the quaint town of Johnson City. Located nearly 20 miles south of Tennessee’s Bluff City and 130 miles northeast of the Great Smoky Mountains, Johnson City, Tennessee, is home to several wonderful public parks, stunning scenic views, mountain biking, hiking, and beautiful weather all year round.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

We Salute You: December 2022

If you have a veteran you would like featured, please email his/her name, what branch he/she served and/or are serving in, when and where he/she served or are serving, and any other information you'd like to share to wesaluteyou@wcyb.com. December 1: Thomas Ramey, Kingsport, Tennessee.
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Tennessee school district report cards show uneven attendance at local schools

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Department of Education released its annual report card for districts and schools across the state this week. One of the top figures on the report – attendance – revealed an unequal recovery of pandemic attendance, with economically disadvantaged students and students with disabilities having much higher rates of absenteeism. […]
TENNESSEE STATE
WJHL

Two finalists named in Sullivan County superintendent search

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The search for the new superintendent of schools in the region’s biggest school district has been narrowed down to two. Tonight, the Sullivan County Board of Education named Dr. Josh Davis and Charles Carter as the two finalists to replace retiring schools director Evalyn Rafalowski. Davis is the principal at […]
wcyb.com

Tennessee releases 2021-22 school report cards

The Tennessee Department of Education has released a new statewide school report card detailing how our local schools are performing. The online report card includes a wide variety of statistics: math and language arts performance, the percentage of students chronically absent, student teacher ratios, money spent on education and more. The numbers show comparisons to the state average.
TENNESSEE STATE
wjhl.com

Police: Overnight shooting in Elizabethton leaves 1 dead

News Channel 11 spoke with EPD Major Jerry Bradley, who said authorities believe one party left the scene. Police: Overnight shooting in Elizabethton leaves …. News Channel 11 spoke with EPD Major Jerry Bradley, who said authorities believe one party left the scene. ETSU all-time leading scorer Tim Smith talks...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
cbs19news

Tennessee fugitive arrested in Albemarle County

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department says a fugitive from Tennessee has been arrested. According to police, Micah Kristian Turner was found at Mallside Forest Court on Tuesday afternoon. ACPD officers and members of the county SWAT Team were called around 1:30 p.m. to search...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
WJHL

5th Curt’s Ace Hardware opens in Elizabethton

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Curt’s Ace Hardware brand continues to grow in the Tri-Cities as the fifth location opened in Elizabethton on Tuesday. The store is located at 1731 Highway 19E. A grand opening celebration was held as the ribbon was cut at the new destination for tools and home improvement supplies. Food City […]
ELIZABETHTON, TN
wvlt.tv

Grades are in for Tennessee school districts, with one standing out from others

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Report cards are out, but not for students. The Tennessee Department of Education has released its annual ratings of state school districts. Newport City School District was named exemplary for the second-straight year, with its students meeting, or exceeding, expectations in math and English standardized tests.
NEWPORT, TN
WJHL

Tennessee Families First recipients to see holiday bonus payment

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Families who get monthly payments through Tennessee’s Families First Program are getting an extra $500 starting Thursday. Single mom and Kingsport resident Jessica Glauer told News Channel 11 that the money would make a big impact on her family’s holiday season. “Everything helps,” Glauer said. “It really is a blessing. The […]
TENNESSEE STATE
WJHL

Jupiter and Uranus in the sky this week on Star Watch

This week you can see two planets in the sky! The moon is currently in its Waxing Gibbous phase and will continue to look more full as we head into the weekend. And Jupiter and Uranus will be on display this week. Tonight at about 11:00 p.m., if you keep a watchful eye, you will […]
KINGSPORT, TN

