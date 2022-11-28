ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Man to stand trial in Vagabond Inn double homicide

By Jason Kotowski
 4 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man charged in the shooting deaths of two people at the Vagabond Inn has been ordered to stand trial, according to court records.

A judge on Monday found there was enough evidence to hold Vicente Niko Williams for trial on two counts of first-degree murder and a charge of attempted murder in the deaths of Cristobal Rojas Hernandez and Erika Cecilia Larez Mayorga, both 40. Mayorga was pronounced dead an hour after the Aug. 14 shooting and Hernandez the next day.

It’s alleged Williams, 24, also tried to kill his mother .

He’s due back in court Dec. 8.

According to court documents, Williams took a bus to visit his mother at the Vagabond Inn on Colony Street, where he shot Hernandez in a laundry room. He then went outside and tried to shoot his mother but hit Mayorga instead, the documents said.

“Vicente Williams disclosed he is diagnosed with depression and schizophrenia and had not taken his medication from (sic) some time,” a Bakersfield police investigator wrote in the documents. Williams did not know Hernandez or Mayorga, according to the documents.

