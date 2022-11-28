Read full article on original website
food-safety.com
FAO Launches Project to Strengthen Food Safety in African Countries
The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) recently launched a project to strengthen food safety in 12 countries across Eastern and Southern Africa, beginning with a workshop in Comoros. Titled “Strengthening of Capacities and Governance in Food and Phytosanitary Control,” the two-year project is funded by the...
Netherlands to buy out and close 3,000 farms to meet climate goals
The Dutch government is planning to buy out and close as many as 3,000 farms in the country, exacerbating an already-bitter dispute with growers as leaders attempt to halve the country’s nitrogen emissions by 2030.
Phys.org
Leading plastics scientists call for inclusion of all associated chemicals in global plastics treaty
Plastic pollution is a global health and environmental problem, with serious social and economic consequences. Without political intervention, the amount of plastic waste in the environment is expected to double by 2030 to around 53 million tons per year, according to the UNEP. UN member states have therefore agreed to open international negotiations with a view to drawing up a global plastics treaty that would regulate the production, use and disposal of plastics.
Descartes Labs Goes All-in on AWS to Help Organizations Harness Geospatial Data to Address Sustainability, Food Security, and Climate Change
LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 29, 2022-- At AWS re:Invent, Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company (NASDAQ: AMZN), today announced that Descartes Labs, a leading space and geospatial intelligence company, is migrating its core information technology (IT) infrastructure, including its geoprocessing and analytics platforms, to AWS. By going all-in on AWS, Descartes Labs will provide commercial and public sector customers with insights that support timely decisions regarding some of the world’s most pressing challenges, including mitigating the effects of climate change, enhancing food security, protecting people, and safeguarding natural resources. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221129005234/en/ Source: Descartes Labs
maritime-executive.com
Damen and Caterpillar Partner to Introduce Methanol-Powered Tugs
Damen Shipyards announced plans to develop and build methanol-powered tugs. The shipbuilder headquartered in the Netherlands signed a Memorandum of Understanding for the joint development of a series of dual-fuel methanol-diesel powered tugs to be developed with Caterpillar, which will be responsible for the development of the pilot dual-fuel engines.
agritechtomorrow.com
Si-Ware Partners with Eurofins Agro to Explore Applications for Feeds and Forages in Laboratory and Field Environments
The collaboration pairs Eurofins Agro’s world-class analytical expertise supporting sustainable agriculture with industry-leading NeoSpectra analyzers and software services. Si-Ware Systems, the creator of the NeoSpectra material analysis platform, today announced a collaboration with Eurofins Agro to investigate the application of the NeoSpectra platform to their analytical portfolio, including field usage and lab applications.
emsnow.com
New Report Identifies Challenges to Continued U.S. Leadership in Semiconductor Design, Innovation
Following enactment of landmark semiconductor manufacturing and research investments in the CHIPS and Science Act, new SIA-BCG study highlights need to advance federal policies to reinforce U.S. chip design, tech leadership. WASHINGTON—Following the historic enactment of the CHIPS and Science Act to reinvigorate domestic semiconductor manufacturing and research, the Semiconductor...
theevreport.com
Schaeffler Group inaugurates software technology center in India to strengthen its e-mobility offering worldwide
Newly formed Schaeffler Technology Solutions India is a key step to further strengthen software and electronics expertise. Pune, India – Schaeffler, leading global supplier to the automotive and industrial sectors, is expanding its software and electronics expertise. Today, the company inaugurated a new center of competence in software and electronics development in Pune, India. Electronics and software for the company’s automotive components and systems especially for e-mobility and chassis applications will be developed here in the future as a strategically important part of a powerful international R&D network. Schaeffler will be investing 10 million euros in its new location.
fintechnexus.com
Sustainability in financial services is progressing, but help needed
While financial institutions are starting to progress on sustainability, there are several ways they can accelerate that progress. That finding is one takeaway from A global benchmark for sustainable banking, an annual report published by Mobiquity. Senior advisor for digital banking Ruby Walia said the report, now in its second...
food-safety.com
UK Temporarily Eases Rules for Poultry Sales During Holiday Season
Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) has been an issue in the UK—and the world—throughout 2022 that has put a strain on poultry supply. To maintain stock levels during the high-demand holiday season, the UK Food Standards Agency (FSA) is temporarily allowing for the sale of certain poultry products that have been previously frozen and defrosted.
maritime-executive.com
Samsung Heavy Industries Plans “Smart Yard” to Accelerate Production
South Korean shipbuilder Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) intends to accelerate the production of newbuilds with the adoption of a “smart yard” technology designed to optimize operations. The Korean government has been advocating for the shipyard to improve efficiency through the use of technology as the yards seek to manage their huge backlog and compete for new orders.
food-safety.com
Plant-Based, Clean Label Antimicrobial Ingredient
Prinova Europe is launching PlantGuard™ AM, a plant-based antimicrobial ingredient that inhibits the growth of yeasts, molds, and bacteria. Addressing the increasing demand for natural preservatives, the solution is clean label-friendly. PlantGuard is a proprietary blend of natural extracts from plants that have been used in nutritional supplements for...
Accenture Invests in KETOS to Advance Water Intelligence Through Real-Time Monitoring
NEW YORK & MILPITAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 30, 2022-- Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has made a strategic investment, through Accenture Ventures, in KETOS, Inc., a data intelligence innovator that uses a proprietary technology platform to help organizations monitor and address water efficiency and quality. KETOS is the latest company to join Accenture Ventures’ Project Spotlight, an engagement and early investment program that connects emerging technology startups with the Global 2000 to enhance the strategic capabilities of Accenture, its ecosystem partners, and its clients. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221130005081/en/ Accenture has made a strategic investment, through Accenture Ventures, in KETOS, a data intelligence innovator that helps organizations monitor and address water efficiency and quality. (Graphic: Business Wire)
PV Tech
‘Sol do Cerrado’ project connects to grid in Brazil’s Minas Gerais province deploying JinkoSolar modules
JinkoSolar has announced that a project undertaken with Brazilian mining company Vale has connected to the grid, deploying 766MW of its high-efficiency Tiger Neo bifacial modules. Located in the city of Jaíba, the project is one of the largest in Latin America, consisting of 17 sub-parks with supporting infrastructure and...
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Unpacking Sustainable Waste Management for Warehouses and Distribution Facilities
From business partners to potential employees, warehouse operators are under increasing pressure to demonstrate their commitment to sustainability. Sustainable waste management is one of the most visible ways to reduce environmental harm and demonstrate a commitment to eco-friendly practices. The challenge is implementing it in a way that yields tangible outcomes without creating a burden on workers or the bottom line.
food-safety.com
New Online Courses on Codex Alimentarius
The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and the World Health Organization (WHO) have produced a new series of eLearning courses on Codex Alimentarius. The courses are available to anyone who wishes to gain a better understanding of the Codex collection of food standards. The Codex Alimentarius...
NTT DATA Joins EOI Space’s Global Alliance Program
LOUISVILLE, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 29, 2022-- EOI Space, a company deploying a constellation of satellites that provide location intelligence to government and commercial customers, today announced a strategic distribution agreement with NTT DATA Corporation, a global digital business and IT services leader, to bring EOI Space’s ultra-high-resolution earth imagery technology exclusively to customers in the Japanese market. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221128005490/en/ Christopher Thein, CEO of EOI Space (left) and Hidenori Chihara, Executive Vice President of NTT DATA. (Photo: Business Wire)
Flying Magazine
IADA, 4AIR Partnership Focuses on Aircraft Environmental Impact
The partnership will allow clients of IADA members to access a free carbon assessment. [Courtesy: 4AIR]. The International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA) is making it easier for its members to understand their environmental impact. Under a new partnership with sustainability solutions provider 4AIR, IADA-member aircraft owners will now have access to a free carbon assessment and exclusive discounts on voluntary programs and regulatory monitoring and compliance services, IADA said.
food-safety.com
The Need For Greater Traceability and Transparency in the Food Supply Chain
In October, the World Health Organization (WHO) launched its Global Strategy for Food Safety 2022–2030, setting ambitious but feasible targets for foodborne illness reduction. A key focus of the strategy is to improve the use of food chain information, supported by the request that each member state establish national guidance or codes of practice for food traceability.
The University of Tokyo and Sekisui House Launch Joint Research on Biodiversity and Health
OSAKA, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 30, 2022-- The Graduate School of Agricultural and Life Sciences (GSALS) at the University of Tokyo and Sekisui House, Ltd. will launch a joint research project on biodiversity and human health on December 1, 2022. The project will investigate the benefits that biodiversity and urban natural environments have on human health and wellbeing. This will be the world’s first initiative to comprehensively investigate the effects of interacting with the nearby nature of a garden rich in biodiversity on the health of residents and their attitudes and behavior toward nature. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221129006146/en/ Application of Sekisui House’s Gohon no Ki concept to detached homes (Photo: Business Wire)
