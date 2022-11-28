Read full article on original website
Progress on Voluntary Clean Water Guidance for Washington Agriculture
LACEY, WA – The Washington State Department of Ecology says there has been progress on the its efforts to support healthy farms and assist farmers meet clean water quality standards. The Voluntary Clean Water Guidance for Agriculture is a technical resource in development for agricultural producers which describes the agency’s recommended best management practices to protect water quality.
Modest Increase in Average Price of Washington Workers’ Compensation Insurance in 2023
TUMWATER — The state Department of Labor & Industries (L&I) has announced a 4.8 percent increase in the average worker’s compensation premium rate for 2023. The rate increase, prompted by wage inflation and rising medical costs, means employers and workers will jointly pay an additional $61 a year, on average, for each full-time employee. It takes effect Jan. 1, 2023.
Holiday Initiative to Support Idaho Small Businesses is Revived
BOISE, ID – In an effort to support Idaho’s small businesses, the state’s Department of Commerce along with U.S. Senator Jim Risch (R-ID) today announced the third annual “Support Local Gems: All Season Long” initiative, a holiday revival of the statewide Support Local Gems public awareness campaign that encourages Idahoans to buy locally.
Gov. Little appoints Susie Jensen to First Judicial District
Boise, Idaho – Governor Brad Little announced today his appointment of Susie Jensen to the First Judicial District. Jensen is the Chief Bonner County Public Defender in Sandpoint where she oversees six other attorneys and seven staff members. Born and raised in Sandpoint, Jensen received her bachelor’s degree from Claremont McKenna College in Claremont, Calif., and then graduated from the University of Idaho College of Law.
Director of Idaho Fish and Game Plans to Retire
Idaho Fish and Game Director Ed Schriever has announced plans to retire early next year. Over his nearly 40 years with the agency, Schriever has worked as a fisheries biologist and then regional fisheries manager based out of the Clearwater Office in Lewiston, before moving into upper management positions. Prior...
Wintry Conditions on US 95 South of Culdesac
WINCHESTER, ID – The Idaho Transportation Department says US 95 on the Winchester Grade and south is snow-covered and slick. Travel with caution. Between Denver Road (2 miles south of the Cottonwood area) and Webb Cut-Off Road (1 mile south of the Lapwai area). Look out for snow on the roadway. Be prepared for snow.
Severe Winds, Snow Could Close Roads in North-Central Idaho
GRANGEVILLE, ID – With high winds and snow in the forecast, drivers should be prepared for winter conditions and possible road closures. The Idaho Transportation Department says winds are projected to pick up tonight, and with snow already on the ground, it could create drifting snow on US 95 from Winchester to White Bird Grade. The storm is expected to continue through early Friday morning.
School Closures and Delays
The Highland School District is closed today due to poor weather and road conditions. Meanwhile, the Whitepine School District will be delayed 2 hours today, and the Nezperce School District will also operate on a 2-hour delay today.
