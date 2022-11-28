ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whiteville, NC

WWAY NewsChannel 3

Three African Americans being recognized for helping improve Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The City of Wilmington’s Commission on African American History will host its fourth annual Living Legends awards banquet this Saturday to recognize three individuals for their contributions toward improving Wilmington. The event will take place at 6:00 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers...
WILMINGTON, NC
WSAV News 3

North Carolina schools receive hoax active shooter calls

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Following a rash of hoax school shooter calls across Georgia Wednesday, several North Carolina schools are experiencing similar threats. WSAV’s sister stations have reported on false threats to schools in Alamance, Beaufort, Bladen, Craven, Cumberland, Durham and Halifax counties on Thursday. According to the Alamance Burlington School System, one of the […]
DURHAM, NC
Recycling Today

Greenwave opens metal recycling facility in Fairmont, North Carolina

Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc., Chesapeake, Virginia, has announced the opening of its 12th metal recycling facility, located in Fairmont, North Carolina. The plant is one of two the company will open in the month of December, with a 13th facility set to begin operations in the coming weeks in Richmond, Virginia.
FAIRMONT, NC
Jake Wells

Proposal would give North Carolina families thousands each year

money in handsPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Mils (Unsplash)onUnsplash. If you're noticing that your wallet is a bit lighter as we approach the holiday season, you'll want to keep reading. There is a new proposal where children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents.
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Pesticide collection day held at Columbus County Cooperative Extension

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) —Farmers and homeowners had the opportunity to safely get rid of unneeded pesticides for free on Wednesday, November 30. The North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services held a “Pesticide Collection Day” at the Columbus County Cooperative Extension in Whiteville. Residents were...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
sccnc.edu

Fall 2022 Evening Nurse Aide I Graduates

Congratulations to the Fall 2022 Evening Nurse Aide I Graduates!. Pictured from left, back row: Jacob Allgood (Whiteville), Nathaniel Monroe (Whiteville), Shameka Faison (Whiteville), Lakuanda Williams (Fairmont), Raven McLean (Elizabethtown), Chuck Wheeler (Tabor City) Picture from left, middle row: Shanika Hawkins (Whiteville), Glenda Pittman (Evergreen), Efthemia Davis (Leland), Tracella Bell...
WHITEVILLE, NC
foxwilmington.com

Brunswick County to start taking some applications for energy assistance program on Dec. 1

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) – Brunswick County will start taking some applications for the Low-Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) on Thursday, Dec. 1. The program provides a one-time, annual vendor payment for heating bills during the colder months of the year, according to a county press release. A household is eligible to apply if it contains a person who is 60+ years old or who is disabled and receiving services via the Division of Aging and Adult Services.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Coca-Cola Bottling Facility redeveloped in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Parastream Real Estate Development and the Wilmington Chamber of Commerce held a grand unveiling ceremony of the bottle works building Wednesday afternoon at 3:00 p.m. Parastream completely redeveloped the former Coca-Cola Bottling Facility on Princess Street. The building sits on more than an acre and...
WILMINGTON, NC
qcnews.com

Kimberly Best out as judge after second CLT BoE recount

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The results are finally in. North Carolina’s State Board of Elections unanimously voted to certify the results of the November general election. The news comes right after Mecklenburg County Judge Kimberly Best asked for a hand-eye recount of her Superior Court race...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

New Hanover County businessman charged with State Tax Offenses

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington businessman has been arrested for alleged state tax charges filed by the NC Department of Revenue. 58-year-old Terry O’Deen is the President of Sunset Lighting Company and has been charged with seven counts of Willful Failure to File Return, Supply Information, or Pay Tax.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC

