BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) – Brunswick County will start taking some applications for the Low-Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) on Thursday, Dec. 1. The program provides a one-time, annual vendor payment for heating bills during the colder months of the year, according to a county press release. A household is eligible to apply if it contains a person who is 60+ years old or who is disabled and receiving services via the Division of Aging and Adult Services.

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO