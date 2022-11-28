Read full article on original website
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Three African Americans being recognized for helping improve Wilmington
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The City of Wilmington’s Commission on African American History will host its fourth annual Living Legends awards banquet this Saturday to recognize three individuals for their contributions toward improving Wilmington. The event will take place at 6:00 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers...
RCC’s Stephen Strickland works to keep heritage, culture alive
LUMBERTON — Meet Stephen Strickland. He’s 18 years old and just graduated from Purnell Swett High School in Maxton this
Coastal Carolina University releases name of student who died in campus residence hall
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Coastal Carolina University has released the name of a student who authorities said died from apparent natural causes in a campus residence hall on Sunday. In a message to students, faculty and staff members on Wednesday, the university said Devonte Grant was a freshman theatre major from Little River and that […]
North Carolina schools receive hoax active shooter calls
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Following a rash of hoax school shooter calls across Georgia Wednesday, several North Carolina schools are experiencing similar threats. WSAV’s sister stations have reported on false threats to schools in Alamance, Beaufort, Bladen, Craven, Cumberland, Durham and Halifax counties on Thursday. According to the Alamance Burlington School System, one of the […]
Recycling Today
Greenwave opens metal recycling facility in Fairmont, North Carolina
Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc., Chesapeake, Virginia, has announced the opening of its 12th metal recycling facility, located in Fairmont, North Carolina. The plant is one of two the company will open in the month of December, with a 13th facility set to begin operations in the coming weeks in Richmond, Virginia.
North Carolina George Floyd family-run nonprofit gets new name
The non-profit organization is now The Floyd Family Center for Social Equity.
FOCUS Broadband accepting applications for 2023 grant programs
SHALOTTE — FOCUS Broadband is accepting applications through Feb. 28 for the 2023 Community Connections and Smart Connections Grant Prog
Proposal would give North Carolina families thousands each year
money in handsPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Mils (Unsplash)onUnsplash. If you're noticing that your wallet is a bit lighter as we approach the holiday season, you'll want to keep reading. There is a new proposal where children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Pesticide collection day held at Columbus County Cooperative Extension
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) —Farmers and homeowners had the opportunity to safely get rid of unneeded pesticides for free on Wednesday, November 30. The North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services held a “Pesticide Collection Day” at the Columbus County Cooperative Extension in Whiteville. Residents were...
sccnc.edu
Fall 2022 Evening Nurse Aide I Graduates
Congratulations to the Fall 2022 Evening Nurse Aide I Graduates!. Pictured from left, back row: Jacob Allgood (Whiteville), Nathaniel Monroe (Whiteville), Shameka Faison (Whiteville), Lakuanda Williams (Fairmont), Raven McLean (Elizabethtown), Chuck Wheeler (Tabor City) Picture from left, middle row: Shanika Hawkins (Whiteville), Glenda Pittman (Evergreen), Efthemia Davis (Leland), Tracella Bell...
borderbelt.org
Downtown Lumberton envisions a big transformation, starting with Carolina Civic Center
The story of the Carolina Civic Center in downtown Lumberton has had several chapters over the past century, from silent film house to vacant building to born-again theater space. Its latest chapter will begin next spring with the construction of a planned $3 million annex that can host business conferences,...
foxwilmington.com
Brunswick County to start taking some applications for energy assistance program on Dec. 1
BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) – Brunswick County will start taking some applications for the Low-Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) on Thursday, Dec. 1. The program provides a one-time, annual vendor payment for heating bills during the colder months of the year, according to a county press release. A household is eligible to apply if it contains a person who is 60+ years old or who is disabled and receiving services via the Division of Aging and Adult Services.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Coca-Cola Bottling Facility redeveloped in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Parastream Real Estate Development and the Wilmington Chamber of Commerce held a grand unveiling ceremony of the bottle works building Wednesday afternoon at 3:00 p.m. Parastream completely redeveloped the former Coca-Cola Bottling Facility on Princess Street. The building sits on more than an acre and...
WRAL
Robeson early college students talk about discovery that led to big changes for UNC water
Two students from Robeson County talked about their work from over the summer where they found lead in the drinking water on UNC's campus. Two students from Robeson County talked about their work from over the summer where they found lead in the drinking water on UNC's campus.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington 12U Eagles need help fundraising for nationals trip to Florida
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) – The Pop Warner Wilmington 12U Eagles are in need of community support. They are a self-described inner-city team without the means of paying for it on their own. The boys held their end of the deal, going 8-0 this season to qualify for Nationals in...
qcnews.com
Kimberly Best out as judge after second CLT BoE recount
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The results are finally in. North Carolina’s State Board of Elections unanimously voted to certify the results of the November general election. The news comes right after Mecklenburg County Judge Kimberly Best asked for a hand-eye recount of her Superior Court race...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New Hanover County businessman charged with State Tax Offenses
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington businessman has been arrested for alleged state tax charges filed by the NC Department of Revenue. 58-year-old Terry O’Deen is the President of Sunset Lighting Company and has been charged with seven counts of Willful Failure to File Return, Supply Information, or Pay Tax.
Where is the North Carolina’s $5.4 billion in North Carolina’s American Rescue Plan Act funding going?
To conclude its ARPA reporting project, CPP looks into how other ARPA funds, the $5.4 billion distributed directly to the state, is being spen
'It's going to change downtown.' Official site for Crown Event Center in Fayetteville announced
The decision was made in a special called Cumberland County Commissioners meeting on Monday.
President of NC movie lighting company went 7 years without paying state income tax, revenue department says
The president of a North Carolina company that rents lights and other equipment for movie sets is accused of going seven years without filing a state tax return, authorities say.
