MPD: Man finds naked, uninvited woman in his home

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – On November 24, at 1:19 a.m., Madisonville Police Department (MPD) says an officer was dispatched to the 200 block of Dulin Street in reference to a call of trespassing. Police say the complainant said a female had walked into his house and was naked, refusing to leave.

Officers say they contacted the woman, Alexis J. Massey, inside the residence. Police say she was lying on the couch, underneath the blanket. Police say they removed the blanket and asked Massey to put a shirt on. Police asked if Massey knew where she was, and she replied she was on Dulin Street. Officers asked if she knew the homeowner, but she couldn’t answer the question. MPD says Massey had slurred speech and smelled strongly of an alcoholic beverage, and she told police she was intoxicated.

Courtesy: Hopkins County Jail

Police spoke with the homeowner, who said that the female opened the door, walked inside uninvited, and was naked when she came inside. MPD says the homeowner told officers he asked Massey to leave multiple times, and she refused. The citation says the homeowner even offered to give her a ride somewhere, but again Massey refused to leave.

Massey was charged with:

Alcohol Intoxication in a Public Place – 1st and 2nd offense

Criminal Trespass – 1st degree

MPD says Massey was placed under arrest and transported to the Hopkins County Jail.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).