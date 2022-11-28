Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Former Kansas City Detective and Three Others Indicted for Sex TraffickingApril McAbeeKansas City, KS
Motorcycle driver hospitalized following collision with SUV on I-35 in JoCoShawnee Mission PostJohnson County, KS
University Daily Kansan
Preview: Kansas men’s basketball to host Seton Hall for Big East/Big 12 Battle
Following its 87-55 bounce-back win over Texas Southern, Kansas men’s basketball now sets its focus to the Seton Hall Pirates. This begins a very important four-game stretch of tougher non-conference opponents heading into conference play, head coach Bill Self said. “it's hard to go into conference season with momentum...
University Daily Kansan
Kansas women use big second half to cruise past Texas A&M
Kansas women’s basketball beat Texas A&M by a final score of 74-42 on Wednesday night. The Jayhawks went into the locker room at halftime, only leading the Aggies by six points, but Kansas would come out of the gates hot coming into the second half. Kansas outscored the Aggies...
University Daily Kansan
Kansas women’s basketball stays undefeated with a win over Texas A&M
The Jayhawks stayed undefeated against former Big 12 rival Texas A&M moving to 6-0 on the young season. Texas A&M and Kansas both came into the game holding teams to under 60 points a game, and the start of this one was as advertised. Senior guard Holly Kersgieter got the scoring started for the Jayhawks.
University Daily Kansan
Jayhawks bounce back with win over Texas Southern
Bill Self made his first appearance of the year in Allen Fieldhouse tonight as Kansas dominated the Texas Southern Tigers 87-55. It served as a good bounce back game after taking their first loss of the year to Tennessee. The Jayhawks started the game by scoring their first nine points...
University Daily Kansan
Breaking down Leipold's new contract
Kansas Athletics announced the details of head football coach Lance Leipold’s extended contract Tuesday, keeping Leipold at the program until after the 2029-30 football season. The contract also allows Leipold to leave the program without any repercussions if Kansas Athletics doesn’t make progress towards renovating the Anderson Family Football...
University Daily Kansan
KU student receives $6,000 grant for documentary based on Chicana Activists
KU senior Lena Mose is one step closer to fulfilling the potential of her research involving Kansas Chicana activism movements during the 1960s and ‘70s. Mose and her colleague recently received a $6,000 grant from Humanities Kansas to transform her work into a short film. The film, also known...
University Daily Kansan
Netflix star Hari Kondabolu performs at the Lawrence Arts Center
From his Netflix comedy special, “Warn Your Relatives” to performing on CONAN to doing stand-up in Lawrence: comedian, writer, and podcaster Hari Kondabolu has done it all. On Nov. 18, Kondabolu performed at Lawrence Arts Center on his across-the-country stand-up comedy tour. Marlo Angell, the curator of media...
