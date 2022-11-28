South Korea saved their best for last. Needing a win over unbeaten Portugal and some help from the Uruguay-Ghana match, everything went right for the Taegeuk Warriors. South Korea defeated Portugal 2-1 after a stoppage time goal, Uruguay knocked off Ghana 2-0 and the Asian nation jumped to second place in Group H due to a tiebreaker. South Korea and Uruguay both had four points with an even goal difference, but Korea scored four goals in the tournament compared to Uruguay's two.

4 HOURS AGO