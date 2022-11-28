Read full article on original website
NBC Los Angeles
Mexico Falls Short on Goal Differential Vs. Saudi Arabia, Eliminated From World Cup
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Mexico has been eliminated from the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Despite goals from Henry Martín and Luis Chávez, Mexico fell short based on goal differential with a 2-1 win...
NBC Los Angeles
South Korea, Portugal Advances to Knockout Stage: World Cup Day 13 in Photos
Day 13 of the World Cup will feature the last matches of group stage as these eight teams vie for a spot on the knockout stage. South Korea routed Portugal for the first game of the day, scoring 2–1. Both teams will advance to the knockout stage from Group H.
NBC Los Angeles
Switzerland Equalizes Score in First Half of Group G Finale
Switzerland wasted no time in Friday’s Group G finale against Serbia. In the 19th minute, Xherdan Shaqiri put La Nati on the board with the first goal of the game. In a great effort down the field and impressive passing within the box, Switzerland’s Ricardo Rodriguez flicked it over to Djibril Sow, who took his time and passed to Shaqiri for a dart straight into the goal past Serbian goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic.
NBC Los Angeles
Uruguay Players Angrily Follow Refs Into Tunnel After World Cup Elimination
To say the least, Uruguay players were heartbroken after their 2-0 win vs. Ghana which did not convert into advancement into the 2022 World Cup round of 16. So much so that the Sky Blue players followed game officials into the tunnel after the game's final whistle. Players were seen...
NBC Los Angeles
Andrés Cantor's Long ‘Goal' Call Tracker During 2022 World Cup
World famous soccer broadcaster Andrés Cantor is scheduled to call 24 of the 64 FIFA World Cup matches live from Qatar for Telemundo this year. Cantor hasn’t been shy about using his beloved “Goool!” call, which has been heard in American soccer since the 1990s, during the Group stage of the 2022 tournament.
Switzerland beats Serbia 3-2 to reach last 16 of World Cup
DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — Switzerland advanced to the last 16 of the World Cup for the third tournament in a row after a 3-2 win over Serbia on Friday. Remo Freuler scored the winning goal just after halftime as the Swiss secured second place in Group G. They will next face Portugal on Tuesday at Lusail Stadium.
NBC Los Angeles
Christian Pulisic Cleared to Round of 16 Vs. Netherlands
USMNT's Christian Pulisic has been cleared to compete in Saturday's game against the Netherlands. The news comes as the star midfielder had to undergo further evaluations of his pelvic contusion during the team's Friday training session. Originally listed as day-to-day, Team USA's coach Gregg Herhalter said the chances of the...
NBC Los Angeles
South Korea Advances After Chaotic Final Moments of Group H Action
South Korea saved their best for last. Needing a win over unbeaten Portugal and some help from the Uruguay-Ghana match, everything went right for the Taegeuk Warriors. South Korea defeated Portugal 2-1 after a stoppage time goal, Uruguay knocked off Ghana 2-0 and the Asian nation jumped to second place in Group H due to a tiebreaker. South Korea and Uruguay both had four points with an even goal difference, but Korea scored four goals in the tournament compared to Uruguay's two.
NBC Los Angeles
Switzerland Clinches 3-2 Victory Over Serbia, Becomes Last Team to Qualify for Round of 16
The group stage is officially over and the 16 teams advancing to the knockout stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup have been determined, following Switzerland's 3-2 victory over Serbia in Friday's Group G finale. Just three minutes into the second half, Switzerland’s Breel Embolo came rushing down the field...
Brazil wins group despite 1-0 loss to Cameroon at World Cup
LUSAIL, Qatar — (AP) — Vincent Aboubakar scored two minutes into stoppage time as Cameroon handed Brazil its first group-stage loss at the World Cup in 24 years Friday — a result that still allowed the five-time champions to win the group and eliminated the Africans. Aboubakar...
Updated 2022 World Cup Odds Entering the Round of 16
Brazil is listed as the World Cup favorite at SI Sportsbook; USA checks in at +9000.
NBC Los Angeles
Here is a List of the Countries Eliminated from the 2022 World Cup
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. All 32 teams participating in the 2022 FIFA World Cup knew one truth entering Qatar: After 13 days of Group play competition only 16 teams would remain in the field.
NBC Los Angeles
Netherlands Fighting Flu Outbreak Before Match Vs. USMNT
The United States hopes Christian Pulisic can play significant minutes in the round of 16 after suffering a pelvic injury earlier this week. The Netherlands, on the other hand, faces a different type of deterrent before Saturday's match. Several players are battling flu symptoms, Dutch manager Louis van Gaal revealed on Friday.
